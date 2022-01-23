UAE weather forecast: Chilly mornings for at least another week

The UAE's cold snap is set to continue until next weekend with lows of 10°C in some areas.

Cities will experience a drop in temperatures to about 14°C, with highs in the low-to-mid twenties, peaking at 28°C in Dubai on Thursday.

Frost formed on the 2,000-metre Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah on Friday, with the temperature recorded at 0.8 °C, a video shared by Storm Centre that is run by weather hobbyists showed.

Skies have been fresh and clear since high winds battered much of the country on Friday, with a bright sun and high UV rates.

تشكل الصقيع على قمة جبل جيس في رأس الخيمة صباح اليوم #الامارات #مركز_العاصفة

٢٢_١_٢٠٢٢ pic.twitter.com/vZyz9JERVY — مركز العاصفة (@Storm_centre) January 22, 2022

The coldest place on Sunday was Sila near the border with Saudi Arabia, at 10°C, said the National Centre of Meteorology. The highest temperatures were expected to be in Al Ain and Fujairah at 23°C.

The lowest temperature on Monday was forecast to be in Sila again at 11°C.

The NCM also gave a warning that there was a chance of fog in some areas.

Average lows in Dubai were predicted to be 14°C in the mornings until Saturday, global forecaster Accuweather said.

