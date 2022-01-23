UAE weather forecast: Chilly mornings for at least another week

Frost was found on Jebel Jais this weekend as temperatures plunged

Fahad Mohammed of the UAE Storm Centre shows ice formations on shrubs as temperatures fell in the Al Rukna region of Al Ain fell to minus 4°C last week. Victor Besa/The National
Patrick Ryan
Jan 23, 2022

The UAE's cold snap is set to continue until next weekend with lows of 10°C in some areas.

Cities will experience a drop in temperatures to about 14°C, with highs in the low-to-mid twenties, peaking at 28°C in Dubai on Thursday.

Frost formed on the 2,000-metre Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah on Friday, with the temperature recorded at 0.8 °C, a video shared by Storm Centre that is run by weather hobbyists showed.

Skies have been fresh and clear since high winds battered much of the country on Friday, with a bright sun and high UV rates.

The coldest place on Sunday was Sila near the border with Saudi Arabia, at 10°C, said the National Centre of Meteorology. The highest temperatures were expected to be in Al Ain and Fujairah at 23°C.

The lowest temperature on Monday was forecast to be in Sila again at 11°C.

The NCM also gave a warning that there was a chance of fog in some areas.

Read More
Sheikh Hamdan shares stunning footage of ski trip in British Columbia

Average lows in Dubai were predicted to be 14°C in the mornings until Saturday, global forecaster Accuweather said.

High winds batter UAE: in pictures

Image 1 of 6
Dusty weather and strong winds hit Dubai. All photos: Pawan Singh / The National

Dusty weather and strong winds hit Dubai. All photos: Pawan Singh / The National

Updated: January 23rd 2022, 6:57 AM
DubaiUAEWeather
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Chilly mornings for at least another week
An image that illustrates this article Countries must honour green pledges made at summit, says Cop26 chief in Dubai
An image that illustrates this article How animals on the brink of extinction are being saved in the GulfStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Get in the ring: clean energy and food waste start-ups prevail at ExpoStory gallery icon