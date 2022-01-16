How do Dubai hotels and restaurants deal with difficult customers?

Hotel and restaurant staff are often faced with difficult demands from guests.

These challenges can range from facilitating unusual requests to being confronted by angry guests who cannot get exactly what they want.

The issue of guests speaking to staff with utter contempt is all too familiar, said one of Dubai’s leading restaurateurs.

“The condescending approach many guests have to staff is a real challenge,” said Naim Maadad, owner of popular Dubai eateries such as Reform Social & Grill, Folly and Bistro des Arts.

“They are treated as if they don’t understand a single thing and are viewed as second-class citizens who it’s okay to address in this manner.”

Mr Maadad said customers can sometimes behave as if it is “beneath them” to discuss matters with waiting staff.

“A classic example is if something’s not available on the menu,” he said.

“Instead of having a conversation with the staff about why it’s not available, they will immediately demand to speak to the manager to complain.

“Their entire approach completely changes if the manager happens to be a Westerner. Then they go back into their box again then and start to behave reasonably.”

The key to dealing with difficult customers is to empower staff with training to give them the confidence and emotional intelligence to deal with the situation head on, he said.

“They need to be equipped to be able to stand in front of a table of guests and be able to talk about the menu and their orders.”

Mr Maadad said bad behaviour from guests was very much a rare occurrence but staff should nevertheless be prepared to face trying situations.

“Most people tend to behave themselves in a reasonable manner,” he said.

But it's not always confrontational behaviour staff have to deal with, sometimes the challenge can simply be having to face unusual situations.

Hoteliers often find themselves having to think on their feet to accommodate requests.

“We recently had a guest who requested two team members to hold umbrellas over their luxury hire car in case it rained,” said David Allan, cluster general manager of a number of Radisson Blu hotels in the UAE.

“He didn’t want to have the vehicle in the covered car park as that meant he wouldn’t be able to see it from his balcony.

“I don’t actually think the car ever moved, he just took endless selfies of himself sitting in it.”

Scrutinising customer feedback is another tactic hotels employ when dealing with complaints from dissatisfied customers.

“If there is any uncertainty as to the validity of a complaint - we will use all resources at hand to determine our next steps, including reviewing CCTV camera footage, listening to reservation calls to determine what was said, or review every posting on the guest account,” said William Harley-Fleming, general manager of JA The Resort Dubai.

However, guests have been more than understanding and compliant since hotels reopened during the pandemic.

“We have clear rules and regulations in place, set out by Dubai Government and we follow them to the letter,” said Mr Harley-Fleming.

“I think guests do understand it’s for their own protection and that it’s a privilege to be in a city as open and vibrant as Dubai during a pandemic.

“We have found that guests are very appreciative of the steps we take to protect them.”