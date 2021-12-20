Dubai pledges to further improve safest cities ranking

Sheikh Mansoor leads safety committee and views how technology can be used to 'put people first'

Gillian Duncan
Dec 20, 2021

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, has chaired the first meeting of the emirate’s Response and Readiness team.

Sheikh Mansoor, who is also chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security, said the team’s goal was to build on the emirate’s achievements in safety and security to "further raise its ranking as one of the safest cities in the world".

Ensuring the highest global safety and security benchmarks is critical to protecting lives and property, he said, according to a statement carried by state news agency Wam.

Sheikh Mansoor also visited the headquarters of the General Directorate of Civil Defence, where he was briefed on the advanced technologies used in the response to emergencies.

“We are committed to deploying the latest technologies, which enables us to put people first and ensure a rapid response,” he tweeted.

Sheikh Mansoor also thanked Dubai Civil Defence teams, who play a vital role in achieving high levels of safety and security in the emirate.

Sheikh Mansoor said Dubai’s reputation for excellence was built on high levels of preparedness, which meant it is able to deal with any unforeseen challenges.

In March, the UAE’s three biggest cities topped a safety index of more than 250 urban areas.

Abu Dhabi took pole position, with Sharjah coming sixth and Dubai, seventh.

The survey was carried out as part of a quality of life index by the global data website Numbeo.

Last month, an international survey found more people feel safer while walking at night in the UAE than anywhere else in the world.

According to Gallup’s Global Law and Order 2021 report, the Emirates scored 95 per cent when it came to feeling safe about walking alone at night.

Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., February 12, 2019. Sunny but chilly weather at the Corniche. -- Local residents and tourists enjoy the beautiful weather. Victor Besa/The National Section: NA Reporter: Mustafa AlRawi

Here are the top 12 cities from the Georgetown University Institute's list in which women said they felt safe walking at night. The UAE was first, scoring 98.5 per cent. Victor Besa / The National

Updated: December 20th 2021, 7:16 AM
