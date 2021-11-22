Only in Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan reacts to woman's story that underlines safety of city

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, reacted to a Dubai resident sharing an Only in Dubai story that highlighted the high level of safety enjoyed by residents of the country.

Dubai resident Claudine Foong posted a video on her Instagram account showing her stroller in the same position it had been left in the previous night, with a caption that explained that only in Dubai would everything be still intact.

"Only in Dubai ... can you leave your stroller in the parking lot overnight and it's in the exact same place you forgot it ... with nothing missing," Ms Foong said in her Instagram post.

Sheikh Hamdan reacted to a Dubai resident sharing an 'Only in Dubai' story that highlighted the safety of the country.

Sheikh Hamdan picked up on the post and shared an image of the video with his own caption in reply: “Thank you Claudine, a true story that we can all relate to in Dubai. But next time, no strollers left behind please.”

The UAE was recently named the world's safest country in which to walk at night in Gallup’s Global Law and Order 2021 report. The Emirates scored 95 per cent when it came to feeling safe about walking alone at night.

“If a woman wanders alone at any hour of the day or night without fear, know that she is in the Emirates,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said on Twitter.

The survey was based on people’s perceptions of their own security, and trust in the rule of law.

Earlier this year, a separate survey by Numbeo named Abu Dhabi as the safest city in the world, with Dubai and Sharjah also in the top 10.

