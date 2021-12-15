Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Turkish foreign minister

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, discussed efforts to bolster ties with Turkey during a meeting with the country's foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Sheikh Mohamed hosted the minister at Al Shati Palace on Wednesday for talks which covered co-operation across the economy and investment as well as regional and international matters of mutual concern.

Mr Cavusoglu conveyed the greetings of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wish for further growth and prosperity in the Emirates.

Sheikh Mohamed extended his own greeting to the president and called for the continued stability and development of Turkey.

The two men spoke of the importance of enhancing relations between the nations and highlighted Turkey's participation at Expo 2020 Dubai as being key to bringing together a shared vision for sustainability and addressing global challenges.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, national security adviser; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, special affairs Adviser at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

Last month, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, travelled to Turkey to meet President Erdogan.

After talks between Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Erdogan, the UAE announced the establishment of a $10 billion fund to support investments in Turkey.

The fund will focus on strategic investments, including energy, health and food.

Several agreements were also signed at a meeting attended by both Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Erdogan.

Earlier, Mr Cavusoglu held talks with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

The meeting in Dubai focused on efforts to bolster ties between the UAE and Turkey, driven by trade and investment partnerships.