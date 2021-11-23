Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to visit Turkey on Wednesday

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, will make an official visit to Turkey on Wednesday following an invitation from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Erdogan will discuss bilateral relations and efforts to boost co-operation between the nations, Wam reported.

They will also review partnerships between the countries in various fields, as well as regional and international issues of common interest.

The two men previously exchanged views on a range of topics in a phone call in August.

They explored the prospects of building relations between the countries during that call.

Those talks came days after a UAE delegation met Mr Erdogan in Ankara to discuss ways to consolidate ties between the two countries, particularly in the fields of trade, transport, health and energy.

The Emirati delegation was led by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, the country's national security adviser.

