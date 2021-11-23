Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to visit Turkey on Wednesday

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

The National
Nov 23, 2021

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, will make an official visit to Turkey on Wednesday following an invitation from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Erdogan will discuss bilateral relations and efforts to boost co-operation between the nations, Wam reported.

Read More
UAE leaders congratulate Turkish president on Republic Day

They will also review partnerships between the countries in various fields, as well as regional and international issues of common interest.

The two men previously exchanged views on a range of topics in a phone call in August.

They explored the prospects of building relations between the countries during that call.

Those talks came days after a UAE delegation met Mr Erdogan in Ankara to discuss ways to consolidate ties between the two countries, particularly in the fields of trade, transport, health and energy.

The Emirati delegation was led by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, the country's national security adviser.

_____________

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes King of Jordan to Abu Dhabi on Tuesday

Image 1 of 7

Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah at the airport. The King of Jordan later left the UAE and was seen off by Sheikh Mohamed.

Updated: November 24th 2021, 5:05 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Dubai police confiscate more than 9,000 bicycles in ten months
An image that illustrates this article Two Audi R8 Coupes join Dubai police fleet of luxury patrol cars
An image that illustrates this article UAE says Covid-19 booster shot 'necessary' amid new waves around globe
An image that illustrates this article Watch: How passenger on Dubai-India flight concealed gold in fruit juicer