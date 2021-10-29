UAE leaders congratulate Turkish president on Republic Day

The President, Sheikh Khalifa, sends message to Recep Tayyip Erdogan to mark the occasion

Oct 29, 2021

The UAE's leaders congratulated the Turkish president as the country celebrates its Republic Day.

The President, Sheikh Khalifa, sent a note of congratulations to the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, state news agency Wam reported on Friday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also sent their best regards.

Turkey's Republic Day is on Friday and marks the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey on October 29, 1923.

Updated: October 29th 2021, 7:59 AM
TurkeyRecep Tayip ErdoganSheikh KhalifaSheikh Mohamed bin Zayed
