Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Turkey's President Erdogan discuss regional issues

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Recep Tayyip Erdogan talked of strengthening ties during phone call

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, discussed regional issues with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Ryan Carter / Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi

Gillian Duncan
Aug 31, 2021

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday.

Sheikh Mohamed, who is also the Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Mr Erdogan exchanged views over the phone about a number of international and regional issues of interest, according to Wam report.

They also discussed the prospects of strengthening relations between the UAE and Turkey, it said.

UAE delegation meets Turkish president

The call came after a UAE delegation visiting Turkey met Mr Erdogan in Ankara last week to discuss ways to consolidate ties between the two countries, particularly in the fields of trade, transport, health and energy.

The UAE delegation was led by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, the country's national security adviser.

Updated: August 31st 2021, 4:57 AM
