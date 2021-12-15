Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Turkish foreign minister

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, held high-level talks with Mevlut Cavusoglu, Foreign Minister of Turkey, on Wednesday.

The meeting in Dubai focused on efforts to bolster ties between the UAE and Turkey, driven by trade and investment partnerships.

The two men also reviewed regional and international issues of common interest.

The Turkish minister praised the progress made by the Emirates in various sectors, including its work to create a strong economy which was attractive to investors.

He stressed the importance of the two nations continuing to advance levels of co-operation.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation.

Last month, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, travelled to Turkey to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

After talks between Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Erdogan, the UAE announced the establishment of a $10 billion fund to support investments in Turkey.

The fund will focus on strategic investments, including energy, health and food.

Several agreements were also signed at a meeting attended by both Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Erdogan.

At the end of the trip, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to the UAE delegation.

"This visit has provided an opportunity to discuss ways of enhancing relations between our countries, in a way that will serve our common interests and benefit our two friendly peoples," he said.