New helicopter centre for the ultra-wealthy and business travellers opens in Dubai

A new helicopter centre for ultra-wealthy tourists and business travellers has opened in Dubai.

Dubai Helipark, operated by Air Chateau International, will be used by people flying between business centres and tourist destinations across the UAE.

It will accommodate up to eight helicopters once complete.

The centre, located in Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub close to the VIP Terminal at Dubai South, features a lounge to meet, greet and brief ultra high-net worth people.

Parking spots will be available for lease to helicopter owners and the site will accommodate the largest helicopters sales showroom and training centre in the UAE.

The centre was opened on Tuesday in a ceremony attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

Tahnoon Saif, chief executive of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, said the centre will provide flights from Dubai World Centre to helipads across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other locations in the UAE.

"As visitors are flocking into the emirate for Expo 2020 Dubai, ultra high-net worth individuals are expected to utilise the most luxurious and exclusive mode of transport to meet their requirements during their visit to Dubai, and we are hoping to see a tremendous spike in helicopter rentals and short transport drop off/pick-up services targeted and centred around ultra high-net worth individuals during Expo 2020," he said.

The 42,800 square metre site will be delivered in two phases. The first is already up and running, while the second will be finished by 2023.

“After delivering phase one, we are looking to explore opening the premises for tourists visiting Dubai and use the helicopter services to view the beautiful skylines of Dubai,” said Shilton Tony Irudayaraj, cofounder of Air Chateau International.

“Our efforts will also be to offer single and twin-engine flights that can provide visitors with unique night flying experience as well.”

Air Chateau will provide maintenance, repair and overhaul services at the centre.

Dr Samir Mohammed, chairman and founder of Air Chateau International, said the company has received “great interest” from people interested in using the centre.

“Our aim will be to make a significant impact to the quality of hospitality and services that Air Chateau will provide to its customers, and we will spare no effort to meet our clients’ expectations,” he said.