Expo 2020 Dubai records more than 3.5 million visits in first six weeks

Expo 2020 Dubai has recorded more than 3.5 million visits since it opened on October 1.

Figures released on Monday show there were 3,578,653 visits by mid-November, supported by recent concerts by K-pop stars Highlight and Lebanese superstars Nancy Ajram and Ragheb Alama.

Organisers said sales of the half-price November ticket were "going strong", as were entries for the Explore the World draw.

A day pass for Sunday to Thursday, normally priced at Dh95 ($26), will cost Dh45 until November 30. The ticket also includes 10 "Smart Queue Bookings" for participating pavilions and attractions, which allow visitors to skip the queues.

Expo said its virtual visitation numbers reached 15.7 million.

This week will feature further shows by Expo’s all-female Firdaus Orchestra at the Jubilee Stage.

The ensemble, developed under the creative direction and leadership of Oscar winner AR Rahman, will perform music from world cinema and TV on International Day for Tolerance – November 16 – and again on World Children’s Day on November 20.