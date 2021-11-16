Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, toured the Dubai Airshow on Monday.

He visited several stands, including the UAE Space Agency, where Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, and chairperson of the UAE Space Agency, briefed him on its operations and programmes.

Sheikh Maktoum also visited the Amazon Web Services stand, where he was shown the tech giant's many solutions and services for commercial air travel, as well as research and development aimed at reducing the carbon footprint in aerospace and defence.

At the Emirates airline stand he viewed the four-class configured A380, which features its new Premium Economy Class cabin, in addition to revamped interiors.

Sheikh Maktoum also visited Strata Manufacturing, a local company owned by Mubadala.