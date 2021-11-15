Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai Airshow 2021 on second day

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, visited the Dubai Airshow exhibition on its second day.

He was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed visited the stands and pavilions of several companies. He saw Russia’s fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft, the Sukhoi Su-75, on display.

He also visited the Airbus pavilion where he was briefed about the company’s new aircraft and the services it provides across the Mena region from its headquarters in Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed saw the display of Boeing's 777X9 wide-body aircraft and Emirates’ display of its four-class configured A380.

The Ruler of Dubai also visited the stand of Strata Manufacturing, a local company owned by Mubadala, where he was briefed about the services of the company and UAE defence conglomerate Edge.

Read More Dubai Airshow lifts the Covid-19 aviation gloom

Dubai Airshow is the first major global aerospace exhibition to be held since the aviation industry was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and is a bellwether for the sector's recovery from the crisis.

More than 20 countries are being represented at the Airshow for the first time, including Israel, Belgium and Brazil.

The Airshow, a biennial event where commercial and military deals worth billions of dollars are made, takes place after the pandemic forced organisers to cancel the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget in 2021 and Britain’s Farnborough International Airshow in 2020.

Dubai AirShow 2021 Day 2 - in pictures