Coronavirus: UAE records 61 new cases

The UAE reported 61 new coronavirus cases on Monday, after an additional 230,869 tests.

It takes the total number of infections recorded since the pandemic began to 741,006.

One person died from Covid-19 complications, bringing the death toll at 2,144.

Another 89 people overcame the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 735,638.

New cases have remained at fewer than 100 a day as the UAE cautiously returns to normal.

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have helped the UAE curb the pandemic.

Authorities on Sunday confirmed that more than 99 per cent of the UAE population has received one Covid-19 vaccine dose.

The National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority said 89.26 per cent of the Emirates' population is fully vaccinated.

The UAE has administered more than 22.55 million doses since December last year, when the country embarked on a nationwide inoculation campaign.

The country is also cautiously returning to normal and people are gearing up to celebrate its 50th National Day events.

Negative PCR test results will be required to attend events and gatherings. Masks will need to be worn when in proximity to other people.

Attendees will not need to maintain social distancing from members of their own family, however.