UAE National Day: Free Grand Prix tickets and other prizes

In the run-up to December 2, which this year marks the UAE’s 50th National Day, Yas Island is aiming to cement its position as the country’s foremost “leisure and entertainment destination”. It does, after all, house three theme parks, eight hotels (not counting the coming world-first Warner Bros Hotel), 160-plus restaurants, the F1 Grand Prix racing circuit, a golf course and the capital’s largest mall, all within a 25-square-kilometre radius.

From now until December 2, visitors, staycationers, daycationers and foodies alike can take advantage of the giveaways that are part of the island’s Yas for 50 promotion. Some of these are raffles posted on social media, others take the form of discounts and freebies.

We are told there are more than 400 prizes and offers up for grabs, with the Yas for 50 calendar being updated at yasisland.ae every day.

So, what’s in it for you?

Those signing up for the daily raffles on Yas Island’s website and social media pages stand to win staycations, annual theme park passes, discounted access to Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Watan, karting sessions and other high-adrenalin drive experiences around Yas Marina Circuit and even tickets to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021. One couple will get a chance for a meet-and-greet with Bollywood singer Arijit Singh after his concert at Etihad Arena on Friday, November 19, while another can win a two-day holiday package at Yas Island Rotana.

The Yas for 50 promotion runs from October 14 to December 2. Photo: Yas Island

Elsewhere, the restaurants at Yas Plaza Hotels will celebrate the UAE’s diversity by whipping up a new signature dish every day for 50 days. Diners can also partake in the Dh50 set menu at Galito’s; get a free cup of coffee every day at Crowne Plaza Yas Island; and sample the “Golden Jubilee Drink” by the mixologists at Filini Garden (a cool brunch spot for when the weather cools down some).

Staycationers can enjoy 50 per cent off the second night when booking a room at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, which is also hosting the making of the 50-hour mural by artist Lucas Beaufort, while the Hilton property on the island has curated a Golden afternoon tea in keeping with the 50th anniversary theme. Other events include the Harlem Globetrotters Show at Etihad Arena, with tickets going for Dh50, and winter wonderland-style events at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi.

The celebrations will culminate with a dazzling fireworks show at Yas Bay Waterfront on National Day.