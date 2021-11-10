UAE climate change envoy says country will 'drive change' if selected to host Cop28

The UAE's climate change envoy said the country will deliver an "ambitious agenda to drive change" if chosen as host of the Cop28 global environment summit in 2023.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change, said the world faces great challenges in the battle to secure a greener future but it was also a "time of great opportunity".

Speaking during the Cop26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, he pledged the UAE would be at the forefront of efforts to protect the planet.

"The world faces a great challenge and also a time of great opportunity," Dr Al Jaber said.

"If affirmed as host of Cop28 in 2023, the UAE would support the international community with a practical, ambitious agenda that highlights opportunity and drives change."

The climate champion held talks with important figures across the world helping to place the environment at the top of the agenda.

"A pleasure to meet with Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, at Cop26," said Dr Al Jaber.

"We have strong, strategic ties with the kingdom and we will strengthen our bond as we work to reach our net-zero goals and ensure sustainable economic growth."

The envoy also met India's Environment Minister, Bhupender Yadav, at the event.

Enjoyed catching up with the US Deputy Secretary of Energy @turkdm during @COP26. We had an in-depth discussion about our strategic partnership in pursuit of positive climate action.#COP26 #UAEforClimate pic.twitter.com/s0xZR0cGwL — Office Of The UAE Special Envoy For Climate Change (@uaeclimateenvoy) November 10, 2021

"Our nations share close ties that I look forward to strengthening through our sustainable, environmental goals," said Dr Al Jaber.

The Emirati minister also enjoyed discussions with the US Deputy Secretary of Energy, Dave Turk, centred on the strategic partnership between the nations "in pursuit of positive climate action".

Earlier on Wednesday, UAE leaders vowed that the Emirates was primed to stage Cop28 in two years and play a vital role in supporting the environment for generations to come.

“The UAE has submitted a request to host the Cop28 conference in 2023, the largest global conference of heads of state and government on climate and environmental issues,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, posted on Twitter.

“Many countries have supported our request, and we are looking forward to announcing the selection of the host country within the next two days.”

His sentiments were echoed by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, who underlined the UAE's desire to combat climate change.

“The host country for Cop28 in 2023 will soon be chosen,” said Sheikh Mohamed on Twitter.

“As a nation committed to international co-operation and positive action, the UAE is ready and willing to host this crucial global gathering aimed at accelerating efforts to address our planet’s shared climate challenges.”