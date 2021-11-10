UAE leaders say country 'ready to host Cop28' if selected

UAE leaders say the country is ready to host global climate change conference Cop28 in 2023, if selected.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said the Emirates was geared up to help drive plans to protect the planet.

Sheikh Mohammed said the Emirates has won international backing for its bid to stage the event in 2023.

The UAE is currently playing a leading role in the current conference, Cop26, in Glasgow, Scotland.

Efforts to protect the planet and slow climate change remain at the forefront of the international agenda.

“The UAE has submitted a request to host the Cop28 conference in 2023, the largest global conference of heads of state and government on climate and environmental issues,” Sheikh Mohammed posted on Twitter.

He said the UAE was primed to welcome the world in two years time to help shape green plans for the years to come.

“Many countries have supported our request, and we are looking forward to announcing the selection of the host country within the next two days,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

“The UAE will be ready for the global event if it wins the hosting.”

His sentiments were shared by Sheikh Mohamed, who underlined the UAE's desire to combat climate change.

“The host country for Cop28 in 2023 will soon be chosen,” said Sheikh Mohamed on Twitter.

“As a nation committed to international co-operation and positive action, the UAE is ready and willing to host this crucial global gathering aimed at accelerating efforts to address our planet’s shared climate challenges.”

