First images of plans for Jebel Ali Village released by developer

The first images of plans for Jebel Ali Village have been released. The old development, which is to be demolished in about 12 months, will make way for a gated community.

Nakheel has distributed renderings of the four- and five-bedroom villas, which will be built on the 80-hectare site, to property agents.

Last week, the developer served tenants of the village with a 12-month notice to vacate.

A statement said the new plans would preserve and enhance the community's longevity for many generations to come.

Residents said they learnt of Nakheel’s plans from sales flyers left outside their homes.

Those living in the village, which will be demolished, woke on Tuesday to find the advert tagged to their gates and cars.

“Looking for a house to call home?” said the advert, above an image of an existing villa next to a new house, with the words “The past has a new future”.

The homes will be available to buy, which is a change to current arrangements as everyone living in Jebel Ali Village leases their homes from Nakheel.

Upscale housing

The first phase of four and five bedroom villas are on sale from November 7, 2021. Photo: Nakheel

The new development will consist of four- and five-bedroom homes, with an average plot area of 6,900 square feet for a four-bedroom villa and 7,600 sq ft for a five-bed home.

All the properties will have open-plan layouts, generous sized gardens and a three-car private garage, plus a maid's room, and for some villas a driver's room.

Prices have not been released, according to a sales agent with H&S Real Estate, but they are expected to start at Dh4million based on the location and size of the properties.

A Nakheel spokesman said: “We are committed to adding value to Dubai’s real estate sector by delivering world class projects and enhancing our communities across the city."

"Jebel Ali Village holds a special place in Dubai’s history, and we are redeveloping the community to preserve and enhance its longevity for many more generations to come.

"We will continue the legacy of this vibrant community as we embark on the creation of the new Jebel Ali Village.”

Residents said the flyer placement outside their homes felt premature, coming just days after they received a notice to leave.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Amanda James has lived in the development on and off since the 1980s when her family moved from Saudi Arabia to the UAE. She is devastated by the demolition news. Antonie Robertson / The National

A spokesman for H&S Real Estate apologised.

"We did not intend it to be insensitive," he said.

"We actually wanted to give them the opportunity to get the same plot. The only difference will be that Nakheel will take around three to four years to build the villa."

He said the company has received a good response to the sales advert among tenants.

"We have had many calls saying 'Yes, I am interested. Send us the details and we can have a meeting,'" the spokesman said.

Jebel Ali Village, with about 290 homes, is one of Dubai’s oldest residential communities.

Originally for the British and Dutch staff at the nearby Jebel Ali Port, it was built in the 1970s in a patch of desert, 30 kilometres from the nearest developed area.

Over the years, it became hugely popular with people from other nationalities.

When it opened, six years after the founding of the UAE, the old Abu Dhabi motorway was a two-lane road used by taxis, lorries and cars. Camels walked around the village freely.

It was closed for five years for refurbishment, reopening in 2013.

But some of the houses have fallen into disrepair again, just as they had before the development was refurbished in 2008.

Nakheel said the new village will comprise three clusters, each containing modern villas, swimming pools, parks and sports facilities, including bike trails, jogging tracks, cycle paths and sports courts.

The popular Jebel Ali Recreation Club will remain operational during the redevelopment, and further enhancements are planned by Nakheel as part of the master plan.

The first phase of four- and five-bedroom villas will go on sale on November, 7.