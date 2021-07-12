Living in ... Jebel Ali Village

For old timers in Dubai, few areas stoke nostalgic memories quite like Jebel Ali Village.

At the far end of Dubai, it is one of the last bustling residential spots you reach before heading south on Sheikh Zayed Road towards Abu Dhabi.

Sitting quietly in the shadows of the towering skyscrapers of Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Lakes Towers, this old village could easily get lost among the ever-expanding metropolises.

But this is a neighbourhood which can hold its own.

Noted as one of the city’s first residential districts, Jebel Ali Village became home to port workers more than four decades ago. That strong community feel remains today.

The multicultural community features many churches and temples, and families from across the world, including India, the UK and Australia, have laid down roots here.

Over the past decade, the community around Jebel Ali Village has expanded, with several new developments being gracing the area such as Discovery Gardens and Al Fujan.

In 2017, after a short closure, the heartbeat of the district, the Jebel Ali Clubhouse, was revamped and reopened to the public.

Its British-style pub remained – much to the relief of long-term patrons – and new amenities now accompany the centre and village that hold much nostalgia for its residents.

The new Expo 2020 metro route between Discovery Gardens and Al Furjan area opened late last year. Pawan Singh / The National

Transport links – how well connected is Jebel Ali Village?

Parking in a city can be costly and spaces hard to find, but in Jebel Ali space isn’t at a premium. Most residential buildings offer dedicated parking spots for residents and guests and most villas come with private porches.

Jebel Ali Village is one of the residential hotspots only a stone’s throw from the Expo 2020 Dubai site. It has a dedicated metro station on the red line, Jebel Ali, which is also the first stop on the new Route 2020 line, which opened this year. Commuters have direct access to the Expo site. There are plenty of bus stops that connect passengers to places all over the city including Ibn Battuta Mall, Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Mall.

In terms of travel time, it is about a 40-minute drive from Dubai International Airport, 35 minutes to Downtown Dubai and 10 minutes to Dubai Parks and Resorts.

There are 290 villas in Jebel Ali Village, with mainly two, three and four bedrooms.

Types of property in Jebel Ali Village

Jebel Ali Village offers 290 villas, mainly with two, three and four bedrooms but some properties have five and six bedrooms for larger families.

Finding property to rent can be hard as people who move to the area tend to stay long term because of the community vibe, amenities and the space you get for your money.

The small district has a mosque, swimming pool, fitness centre and sports courts.

Bayut.com says that, on average, renting a three-bedroom standard villa will cost no more than Dh114,000 ($31,035) a year, whereas rent for four-bed villas is Dh126,000 per year.

There are a handful of schools in the area.

Schools and nurseries in Jebel Ali Village

Jebel Ali Village was built in the 1970s to provide accommodation to expatriates who worked in the nearby ports and the area has been refurbished to provide rented housing.

It is a big draw for families and with a number of highly rated schools, it is easy to see why.

The youngest members of the family can be enrolled at several nurseries including Little Woods, Giggles Nursery and Jebel Ali Village Nursery. Hamilton Primary School is another notable option.

For those that of school age, The Arbor School offers a UK curriculum. It opened in 2018 and focuses on ecological awareness, responsibility and sustainability. Another UK-focused option is The Winchester School, which has more than 3,800 pupils, aged three to 18. For those looking for an Indian curriculum, Delhi Private School is a popular choice.

There are a handful of mosques, churches and temples spread across Jebel Ali Village.

Places of worship near Jebel Ali Village

Among a handful of mosques spread across the village are Masjid Ruqaya, Masjid Handalath bin Abi Umar and a few others in the Jebel Ali Industrial Area. There is also the beautiful Jebel Ali Beach Masjid and New East Accommodation mosque.

For those of other faiths, there is Guru Nanak Darbar, the first ISO-certified Sikh Gurudwara in Jebel Ali Village. There are several churches including St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Jebel Ali Church and St Mina Coptic Orthodox Church, each accessible in about 20 minutes from the residential side of the development.

Amenities nearby

Aside from the close-knit community, thriving clubhouse and choice of schools, families enjoy living in this area because of its array of amenities, from salons, to health centres and supermarkets.

Opposite Discovery Gardens, which is only a few minutes' drive from Jebel Ali Village, is a large Carrefour, which is great for weekly or monthly shopping. There is also a Nesto Hypermarket and Village Hypermarket near the freezone.

For those who want to nip out for only a bottle of milk or loaf of bread, many small supermarkets are dotted around.

In terms of health care, there are a number of clinics and hospitals to choose from, including Cedars Jebel Ali International Hospital and LiveCare Clinic, a branch of Aster Clinic.

Who lives here?

Scottish resident Brian Leonard has lived in his villa for 13 years. Despite all the new developments springing up around him, he said he would live nowhere else.

“People think Jebel Ali is out in the sticks but I love the place,” he said.

“I’m from a small village in Aberdeenshire and quite a few people from my town lived out here in the 1980s I remembered Jebel Ali Village was the place they settled so I was curious to check the area out when I moved in 2008.

“I’ve got a two-bed villa and pay Dh110,000 a year for it. It’s about 40 years old, which is considered old in Dubai but I love it.

“There’s plenty of space and it’s the feel of the place that keeps me here. There is rarely ever a villa up for rent which I think speaks volumes about the area.”

Match info Deccan Gladiators 87-8 Asif Khan 25, Dwayne Bravo 2-16 Maratha Arabians 89-2 Chadwick Walton 51 not out Arabians won the final by eight wickets

Biog Mr Kandhari is legally authorised to conduct marriages in the gurdwara He has officiated weddings of Sikhs and people of different faiths from Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Russia, the US and Canada Father of two sons, grandfather of six Plays golf once a week Enjoys trying new holiday destinations with his wife and family Walks for an hour every morning Completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Loyola College, Chennai, India 2019 is a milestone because he completes 50 years in business

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Two products to make at home Toilet cleaner 1 cup baking soda 1 cup castile soap 10-20 drops of lemon essential oil (or another oil of your choice) Method: 1. Mix the baking soda and castile soap until you get a nice consistency. 2. Add the essential oil to the mix. Air Freshener 100ml water 5 drops of the essential oil of your choice (note: lavender is a nice one for this) Method: 1. Add water and oil to spray bottle to store. 2. Shake well before use.

The specs: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Price, base / as tested: Dh101,140 / Dh113,800 Engine: Turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder Power: 148hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm @ 2,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed CVT Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Tenet Director: Christopher Nolan Stars: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh Rating: 5/5

NYBL PROFILE Company name: Nybl Date started: November 2018 Founder: Noor Alnahhas, Michael LeTan, Hafsa Yazdni, Sufyaan Abdul Haseeb, Waleed Rifaat, Mohammed Shono Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Technology / Artificial Intelligence Initial investment: $500,000 Funding round: Series B (raising $5m) Partners/Incubators: Dubai Future Accelerators Cohort 4, Dubai Future Accelerators Cohort 6, AI Venture Labs Cohort 1, Microsoft Scale-up

