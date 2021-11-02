Many Indian schools in Dubai to celebrate Diwali with four-day weekend

Many Indian schools in Dubai will close on Wednesday and Thursday to celebrate the Indian festival of Diwali.

Schools will resume classes on Sunday.

Pupils and teachers celebrated together on Tuesday before the festival.

Many educational institutions declare a holiday every year to allow families time to mark the occasion in their homes.

The Indian High Group of Schools, which closes its doors every year for the festivities, will allow about 13,000 pupils between its three campuses and staff members to take a two-day holiday on Wednesday and Thursday.

Delhi Private School Dubai has also declared a two-day holiday and pupils will return to classrooms on Sunday.

Gems Our Own Indian School, Gems Our Own High School – Al Warq’a, Gems Modern Academy and The Millennium School in Dubai will also be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

However, Gems Our Own English High School Dubai and Our Own English High School – Sharjah (Boys and Girls) and, Gems New Millennium School Al Khail will be closed on Thursday only.

"In celebration of Diwali, a number of Gems Education Indian-curriculum schools will be closed on November 3 and 4 to allow pupils to celebrate with their families,” said Michael Guzder, vice president of education at Gems Education.

"The decision to close school on the Wednesday and Thursday, or only Thursday, rests with the principal of each school and is taken with full permission from the education regulator.”

Pupils at Gulf Model School have a two-day holiday for celebrating Diwali.

Celebrations have already started across the UAE. The world’s fair has sparkled with lights since Diwali celebrations began across Expo 2020 Dubai at the weekend.

Festivities started on Friday and will continue throughout the week, with plans to attract millions of Indians who live and work in the UAE to join in with the outdoor entertainment on offer.