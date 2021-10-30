Expo 2020 Dubai lights up for Diwali celebrations

The world’s fair site has sparkled with lights since Diwali celebrations began across Expo 2020 Dubai.

Festivities started on Friday and will continue throughout the week, with plans to attract millions of Indians who live and work in the UAE to join in with the outdoor entertainment on offer.

Stunning sound and light projection shows at Al Wasl dome have been organised for Diwali, one of the biggest Hindu festivals.

Quote We look forward to celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights, to ensure visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai get to experience the festival Dr Aman Puri, consul general of India in Dubai

Dr Aman Puri, consul general of India in Dubai, said all visitors to the Expo were welcome to be part of the celebrations.

“Diwali is popular across the globe and the Expo has given us a platform to showcase India’s magnificence to the visitors,” he said.

“We look forward to celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights with great zeal to ensure that the visitors at the Expo 2020 Dubai get to experience the festival.”

The four-storey India pavilion has received more than 151,000 visitors since the Expo opened in October and additional digital installations will be beamed across a constantly moving facade.

The Diwali festivity has begun at the #IndiaPavilion.



Come be a part of the grand festivities, the pavilion has embarked on, at @expo2020dubai. #IndiaAtDubaiExpo #Expo2020Dubai pic.twitter.com/6ZenxQXbfa — India at Expo 2020 (@IndiaExpo2020) October 29, 2021

“Given the large area dedicated to the India pavilion, we are happy to see the enormous turnout and are prepared to host enthusiastic visitors who are eager to get a glimpse of the pavilion in coming days,” Dr Puri said.

Traditional dances, storytelling sessions, rangoli displays – colourful designs drawn out across the floor – and performances by leading Indian artists are scheduled for each day.

An interactive musical LED that matches rhythm with colour will be activated inside the pavilion. When visitors step on sensors, the software beams a series of bright designs that indicate happiness and prosperity.

Parades and cultural performances with hundreds of dancers are being held at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre at the Expo to mark the festival.

Headline acts that will perform include popular Dubai-based bands Rooh and Dhurv, siblings Salim and Sulaiman Merchant and Bollywood playback singer Vipul Mehta.

The Jubilee Stage will also feature singers and indie-folk musicians on November 4 and 5.