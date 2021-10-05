Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed calls Omani ruler after severe cyclone hits country

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces offers condolences to Sultan Haitham over the loss of lives in the storm

Oct 5, 2021

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, spoke to Oman's ruler, Sultan Haitham, to check the situation after Cylcone Shaheen struck the country.

Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE's solidarity with Oman and extended its support for the country in dealing with the situation, state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday.

Oman assesses Cyclone Shaheen damage

Sheikh Mohamed also offered his sincere condolences and sympathy to Sultan Haitham over the loss of lives during the cyclone and wished a speedy recovery for the injured. He also prayed for the safety of those who went missing after the storm.

Oman has begun to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Shaheen, which killed at least 11 people, destroyed homes and forced more than 5,000 people into temporary housing. The country has also started a major clean-up operation.

During the phone call, Sultan Haitham thanked Sheikh Mohamed for expressing solidarity and support.

Cyclone Shaheen in Oman - in pictures

Image 1 of 12

Oman Air Force members fly over Al Khaburah, in Al Batinah, to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Shaheen. Fishermen from Iran were reported missing as the storm moved inland into Oman and weakened. Photo: AP

Updated: October 5th 2021, 6:09 PM
