Hundreds leave homes as Cyclone Shaheen pounds Oman’s Batinah towns

Cyclone Shaheen turned towns "into rivers and lakes" in Oman’s Batinah region and hundreds of families were moved to shelters on the second day of the storm.

Residents in the towns of Musannah, Suwaiq, Khaboora and Saham said wadis overflowed into residential areas and destroyed properties.

“I am up on my roof and can see nothing but rivers and lakes around me,” Khamis Al Hadhrami, who lives in Musannah, told The National. "There is water everywhere. I can also see vehicles submerged, walls crushed, trees on the ground and waterlogged farms. It is a disaster here in Musannah."

A man drowned in a wadi early on Monday morning in the Batinah region. It was the fourth death in two days, including a child who drowned on Sunday. Oman TV said three people were missing on Monday and their fate was unknown.

Hundreds of families have been moved to schools that have been turned into temporary shelters.

A resident of Saham, Salim Al Balush, said the compound wall collapsed in his garden.

“We heard a crashing sound and looked outside to see the compound wall collapsing,” Mr Al Balushi told The National.

"Then my neighour's wall collapsed half an hour later. We called emergency services and the families in the whole streets, including us, were evacuated at about 11pm last night."

Farmers woke up in the morning to see their crops ruined by flooding.

Ahmed Al Hashmi, a farmer in Sohar, said strong tides of water swept their farm and ruined everything.

"We had lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and melons growing very well and now everything is floating in the water," said Mr Al Hashmi.

"Our livelihoods depend on our farm. I estimate at least 2,000 rials ($5,000) of my crops are ruined."

Construction workers were hit hard in areas where floodwaters were heaviest.

“It was bad last night," Shakeel Rahman, a Pakistani construction worker in Suwaiq, told The National. "We could not sleep or go out because of the heavy rain. Then this very strong wind came from nowhere and blew away our wooden hut. Water flooded in and swept away our beds and furniture. We walked for 20 minutes to one of the shelters while back there we lost all our possessions."

A labourer at another construction site said one of his fellow workers was still missing after going out for a walk.

“He is just a young man in his 20s," said Akil Rahmatullah, a Bangladeshi construction worker in Musannah. "He never came back when he went to look at the waterfalls from the mountains nearby. We don’t know what happened to him."

Oman TV showed police helicopters airlifting people from their homes and from submerged cars across the region as Ministry of Defence rescue teams scoured various areas.