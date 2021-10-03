Dozens rescued as Tropical Cyclone Shaheen batters Oman

Rescue teams in Oman on Sunday helped dozens of people to leave their homes in coastal areas as Cyclone Shaheen disrupted electricity and water connections.

The flooding damaged both commercial and residential properties.

Oman declared a two-day national holiday on Sunday and Monday, urging people to stay indoors as waves hitting the coast rose to 12 metres and wind speeds reached 120 kilometres per hour.

Quote Our labour camp is gone. The police evacuated us to shelters at two in the morning. Shaji Rajpur, Indian worker

The popular tourist seafront town of Muttrah is one of the most affected areas so far, with police urging people living there to evacuate and move to shelters set up by rescue services.

Other areas affected by the extreme weather are towns in Batnah and the eastern region of the Sultanate.

Oman television said about 120 people had been moved to shelters in the past 12 hours with some flown by helicopter from their flooded homes.

“The roads in Muttrah are completely flooded with seawater and water which has moved into the shops. Cars are stranded and my cousin spent the whole night in his vehicle because the road was completely blocked with water,” Mohammed Ali Dharamsi, an Indian shopkeeper in Muttah, told The National.

The government has suspended bus services, closed seafront areas and asked all commercial properties to close until further notice.

Witnesses said wadis have overflowed, causing extensive damage to neighbourhoods.

“Cars parked on the streets are covered with rain water, two electricity poles are down and the whole street has no lights. We called the emergency services but it is difficult for them to recover electricity because the rain has not stopped,” Said Al Hinawi, a resident of Barkah in the Batnah region, told The National.

Dozens more were evacuated from the flowing wadis in Sohar as strong currents swept away almost everything in their path.

“Our labour camp is gone. The police evacuated us to shelters at two in the morning. We have lost all our possessions when the wadi water came in flooding our camp,” Shaji Rajpur, an Indian construction worker in Sohar, told The National.

The health ministry has put the country on national alert, preparing all hospitals and medical workers for the worst-case scenario.

“The Ministry of Health has completed all the preparedness procedures of all health institutions to deal with the tropical conditions. All our hospitals, clinics and medical workers are on high alert to deal with emergency situations,” it said.