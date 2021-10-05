Cyclone Shaheen clean-up may cost Oman up to $125 million

Oman has begun to clean up the damage left by Cyclone Shaheen in an operation that could cost the government millions of rials.

Recovery crews and utility workers have started work after the severe storm killed at least 11 people, destroyed homes, damaged infrastructure and forced more than 5,000 people into temporary accommodation.

Most of the damage is in Oman's Batinah region, in the towns of Al Musannah, Suwaiq, Saham, Khaboorah and Sohar, which were hit by 60-knot winds and 12-metre-high waves.

Towns were turned into "rivers and lakes" when the cyclone hit from Saturday to Monday.

Relief workers, a mix of municipality employees and volunteers, said damage is extensive in the Batinah region and it could take months to restore everything.

“The clean-up includes removing uprooted trees, fallen street lights, broken telecom masts, vehicles stuck in the wadis, dead animals, rubbles from broken roads and bridges,” university graduate Mansoor Al-Yahyai, 23, a volunteer in Khaboorah, told The National. "Only then we can start the repair and the replacement of damaged equipment and infrastructure."

Oman’s ruler, Sultan Haitham, ordered the forming of a ministerial committee on Monday to handle the clean-up and co-ordinate emergency efforts. He said the repair of infrastructure and services, including electricity and water, should be expedited as soon as possible.

As municipality workers move in to survey the damage, civil engineers said the cost to rebuild the country's infrastructure could reach millions of rials.

“We are talking about damages of roads, bridges, power stations, electrical poles, water pipes, telecommunication facilities, state-owned buildings like ministries and schools and more,” said Khalid Al Harthi, 72, a retired civil engineer at the Ministry of Defence.

“My estimate will be anything between 30 to 50 million rials ($75 to $125 million). There is a widespread damage out there and I am not talking about private properties of ordinary Omanis who suffered the damages of their homes.”

The government did not release statistics regarding the extent of the damage to private properties, but Mr Al Harthi said at least 1,000 houses could be affected.

“If over 5,000 were evacuated then the fair estimate is around 1,000 houses that have been damaged. I am not even talking about farms and private businesses like shops or even vehicles,” Mr Al Harthi said.

The government-owned Oman Charitable Organisation and Takaful Sohar have pleaded for private and public donors to send money.

Most homeowners in Oman do not have house insurance and fear money raised from private funds will not be enough to pay for damages.

Ibrahim Al Shaibany, 67, a homeowner in Sohar, said: “My house is not insured and I am retired. My roof is leaking and the kitchen is flooded and that is expensive to repair. I don’t think there will be enough money raised from private donations to cover all the damages of home owners like me."

Other homeowners pleaded to the government for help.

One said: “I really hope the government would help people like us. It is our homes that have been damaged and we cannot afford to repair the damages. We just got back home from the shelter and the repairs are significant and can cost up to 3,000 rials ($7,500)."

A search-and-rescue operation is under way to find people trapped in flooded areas, while hospitals remain on high alert, according to Omani state television.

All schools and universities have been closed for the remainder of the week to allow water on the streets to drain. The ministry of labour has asked employers not to ask people to return to work if they live in flooded areas.