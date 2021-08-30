Holders of 'all visas' now allowed to fly to Dubai

A passenger waits at the drop-off point at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India.

Holders of “all types” of visas including residence and employment documents from India, are now permitted to fly to Dubai, Air India have said.

Authorities this week confirmed that travellers from any country can apply for a visit visa for the Emirates, provided they are fully vaccinated with a WHO-approved shot.

The move affects travellers from 14 countries, from where travel to the UAE was banned earlier this year, including India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, over concerns about increasing coronavirus cases.

Quote There are many who have recently got jobs or who have sponsored their families so the husband has got residency and is waiting for his wife and kids to come to the UAE Godly Babukutty, Epic Travel

Until now, only residents were permitted to return to the UAE from those countries and they had to be vaccinated in the Emirates to qualify.

Dubai, which sets its own immigration and coronavirus rules, does not require residents to be vaccinated to return.

In a letter addressed to travel agents across the UAE on Monday, Air India confirmed any visa holder can now obtain permission to travel to Dubai.

Febin Sillumon with his wife Linta Johnson and son Abram in Dubai. The UAE residents are keen to book their parents and in-laws on the first flights that open up for visitors from India to help look after the young child. Photo: Febin Sillumon

“Holders [of] all type of visa and/or entry permission granted by the appropriate authority in the United Arab Emirates (i.e. employment visa, short stay/long stay visa, visit visa, residence visa, newly issued etc) are permitted to travel to Dubai, effective from Monday, August 30 at 0001hrs,” it said.

Residents must first obtain approval from either the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) or General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs before they are permitted to travel.

The rule does not apply to tourists, said the airline.

However, all those travelling to the UAE from previously banned countries should present a negative Covid-19 test certificate issued within 48 hours before their flight.

They must also take a rapid PCR test at the airport within six hours of departure, the letter said.

It does not mention vaccination as a requirement to travel to Dubai.

Dubai Civil Aviation Authorities issued these re-entry guidelines to all airlines for all visas effective from August 30.

Residents welcomed the news that tourist visas will once again be open to travellers from the 14 countries, and said the move would help reunite families who have been separated since travel was first restricted in April.

An airport official checks the temperature of passengers at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. AFP

Febin Sillumon aims to book his parents on the first flight to Dubai from Kochi, Kerala to help care for his 1-year-old son Abram.

He usually has his parents or mother-in-law visiting through the year and prefers to leave the child with family instead of a babysitter.

“We heard the good news that visas have opened so on the first flight we will try to get my parents to Dubai,” the 30 year old said.

“We have an urgent requirement for them to help take care of our baby.”

His wife works as a nurse and took time off to look after the child when her mother left for India last month.

Abram started day care for the first time on Monday and Mr Sillumon was anxious after receiving phone calls that the child would not stop crying.

“We have never left him with a babysitter before. There is always family at home. He has stranger anxiety and when I hear that he is crying, it is very tough,” he said.

Others are hopeful the announcement will open the doors for wives and children to join them in the Emirates.

A health worker collects a swab sample from a passenger arriving at Anna International Airport in Chennai. AFP

“This is not just for tourists but new resident visa holders. There are many who have recently got jobs or who have sponsored their families so the husband has got residency and is waiting for his wife and kids to come to the UAE,” said Godly Babukutty, an agent at Epic Travel in Dubai.

"It will mean a lot to these families."

Gaurav Sinha, chief executive and chief strategist at Insignia Worldwide, a destination design, strategy and placemaking consultancy based in the UAE, said the pandemic has “played havoc” with the global tourism and hospitality sectors and the uncertainty and sudden changes in rules has crippled the industry.

“Dubai’s recent announcement to welcome any and all tourists is a bold and positive move as it brings coherence and clarity to this situation,” he said.

“Dubai has made strides ever since the pandemic started, with a forward-facing perspective on preventative measures.

Read more Which Covid vaccines are on the approved list for travel to the UAE?

"It’s also a tribute to the civic duty and law-abiding residents of Dubai who are complying with the rules and regulations.."

The UAE temporarily halted passenger flights this year from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa, Zambia, Nigeria, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Namibia, Liberia, Vietnam and the Democratic Republic of Congo over concerns about coronavirus cases and variants of the virus.

Airlines have been asked to make sure the required tests have been done and not permit passengers who do not meet the criteria to board.

Should airlines transport passengers who do not meet the guidelines, the company will be held responsible and will have to return the traveller to the country of original departure.

The specs: 2018 BMW R nineT Scrambler Price, base / as tested Dh57,000 Engine 1,170cc air/oil-cooled flat twin four-stroke engine Transmission Six-speed gearbox Power 110hp) @ 7,750rpm Torque 116Nm @ 6,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 5.3L / 100km

Details Through Her Lens: The stories behind the photography of Eva Sereny Forewords by Jacqueline Bisset and Charlotte Rampling, ACC Art Books

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

On the menu First course ▶ Emirati sea bass tartare Yuzu and labneh mayo, avocado, green herbs, fermented tomato water ▶ The Tale of the Oyster Oyster tartare, Bahraini gum berry pickle Second course ▶ Local mackerel Sourdough crouton, baharat oil, red radish, zaatar mayo ▶ One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest Quail, smoked freekeh, cinnamon cocoa Third course ▶ Bahraini bouillabaisse Venus clams, local prawns, fishfarm seabream, farro ▶ Lamb 2 ways Braised lamb, crispy lamb chop, bulgur, physalis Dessert ▶ Lumi Black lemon ice cream, pistachio, pomegranate ▶ Black chocolate bar Dark chocolate, dates, caramel, camel milk ice cream



Mobile phone packages comparison

Going grey? A stylist's advice If you’re going to go grey, a great style, well-cared for hair (in a sleek, classy style, like a bob), and a young spirit and attitude go a long way, says Maria Dowling, founder of the Maria Dowling Salon in Dubai.

It’s easier to go grey from a lighter colour, so you may want to do that first. And this is the time to try a shorter style, she advises. Then a stylist can introduce highlights, start lightening up the roots, and let it fade out. Once it’s entirely grey, a purple shampoo will prevent yellowing.

“Get professional help – there’s no other way to go around it,” she says. “And don’t just let it grow out because that looks really bad. Put effort into it: properly condition, straighten, get regular trims, make sure it’s glossy.”

