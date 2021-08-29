UAE reports 987 new Covid-19 cases after record 348,771 tests

Shoppers with face masks and gloves to protect against Covid-19, in Abu Dhabi's Mussafah 32 area. Victor Besa / The National

The UAE recorded a further 987 Covid-19 infections on Sunday, as new cases remained below 1,000 for the sixth day in a row.

The latest caseload – which brought the country's overall tally to 716,381 – were detected as a result of a record 348,771 PCR tests in the 24-hour reporting period.

More than 74.1 million tests have been conducted nationwide since the outbreak began at the end of January 2020.

Another 1,554 people beat the virus, raising the recovery total to 702,102.

Two more people died after contracting the coronavirus, taking the death toll to 2,038.

The number of active cases fell to 12,241, thanks to the ongoing trend of recoveries exceeding new infections.