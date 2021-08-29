Coronavirus: 12-hour testing for flights from Dubai

The Pure Health quick turnaround Covid-19 test centres are aimed at outbound travellers from Dubai. EPA

Two new Covid-19 test centres in Dubai aim to deliver PCR test results in as little as 12 hours, officials said on Sunday.

Run by healthcare provider Pure Health, the facilities in Dubai Marina and The Palm Jumeirah seek to provide a service for outbound travellers from the emirate.

The new testing centres aim to provide results within 12 to 24 hours, Pure Health said.

It is expected that a home service option will be added soon, the company said.

“As a trusted provider of Covid-19 passenger screening and testing services at Dubai Airport, we are proud to be partnering with the UAE government to ensure and safeguard the nation’s health,” said Maria El Houari, international passenger screening project manager at Pure Health.

Since 2017, Pure Health has been operating all medical and diagnostic laboratories of Ministry of Health and Prevention hospitals, under a partnership agreement with the ministry.

Having started with 11 laboratories, Pure Health now manages more than 150 labs in the UAE.

The country is cautiously returning to normal, 19 months after the start of coronavirus pandemic at the end of January 2020.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday said that “the worst has passed”.

Pupils are returning to schools, excitement is building ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai – which opens on October 1 – while cases of Covid-19 are steadily declining.