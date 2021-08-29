Back to school: thousands of UAE pupils return to classrooms

It's the first day of school for many pupils in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Hundreds of thousands of private school pupils across the UAE returned to classrooms for the first day of the new academic year on Sunday.

A mix of nerves and anticipation was in the air as learners reunited with friends and teachers.

At Delhi Private School Dubai, more than half of the 4,000 pupils enrolled were back for in-person classes on Sunday, its largest attendance since the pandemic.

Marc Leo, a 15-year-old 10th grader at the school, said pupils were excited to be back.

“It’s much easier to be in school rather than studying online. It was a huge change but one we needed to make,” said Marc.

“There is some nervousness about so many pupils being be in school. It’s going to be a big shift and we will have to adjust to it.

“It’s been nearly two years since we have seen a full school but we are excited, and we also have sports back."

Fellow tenth grader Gauri Unnikrishnan, 15, said she was glad to be able to resume in-person lessons and was happy to follow Covid-19 measures for the safety of herself and others.

“Coming to school for in-person learning is much better and if I have to wear a mask and follow some protocols for that, it’s okay,” she said.

“We are going to be a little overwhelmed when everyone returns, but we are all glad to be at school.”

Many young pupils at the school returned to in-person classes for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Sanskar Pradhan, a five-year-old pupil in kindergarten at Delhi Private School Dubai, was among them.

“I like being back at school because I like studying in class," said Sanskar.

"When I read on my laptop, I don’t get enough time. I need more time to ask my questions,” he said.

Wellbeing activities planned for first week

Many schools in the country have an orientation week planned help pupils readjust to school life.

At Delhi Private School Dubai, teachers will focus on pupil's wellbeing on day one, and have conversations with children so that they can discuss any problems they face.

Kindergarten pupils at the school started the day with art and exercise.

While pupils in some classes exercised with their teachers early in the day, others had their creative hats on as they designed caps with their names on their first day back.

