Coronavirus: UAE records 991 new cases

Officials said 1,576 people recovered in the past 24 hours

The National
Aug 26, 2021

Follow the latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

The UAE reported 991 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

It brings the total number of infections to 713,402 as cases continue to fall.

The latest figures came after 306,873 tests were carried out.

Another 1,576 people beat the virus, taking the number of recoveries to 697,419.

Three patients died from Covid-19 complications, raising the death toll to 2,031.

There are 13,952 active cases in the country.

Cases have been falling in recent weeks to under 1,000 as mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have seen the UAE curb the virus.

Meanwhile, authorities have relocated the centre for the removal of Covid-19 quarantine wristbands in Abu Dhabi.

Read more
What are the new Covid fines in the UAE? Full list explained

Abu Dhabi Health Services (Seha) on Wednesday said people must visit the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre instead of Mina Zayed on the city's Corniche.

The wristband ensures travellers arriving into the emirate from abroad adhere to a mandatory quarantine period to prevent the spread of Covid-19. It is also used for people who test positive and close contacts.

Updated: August 26th 2021, 10:16 AM
You might also like:
You might also like:
You might also like:
You might also like:
You might also like:
You might also like:
You might also like:
You might also like:
You might also like:
You might also like:
You might also like:
You might also like:
You might also like:
You might also like:
You might also like:
You might also like:
Covid-19CoronavirusPandemicInfections
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Emirati military delegation views latest technology at Russian arms fair
Emirati military delegation views latest technology at Russian arms fair
An image that illustrates this article Abu Dhabi government departments and companies back to 100% capacity
Abu Dhabi government departments and companies back to 100% capacity
An image that illustrates this article Adnoc celebrate female employees for Emirati Woman's Day
Adnoc celebrate female employees for Emirati Woman's Day
An image that illustrates this article UAE's Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed leads delegation to Qatar
UAE's Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed leads delegation to Qatar