Coronavirus: UAE records 991 new cases

A woman receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Zabeel Health Centre in Dubai.

Follow the latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

The UAE reported 991 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

It brings the total number of infections to 713,402 as cases continue to fall.

The latest figures came after 306,873 tests were carried out.

Another 1,576 people beat the virus, taking the number of recoveries to 697,419.

Three patients died from Covid-19 complications, raising the death toll to 2,031.

There are 13,952 active cases in the country.

Cases have been falling in recent weeks to under 1,000 as mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have seen the UAE curb the virus.

Meanwhile, authorities have relocated the centre for the removal of Covid-19 quarantine wristbands in Abu Dhabi.

Read more What are the new Covid fines in the UAE? Full list explained

Abu Dhabi Health Services (Seha) on Wednesday said people must visit the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre instead of Mina Zayed on the city's Corniche.

The wristband ensures travellers arriving into the emirate from abroad adhere to a mandatory quarantine period to prevent the spread of Covid-19. It is also used for people who test positive and close contacts.