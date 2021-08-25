Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi relocates Covid-19 wristband removal centre

Electronic wristbands help to monitor if a patient is adhering to home quarantine measures. Victor Besa / The National

Authorities have relocated the centre for the removal of Covid-19 quarantine wristbands in Abu Dhabi .

Abu Dhabi Health Services (Seha) on Wednesday said people must visit the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre instead of Mina Zayed on the city's Corniche.

The wristband ensures travellers arriving into the emirate from abroad adhere to a mandatory quarantine period to prevent the spread of Covid-19. It is also used for people who test positive and close contacts.

Seha advised people to use "Entrance G" at Adnec to access the centre, which is open from 8am to 10pm.

Measures such as quarantine, testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have helped the UAE to slow down infection rates.

New cases of Covid-19 in the Emirates have remained below 1,000 for two days in a row.

The number of infections has been steadily declining over the past few weeks.

