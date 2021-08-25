Coronavirus: new infections still in decline despite high turnout for testing

The UAE reported 983 new coronavirus cases and 1,583 recoveries on Wednesday.

Officials said two people died in the past 24 hours from virus-related complications.

The country has recorded 712,411 cases, 695,843 recoveries and 2,028 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29 last year.

The lowest number of positive cases detected in 2021 was reported on Wednesday.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate are all credited with bringing down daily infections.

Active cases dipped to 13,940 in the country. The total number of PCR tests carried out since the beginning of the outbreak is 73,194,799.

Meanwhile, the UAE's public schools will stage a staggered return to the classroom.

Half the number of pupils will be present for in-person classes while everyone is expected back the following week.

The Emirates Schools Establishment, the regulator of the UAE's public schools, announced the rules before the start of the new academic year on Sunday, when tens of thousands of pupils are set to return to the classroom.

The rules are intended to curb the spread of Covid-19 while ensuring a safe path back to school.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

