Pupils at UAE public schools to have staggered return to the classroom

Government-run schools will operate at 50 per cent capacity in the first week amid cautious return to the classroom

Tens of thousands of pupils are preparing for the new school year in the UAE. Ravindranath K / The National

Salam Al Amir
Dubai
Aug 25, 2021

The UAE's public school system will have a staggered return to the classroom, regulators said.

Half the number of pupils will be present for in-person classes while everyone is expected back the week after.

The Emirates Schools Establishment, the regulator of the UAE's public schools, announced the rules before the start of the new academic year on Sunday, when tens of thousands of pupils are set to return to the classroom.

The rules are intended to curb the spread of Covid-19 while ensuring a safe path back to school.

Vaccination is mandatory for pupils above 16 years and for all employees, while schools must enforce a one-metre social distancing rule.

Schools that cannot maintain the rule will be allowed to stagger their operating times.

For example, pupils in grades one and two could go to school from 8am to 2.20pm while pupils in grades three and four could start their day at 9.30am and finish by 3.50pm.

Back to school UAE: here are the answers to some frequently asked questions

All 564 public schools around the country have been disinfected and plans to transport pupils and maintain distancing have been made. The regulator urged principals, teachers and parents to ensure the safe return of children to schools.

Private schools, which most pupils in the UAE attend, are also preparing for a widespread return to in-person classes after the disruption caused the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dubai private schools prepare for the new term - in pictures

Image 1 of 11

Staff cleaning the play area at Brighton College Dubai. Pawan Singh/The National

Updated: August 25th 2021, 8:05 AM
