Seha announces opening hours for Hijri New Year holiday

Festive lights are displayed along Abu Dhabi's Corniche to celebrate Al Hijri New Year, also known as the Islamic New Year, the first month in the Muslim calendar. (Victor Besa / The National)

Abu Dhabi's health service has announced its opening hours for the Hijri New Year holiday.

August 12 is public holiday for all private and public sector employees.

Seha said many of its hospital services would be closed, but emergency departments will remain open for 24 hours .

Covid-19 drive-through screening centres will also remain operational from 10am to 8pm.

Here is a full list of the hospitals and their opening times.

Al Ain Hospital

Emergency Department - Open 24 hours

Outpatient clinics - Closed

Corniche Hospital

Emergency room / Inpatients - Open 24 hours

OPD, WHC, Pharmacy, SPR Clinic, PCR Employee Screening Centre - Closed

Seha Kidney Care

SKC Central, SKC Abu Dhabi, SKC Al Ain - 7am – 11pm

Dialysis units at Al Dhafra Hospitals

Madinat Zayed - 7am – 11pm

Ghayathi - 7am to 7pm

Liwa, Silaa, Delma - 7am to 7pm

Outpatient clinics, telemedicine and pharmacy - Closed

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City

Emergency Department (SKMC) - Open 24 hours

Outpatient clinics, Occupational Health Clinic & Admission Office (SKMC), BSP - Closed

Al Rahba Hospital

Emergency Department and outpatient clinics - Closed

Sheikh Shakbout Medical City

Occupational Health Clinic & Injection Clinic and Dressing - 8am - 5pm

Tawam Hospital

ER and pharmacy - Open 24 hours

OPD - Closed

Abu Dhabi, Al Ain & Al Dhafra blood banks

Two of Seha's blood banks will be closed for the Hijri New Year holiday. Ravindranath K / The National

Abu Dhabi Blood Bank - 7am – 10pm

Al Ain Blood Bank and Al Dhafra Blood Bank - Closed

Al Dhafra region

Emergencies at all hospitals - Open 24 hours

Fever Clinic in Industrial Area – Madinat Zayed - 10am – 8pm

Madinat Zayed Dental Centre - Closed

Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre - 12pm – 9pm

Abu Al Abyad, Sir Bani Yas & Bida Al Mutawaa Clinics - 10am – 7pm

Abu Dhabi Airport, Sweihan, Al Qua'a, Mezyad, Al Hayer, Al Khatem - Open 24 hours

Neima, Al Hili, Al Bahia, Al Zafaranah, Madinat Khalifa, Al Maqtaa, Baniyas, Al Muwaiji, Al Yahar - 10am - 10pm

Al Shiwayb, Al Madina, Al Bateen, Al Mushrif, Al Etihad, Al Dhafra Dental, Al Falah, Madinat Mohamed bin Zayed, Al Samha, Remah, Mafraq Dental, Oud Al Touba, Al Jahli, Al Towayya, Al Khazna, Al Faqaa, Al Niyadat, Al Ain Dental - Closed

Drive-through services

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Center in Rabdan A new drive-through offering Covid-19 vaccination and testing has opened in Abu Dhabi.

All Seha drive-through screening centres across the UAE - 10am – 8pm

Vaccination centres

Seha Covid-19 Vaccination Centre - Mina Zayed Abu Dhabi - 10am – 10pm

Seha Covid-19 Vaccination Centre - Dubai Parks - 10am – 10pm

Seha Covid-19 Vaccination Centre - Adnec Al Ain - 10am – 10pm

Seha Covid-19 Vaccination Centre - Madinat Zayed Wedding Hall - 10am – 10pm

Assessment centres and majlis

Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centre - Mafraq - 8am – 10pm

Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centre - Mina - 8am – 10pm

Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centre - Adnec Abu Dhabi - 8am – 10pm

Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centre - Adnec Al Ain - 8am – 10pm

Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centre - Madinat Zayed - 8am – 10pm

Al Manhal – Abu Dhabi (Majlis) - Closed

Mushrif – Abu Dhabi (Majlis) - Closed

Al Bateen – Abu Dhabi (Majlis) - Closed

Falaj Hazaa – Al Ain (Majlis) - Closed

Al Quaa – Al Ain (Majlis) - 9am – 5pm

Majlis Vaccination Centres – Al Dhafra - Closed

