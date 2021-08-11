Seha announces opening hours for Hijri New Year holiday

Emergency Department and outpatient clinics - Closed
Sheikh Shakbout Medical City
Occupational Health Clinic & Injection Clinic and Dressing -8am - 5pm
Tawam Hospital
ER and pharmacy -Open 24 hours
OPD - Closed
Abu Dhabi, Al Ain & Al Dhafra blood banks
Abu Dhabi Blood Bank - 7am – 10pm
Al Ain Blood Bank and Al Dhafra Blood Bank -Closed
Al Dhafra region
Emergencies at all hospitals - Open 24 hours
Fever Clinic in Industrial Area – Madinat Zayed - 10am – 8pm
Madinat Zayed Dental Centre - Closed
Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre - 12pm – 9pm
Abu Al Abyad, Sir Bani Yas & Bida Al Mutawaa Clinics - 10am – 7pm
Abu Dhabi Airport, Sweihan, Al Qua'a, Mezyad, Al Hayer, Al Khatem - Open 24 hours
Neima, Al Hili, Al Bahia, Al Zafaranah, Madinat Khalifa, Al Maqtaa, Baniyas, Al Muwaiji, Al Yahar - 10am - 10pm
Al Shiwayb, Al Madina, Al Bateen, Al Mushrif, Al Etihad, Al Dhafra Dental, Al Falah, Madinat Mohamed bin Zayed, Al Samha, Remah, Mafraq Dental, Oud Al Touba, Al Jahli, Al Towayya, Al Khazna, Al Faqaa, Al Niyadat, Al Ain Dental - Closed
Drive-through services
SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Center in Rabdan A new drive-through offering Covid-19 vaccination and testing has opened in Abu Dhabi.
All Seha drive-through screening centres across the UAE - 10am – 8pm
Vaccination centres
Seha Covid-19 Vaccination Centre - Mina Zayed Abu Dhabi - 10am – 10pm
Seha Covid-19 Vaccination Centre - Dubai Parks - 10am – 10pm
Seha Covid-19 Vaccination Centre - Adnec Al Ain - 10am – 10pm
Seha Covid-19 Vaccination Centre - Madinat Zayed Wedding Hall - 10am – 10pm
Assessment centres and majlis
Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centre - Mafraq - 8am – 10pm
Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centre - Mina - 8am – 10pm
Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centre - Adnec Abu Dhabi - 8am – 10pm
Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centre - Adnec Al Ain - 8am – 10pm
Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centre - Madinat Zayed - 8am – 10pm
Al Manhal – Abu Dhabi (Majlis) - Closed
Mushrif – Abu Dhabi (Majlis) - Closed
Al Bateen – Abu Dhabi (Majlis) - Closed
Falaj Hazaa – Al Ain (Majlis) - Closed
Al Quaa – Al Ain (Majlis) - 9am – 5pm
Majlis Vaccination Centres – Al Dhafra - Closed
Updated: August 11th 2021, 3:36 PM
THE BIO
Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car.
Favourite book:I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder.
Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity.
Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.
