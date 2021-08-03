13 things to do over Islamic New Year weekend in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ajman

It might feel like Eid Al Adha has only just come and gone, but the next long weekend is already around the corner. A three-day break, including the weekend, is expected to start on August 12 to mark Islamic New Year.

While the summer heat makes it hard to spend much time outside in August, there is still plenty happening across the UAE to keep you and your loved ones entertained.

So whether you are looking for a summer staycation, or to indulge in delicious dining offers, find some inspiration below...

Take a desert staycation

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort's summer staycation offer is available until the end of August. Courtesy Bab Al Shams Desert Resort

Escape the city heat with Bab Al Shams’s Desert Breeze summer staycation offer. The famous desert resort has announced a special summer deal, running until the end of August, with one-night stays starting at Dh449 per room. Guests also have the choice to upgrade their packages to either a stay inclusive of breakfast the next day at Al Forsan Restaurant or a half-board option, inclusive of dinner, too.

Until August 31; from Dh449; Bab Al Shams; 04 809 6150, www.babalshams.com

Treat yourself to a couples’ spa weekend

If you're looking for some pampering, the newly opened SLS Dubai Hotel is offering a staycation with relaxation at the forefront. The couples' "spa-cation" offer includes an overnight stay with breakfast the next day, alongside a 90-minute couples' treatment at the Ciel Spa, from Dh1,300.

On top of that, guests will be able to make use of the hotel’s rooftop infinity pool, which offers incredible views over Business Bay and Downtown Dubai, and is the perfect place to catch the sunset against the backdrop of the Burj Khalifa.

Ongoing, from Dh1,300; SLS Dubai, Business Bay; 04 607 0757; www.slsdubai.com

Get feasting

Dubai Summer Restaurant Week is taking place between Wednesday, August 11 and Saturday, August 21, allowing diners to try some of the city’s top eateries at affordable prices. Restaurants including the likes of Bella, The Pangolin, Bistro des Arts, Rhodes Twenty10 and Carnival by Tresind will be offering special set menus, with great deals on offer.

Wednesday, August 11 to Saturday, August 21; prices vary; locations vary, Dubai Summer Restaurant Week;www.visitdubai.com

Take a Deep Dive

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Deep Dive Dubai pool, at 60m at its deepest, offers divers a unique experience (All photos by Antonie Robertson/ The National)

Be among the first to explore the newly opened Deep Dive Dubai, the world’s deepest indoor diving pool. The 60-metre-deep pool, which houses an entire sunken city, is open to experienced divers, for snorkelling, or for complete beginners just dipping their toes into the world of diving. All experiences come with a guide, with prices starting from Dh400.

Wednesday to Sunday, noon-8pm; from Dh400; Nad Al Sheba, Dubai; www.deepdivedubai.com

Explore the night skies

Dubai’s newest viewing platform, The View at The Palm, doesn't only offer perspectives of the city’s impressive skyline. For the month of August, it has partnered with Dubai Astronomy Group to offer visitors the chance to explore the night skies. Taking place on Friday and Saturday, August 13 and 14, the sessions at 8.30pm will give visitors the chance to learn more about astronomy, ask questions and stargaze. Sessions cost Dh125 for adults and Dh95 for children. Pre-booking is required.

Friday and Saturday, August 13 and 14, 8.30pm; Dh125 for adults, Dh85 for children; The View at The Palm, Palm Jumeirah; www.theviewpalm.ae

Get racing

Dubai Autodrome, the multipurpose motorsport and entertainment facility, has an array of BMW M cars available to the public, so visitors can experience them on the track. There's also a 20 per cent discount on the BMW 330i M Sport driving experience until Tuesday, August 31. If you buy any two driving experiences at the Dubai Kartdrome, an indoor and outdoor track facility for racing activities for all age groups, the third one is complimentary.

Daily; 9am to midnight (the outdoor Kartdrome is open 9am to noon and 3pm to midnight); Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Motor City; www.dubaiautodrome.ae

Get lost in a world of art

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 The immersive art gallery at The Dubai Mall will host immersive art exhibitions and hopes to become a platform where tech-driven artists can create, innovate and present their works, its director said. (Antonie Robertson; Antonie Robertson / The National/Antonie Robertson / The National)

Visit The Dubai Mall’s latest art gallery, Infinity des Lumieres. The attraction uses more than 130 projectors, 58 speakers and 3,000 HD digital images to create an immersive experience for visitors. Three exhibitions are currently being shown, with the first being a light, sound and visual presentation of Van Gogh’s works, including The Potato Eaters (1885), Sunflowers (1888) and The Starry Night (1889). The centre also houses a boutique, so you can pick up pieces of art afterwards.

Daily; Dh125 for adults, Dh75 for children under 13; The Dubai Mall; www.infinitylumieres.com

Try some underwater yoga

Enjoy some morning yoga in front of an underwater world at Atlantis The Palm’s The Lost Chambers Aquarium. The one-hour class costs Dh160 and involves a calming sequence of postures, breathing exercises and relaxation in order to improve strength, posture and balance. Advance booking is required.

Friday, August 13, 8am; Dh160; The Lost Chambers Aquarium, Atlantis The Palm; 04 426 1000; www.atlantis.com

Make a splash

As part of Dubai Summer Surprises, Legoland Water Park is hosting Splash Fest throughout August. There are a number of offers available, including 20 per cent off admission when you book online at least one day in advance and 50 per cent off cabanas, plus kids can eat for free at Waves Bistro after 5pm with a paying adult. It’s the perfect way to cool off from the summer heat.

Thursday to Tuesday, 10am-7pm; Dh275, children under 3 go free; Legoland Water Park, Dubai Parks and Resorts; 04 820 3123; www.legoland.com

Watch a skydive show

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 CLYMB Skydive show Clymb Abu Dhabi is hosting an indoor skydive show every Friday throughout summer. (Khushnum Bhandari/Khushnum Bhandari)

Clymb Abu Dhabi recently launched Dare to Soar, a free indoor skydiving show, where the instructors showcase their best moves. The shows take place every Friday at 6pm, and if you’re tempted to imitate their stunts after, you can scan QR codes to get 20 per cent off on your first flight.

Fridays, until August 28; 6pm; Clymb Abu Dhabi, Yas Island; www.clymbabudhabi.com

Hit the malls

Now may be the best time to shop the sales as shopping deals and discounts can be found in more than 3,500 stores across several malls in the capital until Tuesday, August 31, as part of the Abu Dhabi Shopping and Dining Season. Some participating brands include Burberry, Chaumet, Dior, Fendi, Gucci, IWC Schaffhausen, Max Mara, Panerai and more.

Shoppers can also take part in the Shop & Win promotion, run in partnership with Visa, in which Visa cardholders spending Dh200 or more in participating outlets can win prizes, cars and a share of four million Etihad Guest Miles.

Daily, until Tuesday, August 31; www.retailabudhabi.ae

Brunch and swim

Guests heading to Friday brunch at Rosewood Abu Dhabi can also enjoy access to the pool for an after-brunch dip to cool off, as well as 20 per cent off any further poolside snacks or drinks. The brunch includes staples such as oysters, sushi and tacos, all for Dh350. Free-flowing drinks are an additional Dh125.

Fridays throughout August, 12pm-3pm; from Dh375; Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Galleria Mall, Al Maryah Island; 02 813 5550, www.rosewoodhotels.com

Indulge in some beachside luxury

The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah. The Oberoi Group

Visitors seeking a luxury stay can try The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah in Ajman, where there’s 15 per cent off room rates, and 10 per cent off spa treatments this summer. Making the most of the oceanfront location is Aquario, the hotel’s speciality seafood restaurant while Vinesse is open for elegant all-day dining. The spa at The Oberoi features private treatment rooms with open-air showers and private hammams. Book by Tuesday, August 31 for stays until Thursday, September 30 to take advantage of summer deals.

Throughout August, from Dh850 per night, including breakfast; book using promo code SPLSMR via Reservations.TOAZ@oberoihotels.com; The Oberoi Beach Resort Al Zorah, Ajman; www.oberoihotels.com

A new relationship with the old country Treaty of Friendship between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates The United kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates; Considering that the United Arab Emirates has assumed full responsibility as a sovereign and independent State; Determined that the long-standing and traditional relations of close friendship and cooperation between their peoples shall continue; Desiring to give expression to this intention in the form of a Treaty Friendship; Have agreed as follows: ARTICLE 1 The relations between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates shall be governed by a spirit of close friendship. In recognition of this, the Contracting Parties, conscious of their common interest in the peace and stability of the region, shall: (a) consult together on matters of mutual concern in time of need; (b) settle all their disputes by peaceful means in conformity with the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations. ARTICLE 2 The Contracting Parties shall encourage education, scientific and cultural cooperation between the two States in accordance with arrangements to be agreed. Such arrangements shall cover among other things: (a) the promotion of mutual understanding of their respective cultures, civilisations and languages, the promotion of contacts among professional bodies, universities and cultural institutions; (c) the encouragement of technical, scientific and cultural exchanges. ARTICLE 3 The Contracting Parties shall maintain the close relationship already existing between them in the field of trade and commerce. Representatives of the Contracting Parties shall meet from time to time to consider means by which such relations can be further developed and strengthened, including the possibility of concluding treaties or agreements on matters of mutual concern. ARTICLE 4 This Treaty shall enter into force on today’s date and shall remain in force for a period of ten years. Unless twelve months before the expiry of the said period of ten years either Contracting Party shall have given notice to the other of its intention to terminate the Treaty, this Treaty shall remain in force thereafter until the expiry of twelve months from the date on which notice of such intention is given. IN WITNESS WHEREOF the undersigned have signed this Treaty. DONE in duplicate at Dubai the second day of December 1971AD, corresponding to the fifteenth day of Shawwal 1391H, in the English and Arabic languages, both texts being equally authoritative. Signed Geoffrey Arthur Sheikh Zayed

