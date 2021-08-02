See Saturn and Jupiter at their clearest and brightest with special Dubai stargazing event

Not only does The View at The Palm offer a stunning perspective of Dubai’s famous skyline, this week it will be offering guests the chance to take in a unique view of the skies above.

The observation deck, which opened on the Palm Jumeirah earlier this year, is partnering with Dubai Astronomy Group to offer visitors the chance to observe the yearly phenomenon known as Opposition.

A highly anticipated annual event for observing planets in their clearest forms, Opposition is when the Earth is between the Sun and the opposite planet. Only planets that are further out in the solar system – including Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune – can be in Opposition.

On Monday and Friday night, between 8pm and 10pm, visitors will have the chance to observe Saturn and Jupiter, respectively, at their largest and brightest. The events will offer prime opportunities to observe the planets in great detail, from Saturn’s complicated rings to Jupiter’s stripes and swirls.

Hosted on level 52 of The Palm Tower, each 60-minute event will start with an explanation of the phenomenon, led by Dubai Astronomy Group’s chief executive Hasan Ahmad Al Hariri, followed by a Q&A session.

Participants can then view Saturn and Jupiter through telescopes and take images on their mobile phones or cameras.

Tickets for Saturn and Jupiter at Opposition cost Dh125 for adults and Dh95 for children aged 4 to 12, and free for children under 4.

Visitors can also take part in ongoing 90-minute astronomy sessions at The View throughout August to learn more about the solar system and our planets, and enjoy a session of stargazing. Tickets are Dh125 per adult and Dh95 per child.