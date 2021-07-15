UAE to stay on UK's red list

The UAE remains on UK’s red list, dashing hopes of a move to amber among British people living in the Emirates.

The UAE remained on the UK’s red list on Thursday following a travel review by British ministers.

The UK unveiled changes to its green, amber and red travel lists on Wednesday night, days before the country lifts all internal coronavirus restrictions.

The UAE has been red since January 29.

It means only Britons and Irish living in the UAE, or those with residence rights there, can currently enter the UK if travelling directly - but they must quarantine in a hotel on their arrival.

Alternatively, they can choose to holiday in green or amber countries for 11 nights before travelling to the UK.

However, that became further complicated on Wednesday night after previously green destinations Ibiza, Majorca and Minorca, where many UAE residents had chosen to transit through on their way back to the UK, were moved to amber.

From next week, people fully vaccinated in the UK will no longer have to quarantine if returning from an amber country.

But anyone inoculated abroad will still have to quarantine at a chosen location.

That means anyone living in the UAE who was transiting through the Balearics to avoid quarantine on their arrival in the UK will have to now isolate for 11 days.

They do, however, have the option to shorten the period by opting to pay for a private test on day five via the test to release scheme, which can cost anywhere between £24.99 and £500.

It was hoped that the UAE would be moved to amber soon.

In early July, Paul Griffiths, the boss of Dubai Airports, predicted the Emirates would remain on the UK red list for "a bit longer" before moving to the next stage down.

No country has yet been moved from red to amber.

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

Second ODI England 322-7 (50 ovs)

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

The chef's advice Troy Payne, head chef at Abu Dhabi’s newest healthy eatery Sanderson’s in Al Seef Resort & Spa, says singles need to change their mindset about how they approach the supermarket. “They feel like they can’t buy one cucumber,” he says. “But I can walk into a shop – I feed two people at home – and I’ll walk into a shop and I buy one cucumber, I’ll buy one onion.” Mr Payne asks for the sticker to be placed directly on each item, rather than face the temptation of filling one of the two-kilogram capacity plastic bags on offer. The chef also advises singletons not get too hung up on “organic”, particularly high-priced varieties that have been flown in from far-flung locales. Local produce is often grown sustainably, and far cheaper, he says.

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

