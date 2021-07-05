Abu Dhabi updates home quarantine rules for arriving passengers

Mykonos is one of 12 quarantine-free destinations travellers can fly to from Abu Dhabi with Etihad. Unsplash /Jeet Dhanoa

Related - Abu Dhabi’s green list: countries on the quarantine-free list

Vaccinated travellers flying into Abu Dhabi from countries not on its green list will now quarantine for seven days instead of five, the authorities announced on Sunday.

Unvaccinated passengers from countries not on the green list will have to quarantine for 12 days, instead of 10.

Arrivals from green list countries already do not need to quarantine, under Abu Dhabi's coronavirus regulations.

The capital updated its travel procedures for citizens and residents returning from abroad, effective from Monday, July 5.

The emirate’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said vaccinated travellers arriving from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and take a PCR test on day 6.

Travellers arriving from destinations not on the green list must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day 6.

The rule applies to vaccinated UAE citizens and residents who received their second dose at least 28 days earlier, documented on Al Hosn app.

Unvaccinated citizens and residents arriving in Abu Dhabi from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and take a PCR test on days 6 and 12.

When arriving from other destinations, they must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 12 days and take another PCR test on day 11.

At present, passengers arriving from countries not on Abu Dhabi's green list are required to quarantine, and must wear an approved wristband for the duration.

Among residents, vaccinated passengers must quarantine for five days. Non-vaccinated passengers must quarantine for 10 days.

Tourists arriving from countries not on the green list must quarantine for 10 days regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not.

If you have arrived from a country that the UAE authorities deem to be high risk, then you will be required to quarantine at a government facility.