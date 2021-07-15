READ MORE: All the latest Covid-19 news on our liveblog

The UAE reported 1,541 new coronavirus cases on Thursday after an additional 284,799 tests.

The latest caseload brought the number of infections recorded since the start of the pandemic to 656,354.

Five people died of Covid-related causes in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,885.

Another 1,497 people overcame the virus, taking the number of recoveries to 634,272.

More than 61.5 million PCR tests have now been conducted nationwide since the start of the outbreak.

The vaccination programme is continuing at a rapid pace across the UAE, with more than 16 million doses administered.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said 76 per cent of the UAE population has received at least the first dose, with 66 per cent of residents fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation warned a surge in coronavirus cases in several Middle East countries, aggravated by the spread of the Delta strain and low vaccine access, could have dire consequences.

After a decline in cases and deaths in the Eastern Mediterranean region for eight weeks, the WHO said there had been significant rises in infections for Libya, Iran, Iraq and Tunisia. Sharp rises were also expected in Lebanon and Morocco.

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Saint-Etienne v Montpellier (10.45pm) Saturday

Monaco v Caen (7pm)

Amiens v Bordeaux (10pm)

Angers v Toulouse (10pm)

Metz v Dijon (10pm)

Nantes v Guingamp (10pm)

Rennes v Lille (10pm) Sunday

Nice v Strasbourg (5pm)

Troyes v Lyon (7pm)

Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain (11pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Saint-Etienne v Montpellier (10.45pm) Saturday

Monaco v Caen (7pm)

Amiens v Bordeaux (10pm)

Angers v Toulouse (10pm)

Metz v Dijon (10pm)

Nantes v Guingamp (10pm)

Rennes v Lille (10pm) Sunday

Nice v Strasbourg (5pm)

Troyes v Lyon (7pm)

Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain (11pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Saint-Etienne v Montpellier (10.45pm) Saturday

Monaco v Caen (7pm)

Amiens v Bordeaux (10pm)

Angers v Toulouse (10pm)

Metz v Dijon (10pm)

Nantes v Guingamp (10pm)

Rennes v Lille (10pm) Sunday

Nice v Strasbourg (5pm)

Troyes v Lyon (7pm)

Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain (11pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Saint-Etienne v Montpellier (10.45pm) Saturday

Monaco v Caen (7pm)

Amiens v Bordeaux (10pm)

Angers v Toulouse (10pm)

Metz v Dijon (10pm)

Nantes v Guingamp (10pm)

Rennes v Lille (10pm) Sunday

Nice v Strasbourg (5pm)

Troyes v Lyon (7pm)

Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain (11pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Saint-Etienne v Montpellier (10.45pm) Saturday

Monaco v Caen (7pm)

Amiens v Bordeaux (10pm)

Angers v Toulouse (10pm)

Metz v Dijon (10pm)

Nantes v Guingamp (10pm)

Rennes v Lille (10pm) Sunday

Nice v Strasbourg (5pm)

Troyes v Lyon (7pm)

Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain (11pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Saint-Etienne v Montpellier (10.45pm) Saturday

Monaco v Caen (7pm)

Amiens v Bordeaux (10pm)

Angers v Toulouse (10pm)

Metz v Dijon (10pm)

Nantes v Guingamp (10pm)

Rennes v Lille (10pm) Sunday

Nice v Strasbourg (5pm)

Troyes v Lyon (7pm)

Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain (11pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Saint-Etienne v Montpellier (10.45pm) Saturday

Monaco v Caen (7pm)

Amiens v Bordeaux (10pm)

Angers v Toulouse (10pm)

Metz v Dijon (10pm)

Nantes v Guingamp (10pm)

Rennes v Lille (10pm) Sunday

Nice v Strasbourg (5pm)

Troyes v Lyon (7pm)

Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain (11pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Saint-Etienne v Montpellier (10.45pm) Saturday

Monaco v Caen (7pm)

Amiens v Bordeaux (10pm)

Angers v Toulouse (10pm)

Metz v Dijon (10pm)

Nantes v Guingamp (10pm)

Rennes v Lille (10pm) Sunday

Nice v Strasbourg (5pm)

Troyes v Lyon (7pm)

Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain (11pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Saint-Etienne v Montpellier (10.45pm) Saturday

Monaco v Caen (7pm)

Amiens v Bordeaux (10pm)

Angers v Toulouse (10pm)

Metz v Dijon (10pm)

Nantes v Guingamp (10pm)

Rennes v Lille (10pm) Sunday

Nice v Strasbourg (5pm)

Troyes v Lyon (7pm)

Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain (11pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Saint-Etienne v Montpellier (10.45pm) Saturday

Monaco v Caen (7pm)

Amiens v Bordeaux (10pm)

Angers v Toulouse (10pm)

Metz v Dijon (10pm)

Nantes v Guingamp (10pm)

Rennes v Lille (10pm) Sunday

Nice v Strasbourg (5pm)

Troyes v Lyon (7pm)

Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain (11pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Saint-Etienne v Montpellier (10.45pm) Saturday

Monaco v Caen (7pm)

Amiens v Bordeaux (10pm)

Angers v Toulouse (10pm)

Metz v Dijon (10pm)

Nantes v Guingamp (10pm)

Rennes v Lille (10pm) Sunday

Nice v Strasbourg (5pm)

Troyes v Lyon (7pm)

Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain (11pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Saint-Etienne v Montpellier (10.45pm) Saturday

Monaco v Caen (7pm)

Amiens v Bordeaux (10pm)

Angers v Toulouse (10pm)

Metz v Dijon (10pm)

Nantes v Guingamp (10pm)

Rennes v Lille (10pm) Sunday

Nice v Strasbourg (5pm)

Troyes v Lyon (7pm)

Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain (11pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Saint-Etienne v Montpellier (10.45pm) Saturday

Monaco v Caen (7pm)

Amiens v Bordeaux (10pm)

Angers v Toulouse (10pm)

Metz v Dijon (10pm)

Nantes v Guingamp (10pm)

Rennes v Lille (10pm) Sunday

Nice v Strasbourg (5pm)

Troyes v Lyon (7pm)

Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain (11pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Saint-Etienne v Montpellier (10.45pm) Saturday

Monaco v Caen (7pm)

Amiens v Bordeaux (10pm)

Angers v Toulouse (10pm)

Metz v Dijon (10pm)

Nantes v Guingamp (10pm)

Rennes v Lille (10pm) Sunday

Nice v Strasbourg (5pm)

Troyes v Lyon (7pm)

Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain (11pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Saint-Etienne v Montpellier (10.45pm) Saturday

Monaco v Caen (7pm)

Amiens v Bordeaux (10pm)

Angers v Toulouse (10pm)

Metz v Dijon (10pm)

Nantes v Guingamp (10pm)

Rennes v Lille (10pm) Sunday

Nice v Strasbourg (5pm)

Troyes v Lyon (7pm)

Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain (11pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Saint-Etienne v Montpellier (10.45pm) Saturday

Monaco v Caen (7pm)

Amiens v Bordeaux (10pm)

Angers v Toulouse (10pm)

Metz v Dijon (10pm)

Nantes v Guingamp (10pm)

Rennes v Lille (10pm) Sunday

Nice v Strasbourg (5pm)

Troyes v Lyon (7pm)

Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain (11pm)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

MATCH INFO Crawley Town 3 (Tsaroulla 50', Nadesan 53', Tunnicliffe 70') Leeds United 0

MATCH INFO Crawley Town 3 (Tsaroulla 50', Nadesan 53', Tunnicliffe 70') Leeds United 0

MATCH INFO Crawley Town 3 (Tsaroulla 50', Nadesan 53', Tunnicliffe 70') Leeds United 0

MATCH INFO Crawley Town 3 (Tsaroulla 50', Nadesan 53', Tunnicliffe 70') Leeds United 0

MATCH INFO Crawley Town 3 (Tsaroulla 50', Nadesan 53', Tunnicliffe 70') Leeds United 0

MATCH INFO Crawley Town 3 (Tsaroulla 50', Nadesan 53', Tunnicliffe 70') Leeds United 0

MATCH INFO Crawley Town 3 (Tsaroulla 50', Nadesan 53', Tunnicliffe 70') Leeds United 0

MATCH INFO Crawley Town 3 (Tsaroulla 50', Nadesan 53', Tunnicliffe 70') Leeds United 0

MATCH INFO Crawley Town 3 (Tsaroulla 50', Nadesan 53', Tunnicliffe 70') Leeds United 0

MATCH INFO Crawley Town 3 (Tsaroulla 50', Nadesan 53', Tunnicliffe 70') Leeds United 0

MATCH INFO Crawley Town 3 (Tsaroulla 50', Nadesan 53', Tunnicliffe 70') Leeds United 0

MATCH INFO Crawley Town 3 (Tsaroulla 50', Nadesan 53', Tunnicliffe 70') Leeds United 0

MATCH INFO Crawley Town 3 (Tsaroulla 50', Nadesan 53', Tunnicliffe 70') Leeds United 0

MATCH INFO Crawley Town 3 (Tsaroulla 50', Nadesan 53', Tunnicliffe 70') Leeds United 0

MATCH INFO Crawley Town 3 (Tsaroulla 50', Nadesan 53', Tunnicliffe 70') Leeds United 0

MATCH INFO Crawley Town 3 (Tsaroulla 50', Nadesan 53', Tunnicliffe 70') Leeds United 0

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

Small Victories: The True Story of Faith No More by Adrian Harte

Jawbone Press

Small Victories: The True Story of Faith No More by Adrian Harte

Jawbone Press

Small Victories: The True Story of Faith No More by Adrian Harte

Jawbone Press

Small Victories: The True Story of Faith No More by Adrian Harte

Jawbone Press

Small Victories: The True Story of Faith No More by Adrian Harte

Jawbone Press

Small Victories: The True Story of Faith No More by Adrian Harte

Jawbone Press

Small Victories: The True Story of Faith No More by Adrian Harte

Jawbone Press

Small Victories: The True Story of Faith No More by Adrian Harte

Jawbone Press

Small Victories: The True Story of Faith No More by Adrian Harte

Jawbone Press

Small Victories: The True Story of Faith No More by Adrian Harte

Jawbone Press

Small Victories: The True Story of Faith No More by Adrian Harte

Jawbone Press

Small Victories: The True Story of Faith No More by Adrian Harte

Jawbone Press

Small Victories: The True Story of Faith No More by Adrian Harte

Jawbone Press

Small Victories: The True Story of Faith No More by Adrian Harte

Jawbone Press

Small Victories: The True Story of Faith No More by Adrian Harte

Jawbone Press

Small Victories: The True Story of Faith No More by Adrian Harte

Jawbone Press

Read Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi: Tackling climate change makes good business sense

Read Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi: Tackling climate change makes good business sense

Read Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi: Tackling climate change makes good business sense

Read Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi: Tackling climate change makes good business sense

Read Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi: Tackling climate change makes good business sense

Read Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi: Tackling climate change makes good business sense

Read Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi: Tackling climate change makes good business sense

Read Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi: Tackling climate change makes good business sense

Read Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi: Tackling climate change makes good business sense

Read Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi: Tackling climate change makes good business sense

Read Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi: Tackling climate change makes good business sense

Read Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi: Tackling climate change makes good business sense

Read Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi: Tackling climate change makes good business sense

Read Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi: Tackling climate change makes good business sense

Read Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi: Tackling climate change makes good business sense

Read Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi: Tackling climate change makes good business sense

FIGHT CARD Sara El Bakkali v Anisha Kadka (Lightweight, female)

Mohammed Adil Al Debi v Moaz Abdelgawad (Bantamweight)

Amir Boureslan v Mahmoud Zanouny (Welterweight)

Abrorbek Madaminbekov v Mohammed Al Katheeri (Featherweight)

Ibrahem Bilal v Emad Arafa (Super featherweight)

Ahmed Abdolaziz v Imad Essassi (Middleweight)

Milena Martinou v Ilham Bourakkadi (Bantamweight, female)

Noureddine El Agouti v Mohamed Mardi (Welterweight)

Nabil Ouach v Ymad Atrous (Middleweight)

Nouredin Samir v Zainalabid Dadachev (Lightweight)

Marlon Ribeiro v Mehdi Oubahammou (Welterweight)

Brad Stanton v Mohamed El Boukhari (Super welterweight

FIGHT CARD Sara El Bakkali v Anisha Kadka (Lightweight, female)

Mohammed Adil Al Debi v Moaz Abdelgawad (Bantamweight)

Amir Boureslan v Mahmoud Zanouny (Welterweight)

Abrorbek Madaminbekov v Mohammed Al Katheeri (Featherweight)

Ibrahem Bilal v Emad Arafa (Super featherweight)

Ahmed Abdolaziz v Imad Essassi (Middleweight)

Milena Martinou v Ilham Bourakkadi (Bantamweight, female)

Noureddine El Agouti v Mohamed Mardi (Welterweight)

Nabil Ouach v Ymad Atrous (Middleweight)

Nouredin Samir v Zainalabid Dadachev (Lightweight)

Marlon Ribeiro v Mehdi Oubahammou (Welterweight)

Brad Stanton v Mohamed El Boukhari (Super welterweight

FIGHT CARD Sara El Bakkali v Anisha Kadka (Lightweight, female)

Mohammed Adil Al Debi v Moaz Abdelgawad (Bantamweight)

Amir Boureslan v Mahmoud Zanouny (Welterweight)

Abrorbek Madaminbekov v Mohammed Al Katheeri (Featherweight)

Ibrahem Bilal v Emad Arafa (Super featherweight)

Ahmed Abdolaziz v Imad Essassi (Middleweight)

Milena Martinou v Ilham Bourakkadi (Bantamweight, female)

Noureddine El Agouti v Mohamed Mardi (Welterweight)

Nabil Ouach v Ymad Atrous (Middleweight)

Nouredin Samir v Zainalabid Dadachev (Lightweight)

Marlon Ribeiro v Mehdi Oubahammou (Welterweight)

Brad Stanton v Mohamed El Boukhari (Super welterweight

FIGHT CARD Sara El Bakkali v Anisha Kadka (Lightweight, female)

Mohammed Adil Al Debi v Moaz Abdelgawad (Bantamweight)

Amir Boureslan v Mahmoud Zanouny (Welterweight)

Abrorbek Madaminbekov v Mohammed Al Katheeri (Featherweight)

Ibrahem Bilal v Emad Arafa (Super featherweight)

Ahmed Abdolaziz v Imad Essassi (Middleweight)

Milena Martinou v Ilham Bourakkadi (Bantamweight, female)

Noureddine El Agouti v Mohamed Mardi (Welterweight)

Nabil Ouach v Ymad Atrous (Middleweight)

Nouredin Samir v Zainalabid Dadachev (Lightweight)

Marlon Ribeiro v Mehdi Oubahammou (Welterweight)

Brad Stanton v Mohamed El Boukhari (Super welterweight

FIGHT CARD Sara El Bakkali v Anisha Kadka (Lightweight, female)

Mohammed Adil Al Debi v Moaz Abdelgawad (Bantamweight)

Amir Boureslan v Mahmoud Zanouny (Welterweight)

Abrorbek Madaminbekov v Mohammed Al Katheeri (Featherweight)

Ibrahem Bilal v Emad Arafa (Super featherweight)

Ahmed Abdolaziz v Imad Essassi (Middleweight)

Milena Martinou v Ilham Bourakkadi (Bantamweight, female)

Noureddine El Agouti v Mohamed Mardi (Welterweight)

Nabil Ouach v Ymad Atrous (Middleweight)

Nouredin Samir v Zainalabid Dadachev (Lightweight)

Marlon Ribeiro v Mehdi Oubahammou (Welterweight)

Brad Stanton v Mohamed El Boukhari (Super welterweight

FIGHT CARD Sara El Bakkali v Anisha Kadka (Lightweight, female)

Mohammed Adil Al Debi v Moaz Abdelgawad (Bantamweight)

Amir Boureslan v Mahmoud Zanouny (Welterweight)

Abrorbek Madaminbekov v Mohammed Al Katheeri (Featherweight)

Ibrahem Bilal v Emad Arafa (Super featherweight)

Ahmed Abdolaziz v Imad Essassi (Middleweight)

Milena Martinou v Ilham Bourakkadi (Bantamweight, female)

Noureddine El Agouti v Mohamed Mardi (Welterweight)

Nabil Ouach v Ymad Atrous (Middleweight)

Nouredin Samir v Zainalabid Dadachev (Lightweight)

Marlon Ribeiro v Mehdi Oubahammou (Welterweight)

Brad Stanton v Mohamed El Boukhari (Super welterweight

FIGHT CARD Sara El Bakkali v Anisha Kadka (Lightweight, female)

Mohammed Adil Al Debi v Moaz Abdelgawad (Bantamweight)

Amir Boureslan v Mahmoud Zanouny (Welterweight)

Abrorbek Madaminbekov v Mohammed Al Katheeri (Featherweight)

Ibrahem Bilal v Emad Arafa (Super featherweight)

Ahmed Abdolaziz v Imad Essassi (Middleweight)

Milena Martinou v Ilham Bourakkadi (Bantamweight, female)

Noureddine El Agouti v Mohamed Mardi (Welterweight)

Nabil Ouach v Ymad Atrous (Middleweight)

Nouredin Samir v Zainalabid Dadachev (Lightweight)

Marlon Ribeiro v Mehdi Oubahammou (Welterweight)

Brad Stanton v Mohamed El Boukhari (Super welterweight

FIGHT CARD Sara El Bakkali v Anisha Kadka (Lightweight, female)

Mohammed Adil Al Debi v Moaz Abdelgawad (Bantamweight)

Amir Boureslan v Mahmoud Zanouny (Welterweight)

Abrorbek Madaminbekov v Mohammed Al Katheeri (Featherweight)

Ibrahem Bilal v Emad Arafa (Super featherweight)

Ahmed Abdolaziz v Imad Essassi (Middleweight)

Milena Martinou v Ilham Bourakkadi (Bantamweight, female)

Noureddine El Agouti v Mohamed Mardi (Welterweight)

Nabil Ouach v Ymad Atrous (Middleweight)

Nouredin Samir v Zainalabid Dadachev (Lightweight)

Marlon Ribeiro v Mehdi Oubahammou (Welterweight)

Brad Stanton v Mohamed El Boukhari (Super welterweight

FIGHT CARD Sara El Bakkali v Anisha Kadka (Lightweight, female)

Mohammed Adil Al Debi v Moaz Abdelgawad (Bantamweight)

Amir Boureslan v Mahmoud Zanouny (Welterweight)

Abrorbek Madaminbekov v Mohammed Al Katheeri (Featherweight)

Ibrahem Bilal v Emad Arafa (Super featherweight)

Ahmed Abdolaziz v Imad Essassi (Middleweight)

Milena Martinou v Ilham Bourakkadi (Bantamweight, female)

Noureddine El Agouti v Mohamed Mardi (Welterweight)

Nabil Ouach v Ymad Atrous (Middleweight)

Nouredin Samir v Zainalabid Dadachev (Lightweight)

Marlon Ribeiro v Mehdi Oubahammou (Welterweight)

Brad Stanton v Mohamed El Boukhari (Super welterweight

FIGHT CARD Sara El Bakkali v Anisha Kadka (Lightweight, female)

Mohammed Adil Al Debi v Moaz Abdelgawad (Bantamweight)

Amir Boureslan v Mahmoud Zanouny (Welterweight)

Abrorbek Madaminbekov v Mohammed Al Katheeri (Featherweight)

Ibrahem Bilal v Emad Arafa (Super featherweight)

Ahmed Abdolaziz v Imad Essassi (Middleweight)

Milena Martinou v Ilham Bourakkadi (Bantamweight, female)

Noureddine El Agouti v Mohamed Mardi (Welterweight)

Nabil Ouach v Ymad Atrous (Middleweight)

Nouredin Samir v Zainalabid Dadachev (Lightweight)

Marlon Ribeiro v Mehdi Oubahammou (Welterweight)

Brad Stanton v Mohamed El Boukhari (Super welterweight

FIGHT CARD Sara El Bakkali v Anisha Kadka (Lightweight, female)

Mohammed Adil Al Debi v Moaz Abdelgawad (Bantamweight)

Amir Boureslan v Mahmoud Zanouny (Welterweight)

Abrorbek Madaminbekov v Mohammed Al Katheeri (Featherweight)

Ibrahem Bilal v Emad Arafa (Super featherweight)

Ahmed Abdolaziz v Imad Essassi (Middleweight)

Milena Martinou v Ilham Bourakkadi (Bantamweight, female)

Noureddine El Agouti v Mohamed Mardi (Welterweight)

Nabil Ouach v Ymad Atrous (Middleweight)

Nouredin Samir v Zainalabid Dadachev (Lightweight)

Marlon Ribeiro v Mehdi Oubahammou (Welterweight)

Brad Stanton v Mohamed El Boukhari (Super welterweight

FIGHT CARD Sara El Bakkali v Anisha Kadka (Lightweight, female)

Mohammed Adil Al Debi v Moaz Abdelgawad (Bantamweight)

Amir Boureslan v Mahmoud Zanouny (Welterweight)

Abrorbek Madaminbekov v Mohammed Al Katheeri (Featherweight)

Ibrahem Bilal v Emad Arafa (Super featherweight)

Ahmed Abdolaziz v Imad Essassi (Middleweight)

Milena Martinou v Ilham Bourakkadi (Bantamweight, female)

Noureddine El Agouti v Mohamed Mardi (Welterweight)

Nabil Ouach v Ymad Atrous (Middleweight)

Nouredin Samir v Zainalabid Dadachev (Lightweight)

Marlon Ribeiro v Mehdi Oubahammou (Welterweight)

Brad Stanton v Mohamed El Boukhari (Super welterweight

FIGHT CARD Sara El Bakkali v Anisha Kadka (Lightweight, female)

Mohammed Adil Al Debi v Moaz Abdelgawad (Bantamweight)

Amir Boureslan v Mahmoud Zanouny (Welterweight)

Abrorbek Madaminbekov v Mohammed Al Katheeri (Featherweight)

Ibrahem Bilal v Emad Arafa (Super featherweight)

Ahmed Abdolaziz v Imad Essassi (Middleweight)

Milena Martinou v Ilham Bourakkadi (Bantamweight, female)

Noureddine El Agouti v Mohamed Mardi (Welterweight)

Nabil Ouach v Ymad Atrous (Middleweight)

Nouredin Samir v Zainalabid Dadachev (Lightweight)

Marlon Ribeiro v Mehdi Oubahammou (Welterweight)

Brad Stanton v Mohamed El Boukhari (Super welterweight

FIGHT CARD Sara El Bakkali v Anisha Kadka (Lightweight, female)

Mohammed Adil Al Debi v Moaz Abdelgawad (Bantamweight)

Amir Boureslan v Mahmoud Zanouny (Welterweight)

Abrorbek Madaminbekov v Mohammed Al Katheeri (Featherweight)

Ibrahem Bilal v Emad Arafa (Super featherweight)

Ahmed Abdolaziz v Imad Essassi (Middleweight)

Milena Martinou v Ilham Bourakkadi (Bantamweight, female)

Noureddine El Agouti v Mohamed Mardi (Welterweight)

Nabil Ouach v Ymad Atrous (Middleweight)

Nouredin Samir v Zainalabid Dadachev (Lightweight)

Marlon Ribeiro v Mehdi Oubahammou (Welterweight)

Brad Stanton v Mohamed El Boukhari (Super welterweight

FIGHT CARD Sara El Bakkali v Anisha Kadka (Lightweight, female)

Mohammed Adil Al Debi v Moaz Abdelgawad (Bantamweight)

Amir Boureslan v Mahmoud Zanouny (Welterweight)

Abrorbek Madaminbekov v Mohammed Al Katheeri (Featherweight)

Ibrahem Bilal v Emad Arafa (Super featherweight)

Ahmed Abdolaziz v Imad Essassi (Middleweight)

Milena Martinou v Ilham Bourakkadi (Bantamweight, female)

Noureddine El Agouti v Mohamed Mardi (Welterweight)

Nabil Ouach v Ymad Atrous (Middleweight)

Nouredin Samir v Zainalabid Dadachev (Lightweight)

Marlon Ribeiro v Mehdi Oubahammou (Welterweight)

Brad Stanton v Mohamed El Boukhari (Super welterweight

FIGHT CARD Sara El Bakkali v Anisha Kadka (Lightweight, female)

Mohammed Adil Al Debi v Moaz Abdelgawad (Bantamweight)

Amir Boureslan v Mahmoud Zanouny (Welterweight)

Abrorbek Madaminbekov v Mohammed Al Katheeri (Featherweight)

Ibrahem Bilal v Emad Arafa (Super featherweight)

Ahmed Abdolaziz v Imad Essassi (Middleweight)

Milena Martinou v Ilham Bourakkadi (Bantamweight, female)

Noureddine El Agouti v Mohamed Mardi (Welterweight)

Nabil Ouach v Ymad Atrous (Middleweight)

Nouredin Samir v Zainalabid Dadachev (Lightweight)

Marlon Ribeiro v Mehdi Oubahammou (Welterweight)

Brad Stanton v Mohamed El Boukhari (Super welterweight

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.