Pakistani flyers must get Covid-19 vaccine certificate attested to enter UAE

Pakistani passengers flying into the UAE will need to show an attested vaccination certificate to enter the country.

A letter issued by the UAE Embassy in Islamabad said it would be mandatory to carry a UAE embassy-attested vaccination certificate for passengers entering the UAE from August 1.

An attestation from Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad would also be required.

The General Consulate of Pakistan in Dubai confirmed its government had received the letter, which was first shared on social media.

FYI: All those traveling to UAE will be required to get their @NadraMedia issued vaccine certificate attested by the UAE Embassy & Counselor affairs Ministry of foreign affairs Pakistan to board flight & enter UAE from 1st August 2021.

“As per the recent instructions issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Dhabi, Government of UAE, that from August 1 2021, it is mandatory to carry UAE Embassy-attested vaccine certificates for Covid-19 issued by the National Database and Registration Authority along with Counselor Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Islamabad attestation before travelling to UAE,” the government letter said.

“Therefore, the embassy will appreciate if your esteemed office may inform all ministries of government of Pakistan, including diplomatic/official and ordinary passport holders at the earliest possible convenience.”

Flights from Pakistan have been halted by the UAE since May 12 and no official confirmation has been given yet if inbound flights are resuming from August 1.

Nearly 50 per cent of cases in Pakistan have been caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, as the nation of 216.6 million people fights against is fourth Covid-19 wave.

A total of 2,545 new cases and 47 deaths were reported by Pakistan on Thursday.

There have been 981,392 recorded cases and 22,689 deaths in the country since the pandemic started, and Pakistan has administered nearly 20 million doses of the vaccine so far.

The UAE has the second highest Pakistani expat population, with more than a million who call the Emirates their home.

Flights from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nigeria, South Africa, Afghanistan and Indonesia also remain banned by the UAE, as of now.

