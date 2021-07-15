Conrad Maldives' Spa Retreat. The Maldives, which has been open for UAE travellers since July 2020. (Conrad Maldives)

Latest: UAE stays on UK red list as Ibiza, Majorca and Minorca move to amber

Many UAE residents are planning overseas getaways for the upcoming Eid Al Adha break, as more global destinations open up for visitors.

Private and public sector workers will get a four-day break next week, and booking agents said searches for holiday bookings have soared as people look to make the most of the long break.

Holidaymakers said they felt confident opting to go abroad, despite mandatory Covid-19 testing in many destinations that cost $100 or more.

Countries such as Bosnia, Georgia and Ukraine, where there are limited or no travel restrictions, were high on the list for UAE residents.

Quote We have also seen interest in trending destinations that are open to tourism, with fewer restrictions, such as Ukraine, Bosnia, Georgia Tajawal representative

“When it comes to travel abroad, destinations such as Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Lebanon and Spain are popular,” said Nathalie Viranyia, from Tajawal Travel n Dubai.

“We have also seen interest in trending destinations that are open to tourism, with fewer restrictions, such as Ukraine, Bosnia, Georgia.

“The Maldives is also a favourite for an island getaway.”

Ms Viranyia said the average length of stay has increased by 10 per cent, from 4.2 to 4.6 days, which she said was the result of people having a longer break this year.

A professional diver leaps from Mostar Bridge in Mostar, Bosnia. The historic town and bridge, which was rebuilt after the 1992-1995 war, draws in thousands of summer tourists with its cafe culture, history and daredevil bridge jumpers

For hotel bookings, the average group size is 2.6 travellers, which indicates couples and families are travelling this Eid.

Staycations are popular for a large majority of families, with Ras Al Khaimah a popular choice for hotel getaways.

“Staycations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah top the list and make up more than 50 per cent of our Eid booking volume this year,” Ms Viranyia said.

“For flights, we can see a large number of individual bookings, which indicates that people are taking a holiday to travel back home.”

Emily Jenkins, head of leisure UAE at dnata Travel, said there was a surge in bookings for destinations easing requirements and opening up for vaccinated travellers.

Ahead of the summer travel season, 81 per cent of the overall search traffic for dnata Travel was for international destinations.

“Traveller confidence has grown, particularly in travel to destinations which have been open for some time and with clear regulations, offer quarantine-free travel, and direct flights,” she said.

“An ideal example of this is the number one international destination of choice for Eid al-Adha 2021 with dnata Travel, the Maldives, which has been open for UAE travellers since July 2020.

“Seychelles and Zanzibar continue to prove popular summer holiday destinations of choice for UAE travellers too.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 Visitors sit in bars in an area known as Little Venice on the Greek island of Mykonos. (Associated Press)

In terms of those looking to travel to Europe, Ms Jenkins said Turkey and Greece had a lot of interest in recent weeks, as well as Italy and Georgia, both of which are gaining traction, as are beach breaks in Cyprus.

She said the length of stay is up 30 per cent for summer 2021 compared with last year, with more customers booking seven nights plus, compared with an average of three to five-night stays in previous years.

“Of the total number of Eid Al Adha holiday bookings made with UAE travellers via dnata Travel for 2021 so far, the majority are for couples, about 42 per cent, followed by families at about 37 per cent, then groups of friends and solo travellers.”

Locally, Vinayak Mahtani, chief executive of bnbme holiday homes in Dubai, said Eid bookings picked up over the past seven days.

“We have seen huge demand [for property rentals] in beach areas, specifically Bluewater Island, Jumeirah Beach Residence and Palm Jumeirah," Mr Mahtani said.

“We have had interest in properties in Citywalk and Downtown Dubai too.

“Most of our bookings are from local residents, couples and families.

“Many families with younger kids do not have the opportunity to get back to their home countries so are opting for staycations.”

He said prices this year were far more attractive than they were last summer when tighter travel restrictions meant more people were choosing to book staycations. As a result of that demand, prices have soared.

This month, Mr Mahtani said a one-bedroom luxury apartment on the Palm during Eid ranges from Dh500 to Dh700 per night, which includes beach access.

This week, Abu Dhabi expanded its quarantine-free travel green list, which now contains 35 countries, up from 31 last month.

The latest changes mean travellers can now fly to and from more destinations and not have to self-isolate on arrival in Abu Dhabi.

Canada, Jordan and several popular European destinations, including France and Ireland, were added to the list.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Jordan's once bustling ancient city of Petra has been crippled by Covid-19. (MUATH FREIJ/REUTERS)

Jiu-jitsu calendar of events for 2017-2018: August 5: Round-1 of the President’s Cup in Al Ain. August 11-13: Asian Championship in Vietnam. September 8-9: Ajman International. September 16-17 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, Ashgabat. September 22-24: IJJF Balkan Junior Open, Montenegro. September 23-24: Grand Slam Los Angeles. September 29: Round-1 Mother of The Nation Cup. October 13-14: Al Ain U18 International. September 20-21: Al Ain International. November 3: Round-2 Mother of The National Cup. November 4: Round-2 President’s Cup. November 10-12: Grand Slam Rio de Janeiro. November 24-26: World Championship, Columbia. November 30: World Beach Championship, Columbia. December 8-9: Dubai International. December 23: Round-3 President’s Cup, Sharjah. January 12-13: Grand Slam Abu Dhabi. January 26-27: Fujairah International. February 3: Round-4 President’s Cup, Al Dhafra. February 16-17: Ras Al Khaimah International. February 23-24: The Challenge Championship. March 10-11: Grand Slam London. March 16: Final Round – Mother of The Nation. March 17: Final Round – President’s Cup.

Jiu-jitsu calendar of events for 2017-2018: August 5: Round-1 of the President’s Cup in Al Ain. August 11-13: Asian Championship in Vietnam. September 8-9: Ajman International. September 16-17 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, Ashgabat. September 22-24: IJJF Balkan Junior Open, Montenegro. September 23-24: Grand Slam Los Angeles. September 29: Round-1 Mother of The Nation Cup. October 13-14: Al Ain U18 International. September 20-21: Al Ain International. November 3: Round-2 Mother of The National Cup. November 4: Round-2 President’s Cup. November 10-12: Grand Slam Rio de Janeiro. November 24-26: World Championship, Columbia. November 30: World Beach Championship, Columbia. December 8-9: Dubai International. December 23: Round-3 President’s Cup, Sharjah. January 12-13: Grand Slam Abu Dhabi. January 26-27: Fujairah International. February 3: Round-4 President’s Cup, Al Dhafra. February 16-17: Ras Al Khaimah International. February 23-24: The Challenge Championship. March 10-11: Grand Slam London. March 16: Final Round – Mother of The Nation. March 17: Final Round – President’s Cup.

Jiu-jitsu calendar of events for 2017-2018: August 5: Round-1 of the President’s Cup in Al Ain. August 11-13: Asian Championship in Vietnam. September 8-9: Ajman International. September 16-17 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, Ashgabat. September 22-24: IJJF Balkan Junior Open, Montenegro. September 23-24: Grand Slam Los Angeles. September 29: Round-1 Mother of The Nation Cup. October 13-14: Al Ain U18 International. September 20-21: Al Ain International. November 3: Round-2 Mother of The National Cup. November 4: Round-2 President’s Cup. November 10-12: Grand Slam Rio de Janeiro. November 24-26: World Championship, Columbia. November 30: World Beach Championship, Columbia. December 8-9: Dubai International. December 23: Round-3 President’s Cup, Sharjah. January 12-13: Grand Slam Abu Dhabi. January 26-27: Fujairah International. February 3: Round-4 President’s Cup, Al Dhafra. February 16-17: Ras Al Khaimah International. February 23-24: The Challenge Championship. March 10-11: Grand Slam London. March 16: Final Round – Mother of The Nation. March 17: Final Round – President’s Cup.

Jiu-jitsu calendar of events for 2017-2018: August 5: Round-1 of the President’s Cup in Al Ain. August 11-13: Asian Championship in Vietnam. September 8-9: Ajman International. September 16-17 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, Ashgabat. September 22-24: IJJF Balkan Junior Open, Montenegro. September 23-24: Grand Slam Los Angeles. September 29: Round-1 Mother of The Nation Cup. October 13-14: Al Ain U18 International. September 20-21: Al Ain International. November 3: Round-2 Mother of The National Cup. November 4: Round-2 President’s Cup. November 10-12: Grand Slam Rio de Janeiro. November 24-26: World Championship, Columbia. November 30: World Beach Championship, Columbia. December 8-9: Dubai International. December 23: Round-3 President’s Cup, Sharjah. January 12-13: Grand Slam Abu Dhabi. January 26-27: Fujairah International. February 3: Round-4 President’s Cup, Al Dhafra. February 16-17: Ras Al Khaimah International. February 23-24: The Challenge Championship. March 10-11: Grand Slam London. March 16: Final Round – Mother of The Nation. March 17: Final Round – President’s Cup.

Jiu-jitsu calendar of events for 2017-2018: August 5: Round-1 of the President’s Cup in Al Ain. August 11-13: Asian Championship in Vietnam. September 8-9: Ajman International. September 16-17 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, Ashgabat. September 22-24: IJJF Balkan Junior Open, Montenegro. September 23-24: Grand Slam Los Angeles. September 29: Round-1 Mother of The Nation Cup. October 13-14: Al Ain U18 International. September 20-21: Al Ain International. November 3: Round-2 Mother of The National Cup. November 4: Round-2 President’s Cup. November 10-12: Grand Slam Rio de Janeiro. November 24-26: World Championship, Columbia. November 30: World Beach Championship, Columbia. December 8-9: Dubai International. December 23: Round-3 President’s Cup, Sharjah. January 12-13: Grand Slam Abu Dhabi. January 26-27: Fujairah International. February 3: Round-4 President’s Cup, Al Dhafra. February 16-17: Ras Al Khaimah International. February 23-24: The Challenge Championship. March 10-11: Grand Slam London. March 16: Final Round – Mother of The Nation. March 17: Final Round – President’s Cup.

Jiu-jitsu calendar of events for 2017-2018: August 5: Round-1 of the President’s Cup in Al Ain. August 11-13: Asian Championship in Vietnam. September 8-9: Ajman International. September 16-17 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, Ashgabat. September 22-24: IJJF Balkan Junior Open, Montenegro. September 23-24: Grand Slam Los Angeles. September 29: Round-1 Mother of The Nation Cup. October 13-14: Al Ain U18 International. September 20-21: Al Ain International. November 3: Round-2 Mother of The National Cup. November 4: Round-2 President’s Cup. November 10-12: Grand Slam Rio de Janeiro. November 24-26: World Championship, Columbia. November 30: World Beach Championship, Columbia. December 8-9: Dubai International. December 23: Round-3 President’s Cup, Sharjah. January 12-13: Grand Slam Abu Dhabi. January 26-27: Fujairah International. February 3: Round-4 President’s Cup, Al Dhafra. February 16-17: Ras Al Khaimah International. February 23-24: The Challenge Championship. March 10-11: Grand Slam London. March 16: Final Round – Mother of The Nation. March 17: Final Round – President’s Cup.

Jiu-jitsu calendar of events for 2017-2018: August 5: Round-1 of the President’s Cup in Al Ain. August 11-13: Asian Championship in Vietnam. September 8-9: Ajman International. September 16-17 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, Ashgabat. September 22-24: IJJF Balkan Junior Open, Montenegro. September 23-24: Grand Slam Los Angeles. September 29: Round-1 Mother of The Nation Cup. October 13-14: Al Ain U18 International. September 20-21: Al Ain International. November 3: Round-2 Mother of The National Cup. November 4: Round-2 President’s Cup. November 10-12: Grand Slam Rio de Janeiro. November 24-26: World Championship, Columbia. November 30: World Beach Championship, Columbia. December 8-9: Dubai International. December 23: Round-3 President’s Cup, Sharjah. January 12-13: Grand Slam Abu Dhabi. January 26-27: Fujairah International. February 3: Round-4 President’s Cup, Al Dhafra. February 16-17: Ras Al Khaimah International. February 23-24: The Challenge Championship. March 10-11: Grand Slam London. March 16: Final Round – Mother of The Nation. March 17: Final Round – President’s Cup.

Jiu-jitsu calendar of events for 2017-2018: August 5: Round-1 of the President’s Cup in Al Ain. August 11-13: Asian Championship in Vietnam. September 8-9: Ajman International. September 16-17 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, Ashgabat. September 22-24: IJJF Balkan Junior Open, Montenegro. September 23-24: Grand Slam Los Angeles. September 29: Round-1 Mother of The Nation Cup. October 13-14: Al Ain U18 International. September 20-21: Al Ain International. November 3: Round-2 Mother of The National Cup. November 4: Round-2 President’s Cup. November 10-12: Grand Slam Rio de Janeiro. November 24-26: World Championship, Columbia. November 30: World Beach Championship, Columbia. December 8-9: Dubai International. December 23: Round-3 President’s Cup, Sharjah. January 12-13: Grand Slam Abu Dhabi. January 26-27: Fujairah International. February 3: Round-4 President’s Cup, Al Dhafra. February 16-17: Ras Al Khaimah International. February 23-24: The Challenge Championship. March 10-11: Grand Slam London. March 16: Final Round – Mother of The Nation. March 17: Final Round – President’s Cup.

Jiu-jitsu calendar of events for 2017-2018: August 5: Round-1 of the President’s Cup in Al Ain. August 11-13: Asian Championship in Vietnam. September 8-9: Ajman International. September 16-17 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, Ashgabat. September 22-24: IJJF Balkan Junior Open, Montenegro. September 23-24: Grand Slam Los Angeles. September 29: Round-1 Mother of The Nation Cup. October 13-14: Al Ain U18 International. September 20-21: Al Ain International. November 3: Round-2 Mother of The National Cup. November 4: Round-2 President’s Cup. November 10-12: Grand Slam Rio de Janeiro. November 24-26: World Championship, Columbia. November 30: World Beach Championship, Columbia. December 8-9: Dubai International. December 23: Round-3 President’s Cup, Sharjah. January 12-13: Grand Slam Abu Dhabi. January 26-27: Fujairah International. February 3: Round-4 President’s Cup, Al Dhafra. February 16-17: Ras Al Khaimah International. February 23-24: The Challenge Championship. March 10-11: Grand Slam London. March 16: Final Round – Mother of The Nation. March 17: Final Round – President’s Cup.

Jiu-jitsu calendar of events for 2017-2018: August 5: Round-1 of the President’s Cup in Al Ain. August 11-13: Asian Championship in Vietnam. September 8-9: Ajman International. September 16-17 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, Ashgabat. September 22-24: IJJF Balkan Junior Open, Montenegro. September 23-24: Grand Slam Los Angeles. September 29: Round-1 Mother of The Nation Cup. October 13-14: Al Ain U18 International. September 20-21: Al Ain International. November 3: Round-2 Mother of The National Cup. November 4: Round-2 President’s Cup. November 10-12: Grand Slam Rio de Janeiro. November 24-26: World Championship, Columbia. November 30: World Beach Championship, Columbia. December 8-9: Dubai International. December 23: Round-3 President’s Cup, Sharjah. January 12-13: Grand Slam Abu Dhabi. January 26-27: Fujairah International. February 3: Round-4 President’s Cup, Al Dhafra. February 16-17: Ras Al Khaimah International. February 23-24: The Challenge Championship. March 10-11: Grand Slam London. March 16: Final Round – Mother of The Nation. March 17: Final Round – President’s Cup.

Jiu-jitsu calendar of events for 2017-2018: August 5: Round-1 of the President’s Cup in Al Ain. August 11-13: Asian Championship in Vietnam. September 8-9: Ajman International. September 16-17 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, Ashgabat. September 22-24: IJJF Balkan Junior Open, Montenegro. September 23-24: Grand Slam Los Angeles. September 29: Round-1 Mother of The Nation Cup. October 13-14: Al Ain U18 International. September 20-21: Al Ain International. November 3: Round-2 Mother of The National Cup. November 4: Round-2 President’s Cup. November 10-12: Grand Slam Rio de Janeiro. November 24-26: World Championship, Columbia. November 30: World Beach Championship, Columbia. December 8-9: Dubai International. December 23: Round-3 President’s Cup, Sharjah. January 12-13: Grand Slam Abu Dhabi. January 26-27: Fujairah International. February 3: Round-4 President’s Cup, Al Dhafra. February 16-17: Ras Al Khaimah International. February 23-24: The Challenge Championship. March 10-11: Grand Slam London. March 16: Final Round – Mother of The Nation. March 17: Final Round – President’s Cup.

Jiu-jitsu calendar of events for 2017-2018: August 5: Round-1 of the President’s Cup in Al Ain. August 11-13: Asian Championship in Vietnam. September 8-9: Ajman International. September 16-17 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, Ashgabat. September 22-24: IJJF Balkan Junior Open, Montenegro. September 23-24: Grand Slam Los Angeles. September 29: Round-1 Mother of The Nation Cup. October 13-14: Al Ain U18 International. September 20-21: Al Ain International. November 3: Round-2 Mother of The National Cup. November 4: Round-2 President’s Cup. November 10-12: Grand Slam Rio de Janeiro. November 24-26: World Championship, Columbia. November 30: World Beach Championship, Columbia. December 8-9: Dubai International. December 23: Round-3 President’s Cup, Sharjah. January 12-13: Grand Slam Abu Dhabi. January 26-27: Fujairah International. February 3: Round-4 President’s Cup, Al Dhafra. February 16-17: Ras Al Khaimah International. February 23-24: The Challenge Championship. March 10-11: Grand Slam London. March 16: Final Round – Mother of The Nation. March 17: Final Round – President’s Cup.

Jiu-jitsu calendar of events for 2017-2018: August 5: Round-1 of the President’s Cup in Al Ain. August 11-13: Asian Championship in Vietnam. September 8-9: Ajman International. September 16-17 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, Ashgabat. September 22-24: IJJF Balkan Junior Open, Montenegro. September 23-24: Grand Slam Los Angeles. September 29: Round-1 Mother of The Nation Cup. October 13-14: Al Ain U18 International. September 20-21: Al Ain International. November 3: Round-2 Mother of The National Cup. November 4: Round-2 President’s Cup. November 10-12: Grand Slam Rio de Janeiro. November 24-26: World Championship, Columbia. November 30: World Beach Championship, Columbia. December 8-9: Dubai International. December 23: Round-3 President’s Cup, Sharjah. January 12-13: Grand Slam Abu Dhabi. January 26-27: Fujairah International. February 3: Round-4 President’s Cup, Al Dhafra. February 16-17: Ras Al Khaimah International. February 23-24: The Challenge Championship. March 10-11: Grand Slam London. March 16: Final Round – Mother of The Nation. March 17: Final Round – President’s Cup.

Jiu-jitsu calendar of events for 2017-2018: August 5: Round-1 of the President’s Cup in Al Ain. August 11-13: Asian Championship in Vietnam. September 8-9: Ajman International. September 16-17 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, Ashgabat. September 22-24: IJJF Balkan Junior Open, Montenegro. September 23-24: Grand Slam Los Angeles. September 29: Round-1 Mother of The Nation Cup. October 13-14: Al Ain U18 International. September 20-21: Al Ain International. November 3: Round-2 Mother of The National Cup. November 4: Round-2 President’s Cup. November 10-12: Grand Slam Rio de Janeiro. November 24-26: World Championship, Columbia. November 30: World Beach Championship, Columbia. December 8-9: Dubai International. December 23: Round-3 President’s Cup, Sharjah. January 12-13: Grand Slam Abu Dhabi. January 26-27: Fujairah International. February 3: Round-4 President’s Cup, Al Dhafra. February 16-17: Ras Al Khaimah International. February 23-24: The Challenge Championship. March 10-11: Grand Slam London. March 16: Final Round – Mother of The Nation. March 17: Final Round – President’s Cup.

Jiu-jitsu calendar of events for 2017-2018: August 5: Round-1 of the President’s Cup in Al Ain. August 11-13: Asian Championship in Vietnam. September 8-9: Ajman International. September 16-17 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, Ashgabat. September 22-24: IJJF Balkan Junior Open, Montenegro. September 23-24: Grand Slam Los Angeles. September 29: Round-1 Mother of The Nation Cup. October 13-14: Al Ain U18 International. September 20-21: Al Ain International. November 3: Round-2 Mother of The National Cup. November 4: Round-2 President’s Cup. November 10-12: Grand Slam Rio de Janeiro. November 24-26: World Championship, Columbia. November 30: World Beach Championship, Columbia. December 8-9: Dubai International. December 23: Round-3 President’s Cup, Sharjah. January 12-13: Grand Slam Abu Dhabi. January 26-27: Fujairah International. February 3: Round-4 President’s Cup, Al Dhafra. February 16-17: Ras Al Khaimah International. February 23-24: The Challenge Championship. March 10-11: Grand Slam London. March 16: Final Round – Mother of The Nation. March 17: Final Round – President’s Cup.

Jiu-jitsu calendar of events for 2017-2018: August 5: Round-1 of the President’s Cup in Al Ain. August 11-13: Asian Championship in Vietnam. September 8-9: Ajman International. September 16-17 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, Ashgabat. September 22-24: IJJF Balkan Junior Open, Montenegro. September 23-24: Grand Slam Los Angeles. September 29: Round-1 Mother of The Nation Cup. October 13-14: Al Ain U18 International. September 20-21: Al Ain International. November 3: Round-2 Mother of The National Cup. November 4: Round-2 President’s Cup. November 10-12: Grand Slam Rio de Janeiro. November 24-26: World Championship, Columbia. November 30: World Beach Championship, Columbia. December 8-9: Dubai International. December 23: Round-3 President’s Cup, Sharjah. January 12-13: Grand Slam Abu Dhabi. January 26-27: Fujairah International. February 3: Round-4 President’s Cup, Al Dhafra. February 16-17: Ras Al Khaimah International. February 23-24: The Challenge Championship. March 10-11: Grand Slam London. March 16: Final Round – Mother of The Nation. March 17: Final Round – President’s Cup.

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

MORE FROM CON COUGHLIN

MORE FROM CON COUGHLIN

MORE FROM CON COUGHLIN

MORE FROM CON COUGHLIN

MORE FROM CON COUGHLIN

MORE FROM CON COUGHLIN

MORE FROM CON COUGHLIN

MORE FROM CON COUGHLIN

MORE FROM CON COUGHLIN

MORE FROM CON COUGHLIN

MORE FROM CON COUGHLIN

MORE FROM CON COUGHLIN

MORE FROM CON COUGHLIN

MORE FROM CON COUGHLIN

MORE FROM CON COUGHLIN

MORE FROM CON COUGHLIN

Tips for SMEs to cope Adapt your business model. Make changes that are future-proof to the new normal

Make sure you have an online presence

Open communication with suppliers, especially if they are international. Look for local suppliers to avoid delivery delays

Open communication with customers to see how they are coping and be flexible about extending terms, etc

Courtesy: Craig Moore, founder and CEO of Beehive, which provides term finance and working capital finance to SMEs. Only SMEs that have been trading for two years are eligible for funding from Beehive.

Tips for SMEs to cope Adapt your business model. Make changes that are future-proof to the new normal

Make sure you have an online presence

Open communication with suppliers, especially if they are international. Look for local suppliers to avoid delivery delays

Open communication with customers to see how they are coping and be flexible about extending terms, etc

Courtesy: Craig Moore, founder and CEO of Beehive, which provides term finance and working capital finance to SMEs. Only SMEs that have been trading for two years are eligible for funding from Beehive.

Tips for SMEs to cope Adapt your business model. Make changes that are future-proof to the new normal

Make sure you have an online presence

Open communication with suppliers, especially if they are international. Look for local suppliers to avoid delivery delays

Open communication with customers to see how they are coping and be flexible about extending terms, etc

Courtesy: Craig Moore, founder and CEO of Beehive, which provides term finance and working capital finance to SMEs. Only SMEs that have been trading for two years are eligible for funding from Beehive.

Tips for SMEs to cope Adapt your business model. Make changes that are future-proof to the new normal

Make sure you have an online presence

Open communication with suppliers, especially if they are international. Look for local suppliers to avoid delivery delays

Open communication with customers to see how they are coping and be flexible about extending terms, etc

Courtesy: Craig Moore, founder and CEO of Beehive, which provides term finance and working capital finance to SMEs. Only SMEs that have been trading for two years are eligible for funding from Beehive.

Tips for SMEs to cope Adapt your business model. Make changes that are future-proof to the new normal

Make sure you have an online presence

Open communication with suppliers, especially if they are international. Look for local suppliers to avoid delivery delays

Open communication with customers to see how they are coping and be flexible about extending terms, etc

Courtesy: Craig Moore, founder and CEO of Beehive, which provides term finance and working capital finance to SMEs. Only SMEs that have been trading for two years are eligible for funding from Beehive.

Tips for SMEs to cope Adapt your business model. Make changes that are future-proof to the new normal

Make sure you have an online presence

Open communication with suppliers, especially if they are international. Look for local suppliers to avoid delivery delays

Open communication with customers to see how they are coping and be flexible about extending terms, etc

Courtesy: Craig Moore, founder and CEO of Beehive, which provides term finance and working capital finance to SMEs. Only SMEs that have been trading for two years are eligible for funding from Beehive.

Tips for SMEs to cope Adapt your business model. Make changes that are future-proof to the new normal

Make sure you have an online presence

Open communication with suppliers, especially if they are international. Look for local suppliers to avoid delivery delays

Open communication with customers to see how they are coping and be flexible about extending terms, etc

Courtesy: Craig Moore, founder and CEO of Beehive, which provides term finance and working capital finance to SMEs. Only SMEs that have been trading for two years are eligible for funding from Beehive.

Tips for SMEs to cope Adapt your business model. Make changes that are future-proof to the new normal

Make sure you have an online presence

Open communication with suppliers, especially if they are international. Look for local suppliers to avoid delivery delays

Open communication with customers to see how they are coping and be flexible about extending terms, etc

Courtesy: Craig Moore, founder and CEO of Beehive, which provides term finance and working capital finance to SMEs. Only SMEs that have been trading for two years are eligible for funding from Beehive.

Tips for SMEs to cope Adapt your business model. Make changes that are future-proof to the new normal

Make sure you have an online presence

Open communication with suppliers, especially if they are international. Look for local suppliers to avoid delivery delays

Open communication with customers to see how they are coping and be flexible about extending terms, etc

Courtesy: Craig Moore, founder and CEO of Beehive, which provides term finance and working capital finance to SMEs. Only SMEs that have been trading for two years are eligible for funding from Beehive.

Tips for SMEs to cope Adapt your business model. Make changes that are future-proof to the new normal

Make sure you have an online presence

Open communication with suppliers, especially if they are international. Look for local suppliers to avoid delivery delays

Open communication with customers to see how they are coping and be flexible about extending terms, etc

Courtesy: Craig Moore, founder and CEO of Beehive, which provides term finance and working capital finance to SMEs. Only SMEs that have been trading for two years are eligible for funding from Beehive.

Tips for SMEs to cope Adapt your business model. Make changes that are future-proof to the new normal

Make sure you have an online presence

Open communication with suppliers, especially if they are international. Look for local suppliers to avoid delivery delays

Open communication with customers to see how they are coping and be flexible about extending terms, etc

Courtesy: Craig Moore, founder and CEO of Beehive, which provides term finance and working capital finance to SMEs. Only SMEs that have been trading for two years are eligible for funding from Beehive.

Tips for SMEs to cope Adapt your business model. Make changes that are future-proof to the new normal

Make sure you have an online presence

Open communication with suppliers, especially if they are international. Look for local suppliers to avoid delivery delays

Open communication with customers to see how they are coping and be flexible about extending terms, etc

Courtesy: Craig Moore, founder and CEO of Beehive, which provides term finance and working capital finance to SMEs. Only SMEs that have been trading for two years are eligible for funding from Beehive.

Tips for SMEs to cope Adapt your business model. Make changes that are future-proof to the new normal

Make sure you have an online presence

Open communication with suppliers, especially if they are international. Look for local suppliers to avoid delivery delays

Open communication with customers to see how they are coping and be flexible about extending terms, etc

Courtesy: Craig Moore, founder and CEO of Beehive, which provides term finance and working capital finance to SMEs. Only SMEs that have been trading for two years are eligible for funding from Beehive.

Tips for SMEs to cope Adapt your business model. Make changes that are future-proof to the new normal

Make sure you have an online presence

Open communication with suppliers, especially if they are international. Look for local suppliers to avoid delivery delays

Open communication with customers to see how they are coping and be flexible about extending terms, etc

Courtesy: Craig Moore, founder and CEO of Beehive, which provides term finance and working capital finance to SMEs. Only SMEs that have been trading for two years are eligible for funding from Beehive.

Tips for SMEs to cope Adapt your business model. Make changes that are future-proof to the new normal

Make sure you have an online presence

Open communication with suppliers, especially if they are international. Look for local suppliers to avoid delivery delays

Open communication with customers to see how they are coping and be flexible about extending terms, etc

Courtesy: Craig Moore, founder and CEO of Beehive, which provides term finance and working capital finance to SMEs. Only SMEs that have been trading for two years are eligible for funding from Beehive.

Tips for SMEs to cope Adapt your business model. Make changes that are future-proof to the new normal

Make sure you have an online presence

Open communication with suppliers, especially if they are international. Look for local suppliers to avoid delivery delays

Open communication with customers to see how they are coping and be flexible about extending terms, etc

Courtesy: Craig Moore, founder and CEO of Beehive, which provides term finance and working capital finance to SMEs. Only SMEs that have been trading for two years are eligible for funding from Beehive.

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The bio His favourite book - 1984 by George Orwell His favourite quote - 'If you think education is expensive, try ignorance' by Derek Bok, Former President of Harvard Favourite place to travel to - Peloponnese, Southern Greece Favourite movie - The Last Emperor Favourite personality from history - Alexander the Great Role Model - My father, Yiannis Davos

The bio His favourite book - 1984 by George Orwell His favourite quote - 'If you think education is expensive, try ignorance' by Derek Bok, Former President of Harvard Favourite place to travel to - Peloponnese, Southern Greece Favourite movie - The Last Emperor Favourite personality from history - Alexander the Great Role Model - My father, Yiannis Davos

The bio His favourite book - 1984 by George Orwell His favourite quote - 'If you think education is expensive, try ignorance' by Derek Bok, Former President of Harvard Favourite place to travel to - Peloponnese, Southern Greece Favourite movie - The Last Emperor Favourite personality from history - Alexander the Great Role Model - My father, Yiannis Davos

The bio His favourite book - 1984 by George Orwell His favourite quote - 'If you think education is expensive, try ignorance' by Derek Bok, Former President of Harvard Favourite place to travel to - Peloponnese, Southern Greece Favourite movie - The Last Emperor Favourite personality from history - Alexander the Great Role Model - My father, Yiannis Davos

The bio His favourite book - 1984 by George Orwell His favourite quote - 'If you think education is expensive, try ignorance' by Derek Bok, Former President of Harvard Favourite place to travel to - Peloponnese, Southern Greece Favourite movie - The Last Emperor Favourite personality from history - Alexander the Great Role Model - My father, Yiannis Davos

The bio His favourite book - 1984 by George Orwell His favourite quote - 'If you think education is expensive, try ignorance' by Derek Bok, Former President of Harvard Favourite place to travel to - Peloponnese, Southern Greece Favourite movie - The Last Emperor Favourite personality from history - Alexander the Great Role Model - My father, Yiannis Davos

The bio His favourite book - 1984 by George Orwell His favourite quote - 'If you think education is expensive, try ignorance' by Derek Bok, Former President of Harvard Favourite place to travel to - Peloponnese, Southern Greece Favourite movie - The Last Emperor Favourite personality from history - Alexander the Great Role Model - My father, Yiannis Davos

The bio His favourite book - 1984 by George Orwell His favourite quote - 'If you think education is expensive, try ignorance' by Derek Bok, Former President of Harvard Favourite place to travel to - Peloponnese, Southern Greece Favourite movie - The Last Emperor Favourite personality from history - Alexander the Great Role Model - My father, Yiannis Davos

The bio His favourite book - 1984 by George Orwell His favourite quote - 'If you think education is expensive, try ignorance' by Derek Bok, Former President of Harvard Favourite place to travel to - Peloponnese, Southern Greece Favourite movie - The Last Emperor Favourite personality from history - Alexander the Great Role Model - My father, Yiannis Davos

The bio His favourite book - 1984 by George Orwell His favourite quote - 'If you think education is expensive, try ignorance' by Derek Bok, Former President of Harvard Favourite place to travel to - Peloponnese, Southern Greece Favourite movie - The Last Emperor Favourite personality from history - Alexander the Great Role Model - My father, Yiannis Davos

The bio His favourite book - 1984 by George Orwell His favourite quote - 'If you think education is expensive, try ignorance' by Derek Bok, Former President of Harvard Favourite place to travel to - Peloponnese, Southern Greece Favourite movie - The Last Emperor Favourite personality from history - Alexander the Great Role Model - My father, Yiannis Davos

The bio His favourite book - 1984 by George Orwell His favourite quote - 'If you think education is expensive, try ignorance' by Derek Bok, Former President of Harvard Favourite place to travel to - Peloponnese, Southern Greece Favourite movie - The Last Emperor Favourite personality from history - Alexander the Great Role Model - My father, Yiannis Davos

The bio His favourite book - 1984 by George Orwell His favourite quote - 'If you think education is expensive, try ignorance' by Derek Bok, Former President of Harvard Favourite place to travel to - Peloponnese, Southern Greece Favourite movie - The Last Emperor Favourite personality from history - Alexander the Great Role Model - My father, Yiannis Davos

The bio His favourite book - 1984 by George Orwell His favourite quote - 'If you think education is expensive, try ignorance' by Derek Bok, Former President of Harvard Favourite place to travel to - Peloponnese, Southern Greece Favourite movie - The Last Emperor Favourite personality from history - Alexander the Great Role Model - My father, Yiannis Davos

The bio His favourite book - 1984 by George Orwell His favourite quote - 'If you think education is expensive, try ignorance' by Derek Bok, Former President of Harvard Favourite place to travel to - Peloponnese, Southern Greece Favourite movie - The Last Emperor Favourite personality from history - Alexander the Great Role Model - My father, Yiannis Davos

The bio His favourite book - 1984 by George Orwell His favourite quote - 'If you think education is expensive, try ignorance' by Derek Bok, Former President of Harvard Favourite place to travel to - Peloponnese, Southern Greece Favourite movie - The Last Emperor Favourite personality from history - Alexander the Great Role Model - My father, Yiannis Davos

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

If you go Flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh with a stop in Yangon from Dh3,075, and Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh with its partner Bangkok Airlines from Dh2,763. These trips take about nine hours each and both include taxes. From there, a road transfer takes at least four hours; airlines including KC Airlines (www.kcairlines.com) offer quick connecting flights from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville from about $100 (Dh367) return including taxes. Air Asia, Malindo Air and Malaysian Airlines fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville from $54 each way. Next year, direct flights are due to launch between Bangkok and Sihanoukville, which will cut the journey time by a third. The stay Rooms at Alila Villas Koh Russey (www.alilahotels.com/ kohrussey) cost from $385 per night including taxes.

If you go Flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh with a stop in Yangon from Dh3,075, and Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh with its partner Bangkok Airlines from Dh2,763. These trips take about nine hours each and both include taxes. From there, a road transfer takes at least four hours; airlines including KC Airlines (www.kcairlines.com) offer quick connecting flights from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville from about $100 (Dh367) return including taxes. Air Asia, Malindo Air and Malaysian Airlines fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville from $54 each way. Next year, direct flights are due to launch between Bangkok and Sihanoukville, which will cut the journey time by a third. The stay Rooms at Alila Villas Koh Russey (www.alilahotels.com/ kohrussey) cost from $385 per night including taxes.

If you go Flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh with a stop in Yangon from Dh3,075, and Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh with its partner Bangkok Airlines from Dh2,763. These trips take about nine hours each and both include taxes. From there, a road transfer takes at least four hours; airlines including KC Airlines (www.kcairlines.com) offer quick connecting flights from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville from about $100 (Dh367) return including taxes. Air Asia, Malindo Air and Malaysian Airlines fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville from $54 each way. Next year, direct flights are due to launch between Bangkok and Sihanoukville, which will cut the journey time by a third. The stay Rooms at Alila Villas Koh Russey (www.alilahotels.com/ kohrussey) cost from $385 per night including taxes.

If you go Flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh with a stop in Yangon from Dh3,075, and Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh with its partner Bangkok Airlines from Dh2,763. These trips take about nine hours each and both include taxes. From there, a road transfer takes at least four hours; airlines including KC Airlines (www.kcairlines.com) offer quick connecting flights from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville from about $100 (Dh367) return including taxes. Air Asia, Malindo Air and Malaysian Airlines fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville from $54 each way. Next year, direct flights are due to launch between Bangkok and Sihanoukville, which will cut the journey time by a third. The stay Rooms at Alila Villas Koh Russey (www.alilahotels.com/ kohrussey) cost from $385 per night including taxes.

If you go Flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh with a stop in Yangon from Dh3,075, and Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh with its partner Bangkok Airlines from Dh2,763. These trips take about nine hours each and both include taxes. From there, a road transfer takes at least four hours; airlines including KC Airlines (www.kcairlines.com) offer quick connecting flights from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville from about $100 (Dh367) return including taxes. Air Asia, Malindo Air and Malaysian Airlines fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville from $54 each way. Next year, direct flights are due to launch between Bangkok and Sihanoukville, which will cut the journey time by a third. The stay Rooms at Alila Villas Koh Russey (www.alilahotels.com/ kohrussey) cost from $385 per night including taxes.

If you go Flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh with a stop in Yangon from Dh3,075, and Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh with its partner Bangkok Airlines from Dh2,763. These trips take about nine hours each and both include taxes. From there, a road transfer takes at least four hours; airlines including KC Airlines (www.kcairlines.com) offer quick connecting flights from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville from about $100 (Dh367) return including taxes. Air Asia, Malindo Air and Malaysian Airlines fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville from $54 each way. Next year, direct flights are due to launch between Bangkok and Sihanoukville, which will cut the journey time by a third. The stay Rooms at Alila Villas Koh Russey (www.alilahotels.com/ kohrussey) cost from $385 per night including taxes.

If you go Flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh with a stop in Yangon from Dh3,075, and Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh with its partner Bangkok Airlines from Dh2,763. These trips take about nine hours each and both include taxes. From there, a road transfer takes at least four hours; airlines including KC Airlines (www.kcairlines.com) offer quick connecting flights from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville from about $100 (Dh367) return including taxes. Air Asia, Malindo Air and Malaysian Airlines fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville from $54 each way. Next year, direct flights are due to launch between Bangkok and Sihanoukville, which will cut the journey time by a third. The stay Rooms at Alila Villas Koh Russey (www.alilahotels.com/ kohrussey) cost from $385 per night including taxes.

If you go Flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh with a stop in Yangon from Dh3,075, and Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh with its partner Bangkok Airlines from Dh2,763. These trips take about nine hours each and both include taxes. From there, a road transfer takes at least four hours; airlines including KC Airlines (www.kcairlines.com) offer quick connecting flights from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville from about $100 (Dh367) return including taxes. Air Asia, Malindo Air and Malaysian Airlines fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville from $54 each way. Next year, direct flights are due to launch between Bangkok and Sihanoukville, which will cut the journey time by a third. The stay Rooms at Alila Villas Koh Russey (www.alilahotels.com/ kohrussey) cost from $385 per night including taxes.

If you go Flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh with a stop in Yangon from Dh3,075, and Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh with its partner Bangkok Airlines from Dh2,763. These trips take about nine hours each and both include taxes. From there, a road transfer takes at least four hours; airlines including KC Airlines (www.kcairlines.com) offer quick connecting flights from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville from about $100 (Dh367) return including taxes. Air Asia, Malindo Air and Malaysian Airlines fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville from $54 each way. Next year, direct flights are due to launch between Bangkok and Sihanoukville, which will cut the journey time by a third. The stay Rooms at Alila Villas Koh Russey (www.alilahotels.com/ kohrussey) cost from $385 per night including taxes.

If you go Flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh with a stop in Yangon from Dh3,075, and Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh with its partner Bangkok Airlines from Dh2,763. These trips take about nine hours each and both include taxes. From there, a road transfer takes at least four hours; airlines including KC Airlines (www.kcairlines.com) offer quick connecting flights from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville from about $100 (Dh367) return including taxes. Air Asia, Malindo Air and Malaysian Airlines fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville from $54 each way. Next year, direct flights are due to launch between Bangkok and Sihanoukville, which will cut the journey time by a third. The stay Rooms at Alila Villas Koh Russey (www.alilahotels.com/ kohrussey) cost from $385 per night including taxes.

If you go Flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh with a stop in Yangon from Dh3,075, and Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh with its partner Bangkok Airlines from Dh2,763. These trips take about nine hours each and both include taxes. From there, a road transfer takes at least four hours; airlines including KC Airlines (www.kcairlines.com) offer quick connecting flights from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville from about $100 (Dh367) return including taxes. Air Asia, Malindo Air and Malaysian Airlines fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville from $54 each way. Next year, direct flights are due to launch between Bangkok and Sihanoukville, which will cut the journey time by a third. The stay Rooms at Alila Villas Koh Russey (www.alilahotels.com/ kohrussey) cost from $385 per night including taxes.

If you go Flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh with a stop in Yangon from Dh3,075, and Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh with its partner Bangkok Airlines from Dh2,763. These trips take about nine hours each and both include taxes. From there, a road transfer takes at least four hours; airlines including KC Airlines (www.kcairlines.com) offer quick connecting flights from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville from about $100 (Dh367) return including taxes. Air Asia, Malindo Air and Malaysian Airlines fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville from $54 each way. Next year, direct flights are due to launch between Bangkok and Sihanoukville, which will cut the journey time by a third. The stay Rooms at Alila Villas Koh Russey (www.alilahotels.com/ kohrussey) cost from $385 per night including taxes.

If you go Flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh with a stop in Yangon from Dh3,075, and Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh with its partner Bangkok Airlines from Dh2,763. These trips take about nine hours each and both include taxes. From there, a road transfer takes at least four hours; airlines including KC Airlines (www.kcairlines.com) offer quick connecting flights from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville from about $100 (Dh367) return including taxes. Air Asia, Malindo Air and Malaysian Airlines fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville from $54 each way. Next year, direct flights are due to launch between Bangkok and Sihanoukville, which will cut the journey time by a third. The stay Rooms at Alila Villas Koh Russey (www.alilahotels.com/ kohrussey) cost from $385 per night including taxes.

If you go Flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh with a stop in Yangon from Dh3,075, and Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh with its partner Bangkok Airlines from Dh2,763. These trips take about nine hours each and both include taxes. From there, a road transfer takes at least four hours; airlines including KC Airlines (www.kcairlines.com) offer quick connecting flights from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville from about $100 (Dh367) return including taxes. Air Asia, Malindo Air and Malaysian Airlines fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville from $54 each way. Next year, direct flights are due to launch between Bangkok and Sihanoukville, which will cut the journey time by a third. The stay Rooms at Alila Villas Koh Russey (www.alilahotels.com/ kohrussey) cost from $385 per night including taxes.

If you go Flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh with a stop in Yangon from Dh3,075, and Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh with its partner Bangkok Airlines from Dh2,763. These trips take about nine hours each and both include taxes. From there, a road transfer takes at least four hours; airlines including KC Airlines (www.kcairlines.com) offer quick connecting flights from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville from about $100 (Dh367) return including taxes. Air Asia, Malindo Air and Malaysian Airlines fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville from $54 each way. Next year, direct flights are due to launch between Bangkok and Sihanoukville, which will cut the journey time by a third. The stay Rooms at Alila Villas Koh Russey (www.alilahotels.com/ kohrussey) cost from $385 per night including taxes.

If you go Flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh with a stop in Yangon from Dh3,075, and Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh with its partner Bangkok Airlines from Dh2,763. These trips take about nine hours each and both include taxes. From there, a road transfer takes at least four hours; airlines including KC Airlines (www.kcairlines.com) offer quick connecting flights from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville from about $100 (Dh367) return including taxes. Air Asia, Malindo Air and Malaysian Airlines fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville from $54 each way. Next year, direct flights are due to launch between Bangkok and Sihanoukville, which will cut the journey time by a third. The stay Rooms at Alila Villas Koh Russey (www.alilahotels.com/ kohrussey) cost from $385 per night including taxes.

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

The biog Favourite book: Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi Favourite holiday destination: Spain Favourite film: Bohemian Rhapsody Favourite place to visit in the UAE: The beach or Satwa Children: Stepdaughter Tyler 27, daughter Quito 22 and son Dali 19

The biog Favourite book: Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi Favourite holiday destination: Spain Favourite film: Bohemian Rhapsody Favourite place to visit in the UAE: The beach or Satwa Children: Stepdaughter Tyler 27, daughter Quito 22 and son Dali 19

The biog Favourite book: Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi Favourite holiday destination: Spain Favourite film: Bohemian Rhapsody Favourite place to visit in the UAE: The beach or Satwa Children: Stepdaughter Tyler 27, daughter Quito 22 and son Dali 19

The biog Favourite book: Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi Favourite holiday destination: Spain Favourite film: Bohemian Rhapsody Favourite place to visit in the UAE: The beach or Satwa Children: Stepdaughter Tyler 27, daughter Quito 22 and son Dali 19

The biog Favourite book: Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi Favourite holiday destination: Spain Favourite film: Bohemian Rhapsody Favourite place to visit in the UAE: The beach or Satwa Children: Stepdaughter Tyler 27, daughter Quito 22 and son Dali 19

The biog Favourite book: Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi Favourite holiday destination: Spain Favourite film: Bohemian Rhapsody Favourite place to visit in the UAE: The beach or Satwa Children: Stepdaughter Tyler 27, daughter Quito 22 and son Dali 19

The biog Favourite book: Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi Favourite holiday destination: Spain Favourite film: Bohemian Rhapsody Favourite place to visit in the UAE: The beach or Satwa Children: Stepdaughter Tyler 27, daughter Quito 22 and son Dali 19

The biog Favourite book: Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi Favourite holiday destination: Spain Favourite film: Bohemian Rhapsody Favourite place to visit in the UAE: The beach or Satwa Children: Stepdaughter Tyler 27, daughter Quito 22 and son Dali 19

The biog Favourite book: Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi Favourite holiday destination: Spain Favourite film: Bohemian Rhapsody Favourite place to visit in the UAE: The beach or Satwa Children: Stepdaughter Tyler 27, daughter Quito 22 and son Dali 19

The biog Favourite book: Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi Favourite holiday destination: Spain Favourite film: Bohemian Rhapsody Favourite place to visit in the UAE: The beach or Satwa Children: Stepdaughter Tyler 27, daughter Quito 22 and son Dali 19

The biog Favourite book: Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi Favourite holiday destination: Spain Favourite film: Bohemian Rhapsody Favourite place to visit in the UAE: The beach or Satwa Children: Stepdaughter Tyler 27, daughter Quito 22 and son Dali 19

The biog Favourite book: Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi Favourite holiday destination: Spain Favourite film: Bohemian Rhapsody Favourite place to visit in the UAE: The beach or Satwa Children: Stepdaughter Tyler 27, daughter Quito 22 and son Dali 19

The biog Favourite book: Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi Favourite holiday destination: Spain Favourite film: Bohemian Rhapsody Favourite place to visit in the UAE: The beach or Satwa Children: Stepdaughter Tyler 27, daughter Quito 22 and son Dali 19

The biog Favourite book: Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi Favourite holiday destination: Spain Favourite film: Bohemian Rhapsody Favourite place to visit in the UAE: The beach or Satwa Children: Stepdaughter Tyler 27, daughter Quito 22 and son Dali 19

The biog Favourite book: Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi Favourite holiday destination: Spain Favourite film: Bohemian Rhapsody Favourite place to visit in the UAE: The beach or Satwa Children: Stepdaughter Tyler 27, daughter Quito 22 and son Dali 19

The biog Favourite book: Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi Favourite holiday destination: Spain Favourite film: Bohemian Rhapsody Favourite place to visit in the UAE: The beach or Satwa Children: Stepdaughter Tyler 27, daughter Quito 22 and son Dali 19

MATCH INFO Day 1 at Mount Maunganui England 241-4 Denly 74, Stokes 67 not out, De Grandhomme 2-28 New Zealand Yet to bat

MATCH INFO Day 1 at Mount Maunganui England 241-4 Denly 74, Stokes 67 not out, De Grandhomme 2-28 New Zealand Yet to bat

MATCH INFO Day 1 at Mount Maunganui England 241-4 Denly 74, Stokes 67 not out, De Grandhomme 2-28 New Zealand Yet to bat

MATCH INFO Day 1 at Mount Maunganui England 241-4 Denly 74, Stokes 67 not out, De Grandhomme 2-28 New Zealand Yet to bat

MATCH INFO Day 1 at Mount Maunganui England 241-4 Denly 74, Stokes 67 not out, De Grandhomme 2-28 New Zealand Yet to bat

MATCH INFO Day 1 at Mount Maunganui England 241-4 Denly 74, Stokes 67 not out, De Grandhomme 2-28 New Zealand Yet to bat

MATCH INFO Day 1 at Mount Maunganui England 241-4 Denly 74, Stokes 67 not out, De Grandhomme 2-28 New Zealand Yet to bat

MATCH INFO Day 1 at Mount Maunganui England 241-4 Denly 74, Stokes 67 not out, De Grandhomme 2-28 New Zealand Yet to bat

MATCH INFO Day 1 at Mount Maunganui England 241-4 Denly 74, Stokes 67 not out, De Grandhomme 2-28 New Zealand Yet to bat

MATCH INFO Day 1 at Mount Maunganui England 241-4 Denly 74, Stokes 67 not out, De Grandhomme 2-28 New Zealand Yet to bat

MATCH INFO Day 1 at Mount Maunganui England 241-4 Denly 74, Stokes 67 not out, De Grandhomme 2-28 New Zealand Yet to bat

MATCH INFO Day 1 at Mount Maunganui England 241-4 Denly 74, Stokes 67 not out, De Grandhomme 2-28 New Zealand Yet to bat

MATCH INFO Day 1 at Mount Maunganui England 241-4 Denly 74, Stokes 67 not out, De Grandhomme 2-28 New Zealand Yet to bat

MATCH INFO Day 1 at Mount Maunganui England 241-4 Denly 74, Stokes 67 not out, De Grandhomme 2-28 New Zealand Yet to bat

MATCH INFO Day 1 at Mount Maunganui England 241-4 Denly 74, Stokes 67 not out, De Grandhomme 2-28 New Zealand Yet to bat

MATCH INFO Day 1 at Mount Maunganui England 241-4 Denly 74, Stokes 67 not out, De Grandhomme 2-28 New Zealand Yet to bat

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90+4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90+4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90+4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90+4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90+4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90+4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90+4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90+4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90+4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90+4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90+4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90+4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90+4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90+4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90+4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90+4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

If you go The flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes. Portland is a 260 km drive from Seattle and Emirates offers codeshare flights to Portland with its partner Alaska Airlines. The car Hertz (www.hertz.ae) offers compact car rental from about $300 per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz. Parks and accommodation For information on Crater Lake National Park, visit www.nps.gov/crla/index.htm . Because of the altitude, large parts of the park are closed in winter due to snow. While the park’s summer season is May 22-October 31, typically, the full loop of the Rim Drive is only possible from late July until the end of October. Entry costs $25 per car for a day. For accommodation, see www.travelcraterlake.com. For information on Umpqua Hot Springs, see www.fs.usda.gov and https://soakoregon.com/umpqua-hot-springs/. For Bend, see https://www.visitbend.com/.

If you go The flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes. Portland is a 260 km drive from Seattle and Emirates offers codeshare flights to Portland with its partner Alaska Airlines. The car Hertz (www.hertz.ae) offers compact car rental from about $300 per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz. Parks and accommodation For information on Crater Lake National Park, visit www.nps.gov/crla/index.htm . Because of the altitude, large parts of the park are closed in winter due to snow. While the park’s summer season is May 22-October 31, typically, the full loop of the Rim Drive is only possible from late July until the end of October. Entry costs $25 per car for a day. For accommodation, see www.travelcraterlake.com. For information on Umpqua Hot Springs, see www.fs.usda.gov and https://soakoregon.com/umpqua-hot-springs/. For Bend, see https://www.visitbend.com/.

If you go The flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes. Portland is a 260 km drive from Seattle and Emirates offers codeshare flights to Portland with its partner Alaska Airlines. The car Hertz (www.hertz.ae) offers compact car rental from about $300 per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz. Parks and accommodation For information on Crater Lake National Park, visit www.nps.gov/crla/index.htm . Because of the altitude, large parts of the park are closed in winter due to snow. While the park’s summer season is May 22-October 31, typically, the full loop of the Rim Drive is only possible from late July until the end of October. Entry costs $25 per car for a day. For accommodation, see www.travelcraterlake.com. For information on Umpqua Hot Springs, see www.fs.usda.gov and https://soakoregon.com/umpqua-hot-springs/. For Bend, see https://www.visitbend.com/.

If you go The flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes. Portland is a 260 km drive from Seattle and Emirates offers codeshare flights to Portland with its partner Alaska Airlines. The car Hertz (www.hertz.ae) offers compact car rental from about $300 per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz. Parks and accommodation For information on Crater Lake National Park, visit www.nps.gov/crla/index.htm . Because of the altitude, large parts of the park are closed in winter due to snow. While the park’s summer season is May 22-October 31, typically, the full loop of the Rim Drive is only possible from late July until the end of October. Entry costs $25 per car for a day. For accommodation, see www.travelcraterlake.com. For information on Umpqua Hot Springs, see www.fs.usda.gov and https://soakoregon.com/umpqua-hot-springs/. For Bend, see https://www.visitbend.com/.

If you go The flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes. Portland is a 260 km drive from Seattle and Emirates offers codeshare flights to Portland with its partner Alaska Airlines. The car Hertz (www.hertz.ae) offers compact car rental from about $300 per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz. Parks and accommodation For information on Crater Lake National Park, visit www.nps.gov/crla/index.htm . Because of the altitude, large parts of the park are closed in winter due to snow. While the park’s summer season is May 22-October 31, typically, the full loop of the Rim Drive is only possible from late July until the end of October. Entry costs $25 per car for a day. For accommodation, see www.travelcraterlake.com. For information on Umpqua Hot Springs, see www.fs.usda.gov and https://soakoregon.com/umpqua-hot-springs/. For Bend, see https://www.visitbend.com/.

If you go The flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes. Portland is a 260 km drive from Seattle and Emirates offers codeshare flights to Portland with its partner Alaska Airlines. The car Hertz (www.hertz.ae) offers compact car rental from about $300 per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz. Parks and accommodation For information on Crater Lake National Park, visit www.nps.gov/crla/index.htm . Because of the altitude, large parts of the park are closed in winter due to snow. While the park’s summer season is May 22-October 31, typically, the full loop of the Rim Drive is only possible from late July until the end of October. Entry costs $25 per car for a day. For accommodation, see www.travelcraterlake.com. For information on Umpqua Hot Springs, see www.fs.usda.gov and https://soakoregon.com/umpqua-hot-springs/. For Bend, see https://www.visitbend.com/.

If you go The flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes. Portland is a 260 km drive from Seattle and Emirates offers codeshare flights to Portland with its partner Alaska Airlines. The car Hertz (www.hertz.ae) offers compact car rental from about $300 per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz. Parks and accommodation For information on Crater Lake National Park, visit www.nps.gov/crla/index.htm . Because of the altitude, large parts of the park are closed in winter due to snow. While the park’s summer season is May 22-October 31, typically, the full loop of the Rim Drive is only possible from late July until the end of October. Entry costs $25 per car for a day. For accommodation, see www.travelcraterlake.com. For information on Umpqua Hot Springs, see www.fs.usda.gov and https://soakoregon.com/umpqua-hot-springs/. For Bend, see https://www.visitbend.com/.

If you go The flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes. Portland is a 260 km drive from Seattle and Emirates offers codeshare flights to Portland with its partner Alaska Airlines. The car Hertz (www.hertz.ae) offers compact car rental from about $300 per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz. Parks and accommodation For information on Crater Lake National Park, visit www.nps.gov/crla/index.htm . Because of the altitude, large parts of the park are closed in winter due to snow. While the park’s summer season is May 22-October 31, typically, the full loop of the Rim Drive is only possible from late July until the end of October. Entry costs $25 per car for a day. For accommodation, see www.travelcraterlake.com. For information on Umpqua Hot Springs, see www.fs.usda.gov and https://soakoregon.com/umpqua-hot-springs/. For Bend, see https://www.visitbend.com/.

If you go The flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes. Portland is a 260 km drive from Seattle and Emirates offers codeshare flights to Portland with its partner Alaska Airlines. The car Hertz (www.hertz.ae) offers compact car rental from about $300 per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz. Parks and accommodation For information on Crater Lake National Park, visit www.nps.gov/crla/index.htm . Because of the altitude, large parts of the park are closed in winter due to snow. While the park’s summer season is May 22-October 31, typically, the full loop of the Rim Drive is only possible from late July until the end of October. Entry costs $25 per car for a day. For accommodation, see www.travelcraterlake.com. For information on Umpqua Hot Springs, see www.fs.usda.gov and https://soakoregon.com/umpqua-hot-springs/. For Bend, see https://www.visitbend.com/.

If you go The flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes. Portland is a 260 km drive from Seattle and Emirates offers codeshare flights to Portland with its partner Alaska Airlines. The car Hertz (www.hertz.ae) offers compact car rental from about $300 per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz. Parks and accommodation For information on Crater Lake National Park, visit www.nps.gov/crla/index.htm . Because of the altitude, large parts of the park are closed in winter due to snow. While the park’s summer season is May 22-October 31, typically, the full loop of the Rim Drive is only possible from late July until the end of October. Entry costs $25 per car for a day. For accommodation, see www.travelcraterlake.com. For information on Umpqua Hot Springs, see www.fs.usda.gov and https://soakoregon.com/umpqua-hot-springs/. For Bend, see https://www.visitbend.com/.

If you go The flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes. Portland is a 260 km drive from Seattle and Emirates offers codeshare flights to Portland with its partner Alaska Airlines. The car Hertz (www.hertz.ae) offers compact car rental from about $300 per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz. Parks and accommodation For information on Crater Lake National Park, visit www.nps.gov/crla/index.htm . Because of the altitude, large parts of the park are closed in winter due to snow. While the park’s summer season is May 22-October 31, typically, the full loop of the Rim Drive is only possible from late July until the end of October. Entry costs $25 per car for a day. For accommodation, see www.travelcraterlake.com. For information on Umpqua Hot Springs, see www.fs.usda.gov and https://soakoregon.com/umpqua-hot-springs/. For Bend, see https://www.visitbend.com/.

If you go The flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes. Portland is a 260 km drive from Seattle and Emirates offers codeshare flights to Portland with its partner Alaska Airlines. The car Hertz (www.hertz.ae) offers compact car rental from about $300 per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz. Parks and accommodation For information on Crater Lake National Park, visit www.nps.gov/crla/index.htm . Because of the altitude, large parts of the park are closed in winter due to snow. While the park’s summer season is May 22-October 31, typically, the full loop of the Rim Drive is only possible from late July until the end of October. Entry costs $25 per car for a day. For accommodation, see www.travelcraterlake.com. For information on Umpqua Hot Springs, see www.fs.usda.gov and https://soakoregon.com/umpqua-hot-springs/. For Bend, see https://www.visitbend.com/.

If you go The flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes. Portland is a 260 km drive from Seattle and Emirates offers codeshare flights to Portland with its partner Alaska Airlines. The car Hertz (www.hertz.ae) offers compact car rental from about $300 per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz. Parks and accommodation For information on Crater Lake National Park, visit www.nps.gov/crla/index.htm . Because of the altitude, large parts of the park are closed in winter due to snow. While the park’s summer season is May 22-October 31, typically, the full loop of the Rim Drive is only possible from late July until the end of October. Entry costs $25 per car for a day. For accommodation, see www.travelcraterlake.com. For information on Umpqua Hot Springs, see www.fs.usda.gov and https://soakoregon.com/umpqua-hot-springs/. For Bend, see https://www.visitbend.com/.

If you go The flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes. Portland is a 260 km drive from Seattle and Emirates offers codeshare flights to Portland with its partner Alaska Airlines. The car Hertz (www.hertz.ae) offers compact car rental from about $300 per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz. Parks and accommodation For information on Crater Lake National Park, visit www.nps.gov/crla/index.htm . Because of the altitude, large parts of the park are closed in winter due to snow. While the park’s summer season is May 22-October 31, typically, the full loop of the Rim Drive is only possible from late July until the end of October. Entry costs $25 per car for a day. For accommodation, see www.travelcraterlake.com. For information on Umpqua Hot Springs, see www.fs.usda.gov and https://soakoregon.com/umpqua-hot-springs/. For Bend, see https://www.visitbend.com/.

If you go The flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes. Portland is a 260 km drive from Seattle and Emirates offers codeshare flights to Portland with its partner Alaska Airlines. The car Hertz (www.hertz.ae) offers compact car rental from about $300 per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz. Parks and accommodation For information on Crater Lake National Park, visit www.nps.gov/crla/index.htm . Because of the altitude, large parts of the park are closed in winter due to snow. While the park’s summer season is May 22-October 31, typically, the full loop of the Rim Drive is only possible from late July until the end of October. Entry costs $25 per car for a day. For accommodation, see www.travelcraterlake.com. For information on Umpqua Hot Springs, see www.fs.usda.gov and https://soakoregon.com/umpqua-hot-springs/. For Bend, see https://www.visitbend.com/.

If you go The flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes. Portland is a 260 km drive from Seattle and Emirates offers codeshare flights to Portland with its partner Alaska Airlines. The car Hertz (www.hertz.ae) offers compact car rental from about $300 per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz. Parks and accommodation For information on Crater Lake National Park, visit www.nps.gov/crla/index.htm . Because of the altitude, large parts of the park are closed in winter due to snow. While the park’s summer season is May 22-October 31, typically, the full loop of the Rim Drive is only possible from late July until the end of October. Entry costs $25 per car for a day. For accommodation, see www.travelcraterlake.com. For information on Umpqua Hot Springs, see www.fs.usda.gov and https://soakoregon.com/umpqua-hot-springs/. For Bend, see https://www.visitbend.com/.

World Cricket League Division 2 In Windhoek, Namibia - Top two teams qualify for the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, which starts on March 4. UAE fixtures Thursday, February 8 v Kenya; Friday, February 9 v Canada; Sunday, February 11 v Nepal; Monday, February 12 v Oman; Wednesday, February 14 v Namibia; Thursday, February 15 final

World Cricket League Division 2 In Windhoek, Namibia - Top two teams qualify for the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, which starts on March 4. UAE fixtures Thursday, February 8 v Kenya; Friday, February 9 v Canada; Sunday, February 11 v Nepal; Monday, February 12 v Oman; Wednesday, February 14 v Namibia; Thursday, February 15 final

World Cricket League Division 2 In Windhoek, Namibia - Top two teams qualify for the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, which starts on March 4. UAE fixtures Thursday, February 8 v Kenya; Friday, February 9 v Canada; Sunday, February 11 v Nepal; Monday, February 12 v Oman; Wednesday, February 14 v Namibia; Thursday, February 15 final

World Cricket League Division 2 In Windhoek, Namibia - Top two teams qualify for the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, which starts on March 4. UAE fixtures Thursday, February 8 v Kenya; Friday, February 9 v Canada; Sunday, February 11 v Nepal; Monday, February 12 v Oman; Wednesday, February 14 v Namibia; Thursday, February 15 final

World Cricket League Division 2 In Windhoek, Namibia - Top two teams qualify for the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, which starts on March 4. UAE fixtures Thursday, February 8 v Kenya; Friday, February 9 v Canada; Sunday, February 11 v Nepal; Monday, February 12 v Oman; Wednesday, February 14 v Namibia; Thursday, February 15 final

World Cricket League Division 2 In Windhoek, Namibia - Top two teams qualify for the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, which starts on March 4. UAE fixtures Thursday, February 8 v Kenya; Friday, February 9 v Canada; Sunday, February 11 v Nepal; Monday, February 12 v Oman; Wednesday, February 14 v Namibia; Thursday, February 15 final

World Cricket League Division 2 In Windhoek, Namibia - Top two teams qualify for the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, which starts on March 4. UAE fixtures Thursday, February 8 v Kenya; Friday, February 9 v Canada; Sunday, February 11 v Nepal; Monday, February 12 v Oman; Wednesday, February 14 v Namibia; Thursday, February 15 final

World Cricket League Division 2 In Windhoek, Namibia - Top two teams qualify for the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, which starts on March 4. UAE fixtures Thursday, February 8 v Kenya; Friday, February 9 v Canada; Sunday, February 11 v Nepal; Monday, February 12 v Oman; Wednesday, February 14 v Namibia; Thursday, February 15 final

World Cricket League Division 2 In Windhoek, Namibia - Top two teams qualify for the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, which starts on March 4. UAE fixtures Thursday, February 8 v Kenya; Friday, February 9 v Canada; Sunday, February 11 v Nepal; Monday, February 12 v Oman; Wednesday, February 14 v Namibia; Thursday, February 15 final

World Cricket League Division 2 In Windhoek, Namibia - Top two teams qualify for the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, which starts on March 4. UAE fixtures Thursday, February 8 v Kenya; Friday, February 9 v Canada; Sunday, February 11 v Nepal; Monday, February 12 v Oman; Wednesday, February 14 v Namibia; Thursday, February 15 final

World Cricket League Division 2 In Windhoek, Namibia - Top two teams qualify for the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, which starts on March 4. UAE fixtures Thursday, February 8 v Kenya; Friday, February 9 v Canada; Sunday, February 11 v Nepal; Monday, February 12 v Oman; Wednesday, February 14 v Namibia; Thursday, February 15 final

World Cricket League Division 2 In Windhoek, Namibia - Top two teams qualify for the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, which starts on March 4. UAE fixtures Thursday, February 8 v Kenya; Friday, February 9 v Canada; Sunday, February 11 v Nepal; Monday, February 12 v Oman; Wednesday, February 14 v Namibia; Thursday, February 15 final

World Cricket League Division 2 In Windhoek, Namibia - Top two teams qualify for the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, which starts on March 4. UAE fixtures Thursday, February 8 v Kenya; Friday, February 9 v Canada; Sunday, February 11 v Nepal; Monday, February 12 v Oman; Wednesday, February 14 v Namibia; Thursday, February 15 final

World Cricket League Division 2 In Windhoek, Namibia - Top two teams qualify for the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, which starts on March 4. UAE fixtures Thursday, February 8 v Kenya; Friday, February 9 v Canada; Sunday, February 11 v Nepal; Monday, February 12 v Oman; Wednesday, February 14 v Namibia; Thursday, February 15 final

World Cricket League Division 2 In Windhoek, Namibia - Top two teams qualify for the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, which starts on March 4. UAE fixtures Thursday, February 8 v Kenya; Friday, February 9 v Canada; Sunday, February 11 v Nepal; Monday, February 12 v Oman; Wednesday, February 14 v Namibia; Thursday, February 15 final

World Cricket League Division 2 In Windhoek, Namibia - Top two teams qualify for the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, which starts on March 4. UAE fixtures Thursday, February 8 v Kenya; Friday, February 9 v Canada; Sunday, February 11 v Nepal; Monday, February 12 v Oman; Wednesday, February 14 v Namibia; Thursday, February 15 final

The specs: 2018 Jaguar F-Type Convertible Price, base / as tested: Dh283,080 / Dh318,465 Engine: 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 295hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 400Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.2L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jaguar F-Type Convertible Price, base / as tested: Dh283,080 / Dh318,465 Engine: 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 295hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 400Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.2L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jaguar F-Type Convertible Price, base / as tested: Dh283,080 / Dh318,465 Engine: 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 295hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 400Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.2L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jaguar F-Type Convertible Price, base / as tested: Dh283,080 / Dh318,465 Engine: 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 295hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 400Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.2L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jaguar F-Type Convertible Price, base / as tested: Dh283,080 / Dh318,465 Engine: 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 295hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 400Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.2L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jaguar F-Type Convertible Price, base / as tested: Dh283,080 / Dh318,465 Engine: 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 295hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 400Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.2L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jaguar F-Type Convertible Price, base / as tested: Dh283,080 / Dh318,465 Engine: 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 295hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 400Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.2L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jaguar F-Type Convertible Price, base / as tested: Dh283,080 / Dh318,465 Engine: 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 295hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 400Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.2L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jaguar F-Type Convertible Price, base / as tested: Dh283,080 / Dh318,465 Engine: 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 295hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 400Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.2L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jaguar F-Type Convertible Price, base / as tested: Dh283,080 / Dh318,465 Engine: 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 295hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 400Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.2L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jaguar F-Type Convertible Price, base / as tested: Dh283,080 / Dh318,465 Engine: 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 295hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 400Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.2L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jaguar F-Type Convertible Price, base / as tested: Dh283,080 / Dh318,465 Engine: 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 295hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 400Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.2L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jaguar F-Type Convertible Price, base / as tested: Dh283,080 / Dh318,465 Engine: 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 295hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 400Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.2L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jaguar F-Type Convertible Price, base / as tested: Dh283,080 / Dh318,465 Engine: 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 295hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 400Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.2L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jaguar F-Type Convertible Price, base / as tested: Dh283,080 / Dh318,465 Engine: 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 295hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 400Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.2L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jaguar F-Type Convertible Price, base / as tested: Dh283,080 / Dh318,465 Engine: 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 295hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 400Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.2L / 100km

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.