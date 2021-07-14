Abu Dhabi Green List: 13 new countries added, including France, Canada and Jordan

Abu Dhabi has significantly expanded its Green List, with the addition of 13 new countries that residents can travel to without having to quarantine upon their return.

The Green List, which was updated on Tuesday, now features 35 destinations, with the addition of Albania, Armenia, Belgium, Canada, France, Hungary, Jordan, the Netherlands, Ireland, Romania, Seychelles, Turkmenistan and the Vatican City.

In one of the biggest shake-ups to the list since it was launched, nine destinations were also removed: Bhutan, Brunei, Finland, Greenland, Japan, Morocco, Portugal, Spain and Uzbekistan. The latest list was released on the Department of Culture and Tourism's website.

Abu Dhabi Green List

All of the destinations on the Abu Dhabi Green List

Albania

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Belgium

Canada

China

Denmark

France

Germany

Hong Kong (SAR)

Hungary

Iceland

Israel

Italy

Jordan

Malta

Mauritius

Moldova

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Republic of Ireland

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Seychelles

Singapore

South Korea

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan, Province of China

Turkmenistan

United States of America

Vatican City

Can I travel to countries on the Green List?

Jordan is one of the latest countries to be added to Abu Dhabi's Green List. Courtesy Four Seasons

Not all countries on Abu Dhabi's list are open for tourism. Travellers should check individual destination requirements for the most recent regulations.

The Seychelles has reopened its borders to all international visitors, and has also established a travel corridor with the UAE, meaning vaccinated UAE residents can move freely between the two countries.

Non-vaccinated travellers must present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure. Only individuals who have been in Nepal, Bangladesh, Brazil, India, Pakistan and South Africa in the previous 14 days will be refused entry to the Indian Ocean nation.

Armenia is welcoming all international visitors who can present either a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test, taken no more than 72 hours prior to travel. Visitors must take a second test on arrival and self-isolate until a negative result is confirmed.

While most non-essential businesses are currently operational, there are restrictions on gatherings and face masks are mandatory in public.

Read More UK amber list: Countries to spend 11 days in to avoid hotel quarantine

Jordan is open to fully vaccinated visitors from the UAE. Non-vaccinated travellers must present a negative PCR test, taken within 72 hours of departure. A second PCR test is mandatory upon arrival, and all visitors must fill in a Health Declaration and Locator Form, and hold valid health insurance.

The museums at Vatican City reopened to visitors on May 3. Opening hours are 8.30am to 6.30pm on Monday to Thursday, and 8.30am to 10.30pm on Friday and Saturday. It is mandatory to book your visit in advance via the official ticket office, as access is phased at strict 30-minute intervals.

Visitors must wear a mask for the entirety of their visit and maintain a distance of one metre from other visitors. Guided tours have been capped to a maximum of 25 people at a time.

The museums at the Vatican City are open to visitors

France is only allowing entry to vaccinated travellers, and recognises the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Belgium is currently only welcoming visitors with an EU Digital Covid‑19 Certificate who have been fully vaccinated for more than two weeks. Passengers who are not vaccinated are not allowed to travel to Belgium for non‑essential purposes.

The Netherlands is accepting vaccinated travellers and recognises the Sinopharm, Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines. Visitors must also be able to must also be able to show a negative Covid-19 test result and fill in a health declaration form.

Canada still has strict restrictions in place regarding foreign arrivals and in Ireland, the UAE is categorised as a designated high-risk Category 2 country, meaning all visitors need to quarantine in a designated hotel upon arrival in the country.

The UAE is designated as a “yellow” country by Romania, meaning travellers must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in the country.

