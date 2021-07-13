UAE urged to celebrate Eid Al Adha safely after spike in Covid-19 deaths in holiday period

pic The Third Place Cafe along the Corniche during the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. Victor Besa / The National (pic)

The UAE public was urged to follow Covid-19 safety rules when marking Eid Al Adha after health studies revealed a spike in deaths during previous celebrations.

Authorities said the average number of daily deaths related to the virus following gatherings for New Year rose to 16 - a 300 per cent rise in fatalities.

The death rate doubled - from three to six - during the recent Eid Al Fitr festival.

"After Eid Al Fitr for this year, the average daily infection with Covid-19 reached more than 2,000 cases, equivalent to an increase of more than 60%," said Dr Farida Al Hosani, spokeswoman for the health sector, at a coronavirus briefing on Tuesday.

The stark statistics prompted a rallying cry from officials for the public to act responsibly during Eid Al Adha, which gets under way next week.

"We review these statistics with you to confirm that the responsibility today is shared between us, and your commitment to precautionary measures, especially during these occasions, contributes positively to reducing these rates," said Dr Al Hosani.

"It is the responsibility of everyone. We must be socially responsible and show awareness.

"The journey of recovery requires us to continue with this commitment.

"Studies by the health sector have shown a noticeable increase in deaths and infections during the holiday season.

"Responsibility is common between us. We invite everyone to celebrate safely and enjoy all activities of Eid by taking under consideration proper procedures."

"This includes testing before visiting relatives, especially the elderly."

The UAE has sought to combat the pandemic through a mass testing and vaccination strategy.

Dr Al Hosani said the Emirates continues to lead the way globally in its efforts to immunise the public.

The UAE crossed the 16 million mark for doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered to the public on Tuesday.

Seventy-six per cent of the population have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 66.3 per cent are now fully vaccinated.

Dr Al Hosani said the UAE ranked first in the world in a Bloomberg index in terms of the percentage of its population to be vaccinated.

"It is the first globally according to the Bloomberg Flexibility Index in terms of the proportion of people who received the vaccine, and this comes as a culmination of the efforts of the health sector and all concerned parties to provide various types of vaccines to the citizens and residents of the country," said Dr Al Hosani.

Eid Al Adha safety protocols announced

During the briefing, safety measures for Eid Al Adha were announced.

Prayers will be held for no more than 15 minutes at mosques, which will close their doors immediately after they have been performed.

Safety signage will be displayed in the outddor areas of mosques, while worshippers are advised to bring their own prayer mats.

People are asked to avoid gatherings and do not shake hands during Eid prayers.

They should also maintain a safe distance from the eldery, children under 12 and those with illnesses.

Electronic holiday greetings are advised and members of the public are asked not to exchange gifts and food with neighbours.

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

Citizenship-by-investment programmes United Kingdom The UK offers three programmes for residency. The UK Overseas Business Representative Visa lets you open an overseas branch office of your existing company in the country at no extra investment. For the UK Tier 1 Innovator Visa, you are required to invest £50,000 (Dh238,000) into a business. You can also get a UK Tier 1 Investor Visa if you invest £2 million, £5m or £10m (the higher the investment, the sooner you obtain your permanent residency). All UK residency visas get approved in 90 to 120 days and are valid for 3 years. After 3 years, the applicant can apply for extension of another 2 years. Once they have lived in the UK for a minimum of 6 months every year, they are eligible to apply for permanent residency (called Indefinite Leave to Remain). After one year of ILR, the applicant can apply for UK passport. The Caribbean Depending on the country, the investment amount starts from $100,000 (Dh367,250) and can go up to $400,000 in real estate. From the date of purchase, it will take between four to five months to receive a passport. Portugal The investment amount ranges from €350,000 to €500,000 (Dh1.5m to Dh2.16m) in real estate. From the date of purchase, it will take a maximum of six months to receive a Golden Visa. Applicants can apply for permanent residency after five years and Portuguese citizenship after six years. “Among European countries with residency programmes, Portugal has been the most popular because it offers the most cost-effective programme to eventually acquire citizenship of the European Union without ever residing in Portugal,” states Veronica Cotdemiey of Citizenship Invest. Greece The real estate investment threshold to acquire residency for Greece is €250,000, making it the cheapest real estate residency visa scheme in Europe. You can apply for residency in four months and citizenship after seven years. Spain The real estate investment threshold to acquire residency for Spain is €500,000. You can apply for permanent residency after five years and citizenship after 10 years. It is not necessary to live in Spain to retain and renew the residency visa permit. Cyprus Cyprus offers the quickest route to citizenship of a European country in only six months. An investment of €2m in real estate is required, making it the highest priced programme in Europe. Malta The Malta citizenship by investment programme is lengthy and investors are required to contribute sums as donations to the Maltese government. The applicant must either contribute at least €650,000 to the National Development & Social Fund. Spouses and children are required to contribute €25,000; unmarried children between 18 and 25 and dependent parents must contribute €50,000 each. The second step is to make an investment in property of at least €350,000 or enter a property rental contract for at least €16,000 per annum for five years. The third step is to invest at least €150,000 in bonds or shares approved by the Maltese government to be kept for at least five years. Candidates must commit to a minimum physical presence in Malta before citizenship is granted. While you get residency in two months, you can apply for citizenship after a year. Egypt A one-year residency permit can be bought if you purchase property in Egypt worth $100,000. A three-year residency is available for those who invest $200,000 in property, and five years for those who purchase property worth $400,000. Source: Citizenship Invest and Aqua Properties

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

What is blockchain? Blockchain is a form of distributed ledger technology, a digital system in which data is recorded across multiple places at the same time. Unlike traditional databases, DLTs have no central administrator or centralised data storage. They are transparent because the data is visible and, because they are automatically replicated and impossible to be tampered with, they are secure. The main difference between blockchain and other forms of DLT is the way data is stored as ‘blocks’ – new transactions are added to the existing ‘chain’ of past transactions, hence the name ‘blockchain’. It is impossible to delete or modify information on the chain due to the replication of blocks across various locations. Blockchain is mostly associated with cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Due to the inability to tamper with transactions, advocates say this makes the currency more secure and safer than traditional systems. It is maintained by a network of people referred to as ‘miners’, who receive rewards for solving complex mathematical equations that enable transactions to go through. However, one of the major problems that has come to light has been the presence of illicit material buried in the Bitcoin blockchain, linking it to the dark web. Other blockchain platforms can offer things like smart contracts, which are automatically implemented when specific conditions from all interested parties are reached, cutting the time involved and the risk of mistakes. Another use could be storing medical records, as patients can be confident their information cannot be changed. The technology can also be used in supply chains, voting and has the potential to used for storing property records.

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

