Thousands of illegally modified cars confiscated in Dubai

More than 2,000 illegally modified cars were seized.

Dubai Police have seized more than 2,000 cars that had been illegally modified by their owners.

Officials said the force had confiscated 2,105 vehicles for causing noise disturbances within the past 18 months.

“1,902 modified cars were seized in Bur Dubai,” said Brig Abdullah bin Suroor, director of Bur Dubai Police station and head of police stations directors council.

In February this year, 20 vehicles were seized in a single weekend for the same offence.

Only last month, residents of Palm Jumeirah prompted a road safety review after complaining about drag racing in the area.

The owners of the confiscated cars had added power boosters to reach a higher speed, a modification that makes them much louder.

Seventy-two cars were confiscated in Al Rashidiya, 79 in Al Qusais, 31 in Al Muraqqabat, 17 in Jebel Ali and four in Hatta.

Dubai Police have clamped down on motorists who modify cars without permission.

“The fines issued against them clearly stated the nature of offence as driving an illegally modified car and causing disturbance,” Brig Abdullah said.

“This is to maintain road safety, reduce traffic deaths and preserve properties.”

Monster Directed by: Anthony Mandler Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington 3/5

ATP RANKINGS (NOVEMBER 4) 1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,585 pts (+1)

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,945 (-1)

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,190

4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,705

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5,025

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,000 (+1)

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,945 (-1)

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,670 (+1)

9. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,540 (+1)

10. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,530 (+3)

11. David Goffin (BEL) 2,335 (+3)

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,290

13. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2,180 (-2)

14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,125 (+1)

15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,050 (+13)

16. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,000

17. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1,840 (-9)

18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 1,775

19. John Isner (USA) 1,770 (-2)

20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,747 (+7)

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

