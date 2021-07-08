Star UAE pupils share Dh650,000 reward for top exam results

Al Shola school graduation Ibraheem Barakeh, director of the Al Shola schools group hands over a cash prize to a high-achieving pupil. All pictures by Chris Whiteoak / The National (Chris Whiteoak / The National/Chris Whiteoak / The National)

Dozens of star pupils in Sharjah and Ajman shared Dh650,000 after securing top marks in their final high-school exams.

The Al Shola network of private schools, which operates in both emirates, rewarded the impressive achievements of 188 learners at a ceremony held on Thursday.

Pupils who scored 90 per cent or more were eligible for the cash prizes, showing how hard work does pay off.

Of the pupils, 130 are from two Al Shola schools in Sharjah and the other 58 are from its branch in Ajman.

Pupils who achieved marks of between 90 and 94 per cent received Dh1,500 each from the schools' administration.

Those who notched up between 95 and 99 per cent or above went home with cash rewards between Dh2000 and Dh7500.

Minnatu-Allah El-Sayyed, from Egypt, achieved a score of 99.37 per cent.

“I didn’t open the envelope to see how much money I received. I’m just super happy for my high grade,” she said.

“There are no other schools that do this, it's not about the money, but the feeling of satisfaction about how our efforts are appreciated.”

Minnatu-Allah's two sisters graduated from the same group of school in 2012 and 2016.

They also have achieved top marks and received financial rewards.

The practice of recognising success in such a way dates back to 1993 with a batch of 17 pupils from the group’s first school in Sharjah rewarded for attaining top grades in high-school final exams.

“This batch is always dearly remembered by us at Al Shola schools group. It included eight girls and nine boys,” said Ibraheem Barakeh, director of Al Shola Schools Group.

Since 1993, more than Dh23 million has been given out to bright pupils.

“We have long realised the importance of encouragement, and have since put this realisation into practice,” said Mr Barakeh.

“By rewarding our pupils we are not only encouraging them to do their best, but are also showing them how much we appreciate their effort.”

Iraqi pupil Abdullah Bakir didn’t expect his score of 96 per cent.

“I thought I would get a 90 or 91 per cent maximum, and I was elated at my achievement,” he said.

“It's such a sweet gesture from the school to do this for us.”

Pupils who are top of their classes from all levels receive a 50 per cent discount on their annual school fees, said Mr Barakeh.

Omar Yabroudi's factfile Born: October 20, 1989, Sharjah Education: Bachelor of Science and Football, Liverpool John Moores University 2010: Accrington Stanley FC, internship 2010-2012: Crystal Palace, performance analyst with U-18 academy 2012-2015: Barnet FC, first-team performance analyst/head of recruitment 2015-2017: Nottingham Forest, head of recruitment 2018-present: Crystal Palace, player recruitment manager

How to turn your property into a holiday home Ensure decoration and styling – and portal photography – quality is high to achieve maximum rates. Research equivalent Airbnb homes in your location to ensure competitiveness. Post on all relevant platforms to reach the widest audience; whether you let personally or via an agency know your potential guest profile – aiming for the wrong demographic may leave your property empty. Factor in costs when working out if holiday letting is beneficial. The annual DCTM fee runs from Dh370 for a one-bedroom flat to Dh1,200. Tourism tax is Dh10-15 per bedroom, per night. Check your management company has a physical office, a valid DTCM licence and is licencing your property and paying tourism taxes. For transparency, regularly view your booking calendar.

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

UAE central contracts Full time contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Usman, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid Part time contracts Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwaan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah, Fahad Nawaz, Sanchit Sharma

'Of Love & War'

Lynsey Addario, Penguin Press

