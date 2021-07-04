Sheikh Mohammed congratulates public school pupils on exam results

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, praised school pupils on their excellent exam results. Courtesy: Wam

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has praised thousands of school-leavers for achieving impressive exam results amid the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 28,000 Year 12 pupils at government and private schools that follow the Ministry of Education curriculum contributed to an overall pass rate of 91 per cent in in-person tests held in the spring.

The Emirates Schools Establishment, the UAE’s new public school operator, announced the end-of-year exam results on Sunday.

"We congratulate our high school students on their graduation, especially the outstanding ones," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

"We thank the educational field for overcoming an unusual academic year. The future is more beautiful, God willing."

More than 11,000 pupils in the elite and advanced streams secured a 100 per cent pass rate.

The elite stream, which began in 2017, is for outstanding pupils. Children can enroll in it from Grade Five and are taught maths, science and English.

Pupils can enroll in the advanced stream when they finish Grade Eight.

More than 3,000 teachers and other school staff worked to ensure the in-person exams could go ahead.

Sheikh Mohammed praises star pupils

Sheikh Mohammed singled out a number of students for their notable exam results.

He congratulated Hind Al Jenahi at Al Salam High School, Abdulrahman Al Neimi at the Institute of Applied Technology in Ras Al Khaimah, Raghad Danawi at the Qatr Al Nada Secondary School, Mira Alzaabi at the Institute of Applied Technology in Falaj Al Mualla, Rahaf Al Dulaimi at the Vision Private School, Fatema Al Shaamaly at the Mareya Al Qebteya Girls School for Secondary Education and Sheikha Ahmad at Al Hikmah Private School.

The exam results for Grade 12 were announced on Sunday. Results for 10th and 11th graders will be revealed on Monday, and pupils in Grades Eight and Nine will get their results on Tuesday.

Pupils in Grades Four to Seven will be handed their results on Wednesday, and children in Grades One to Three will receive their results on Thursday.

Thousands of pupils achieved top grades in their final exams. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Parents and pupils have been asked to check the students’ portal to learn the results. Pupils can get their e-certificate by visiting Al Manhal portal until the certificates are issued two days after the results are announced.

Jameela Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education and chairwoman of the board of Emirates School Establishment, said the results were testament to the country's strong education infrastructure.

“Today’s accomplishment is the result of a well-developed education system that was created in line with the country’s future needs, strategies and vision," Ms Al Muhairi said.

Among private school pupils that follow the Ministry of Education’s curriculum, 8,255 achieved an approximate pass rate of 96 per cent.

