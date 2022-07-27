Best job in the world? Luxury Maldives resort Soneva Fushi hiring a 'barefoot bookseller'

If you’ve ever considered quitting your job and disappearing to a desert island for a year, now could be the perfect time.

Luxury Maldives resort Soneva Fushi, famed for its overwater villas with slides directly into the ocean, is advertising for “possibly the best job in the world".

The hunt is on for a “barefoot bookseller” to run its island shop for 12 months.

“While most of us find holidays are the only opportunity we get to read for pleasure, finding the perfect book to enhance your destination and open your mind can be a challenge,” the job advert states.

“Previous barefoot booksellers have provided guests with unforgettable literary experiences from writer’s workshops to personal reading consultations. We are interested to see what new ideas you can bring to the role.

“The ideal candidate will be a team player with a passion for books and the ability to engage with guests of all ages. They will have excellent written and verbal English skills; a lively tone of voice to write an entertaining blog capturing the exhilarating life of a desert island bookseller and the skills to host workshops and other guest experiences. They must have the ability to fit in with the distinctive Soneva culture.”

The placement will start in October and require the successful candidate to hold workshops and pop-up events, such as creative writing courses for guests.

The initiative was first launched in 2018 in collaboration with Ultimate Library. The new candidate will take over from Georgie Polhill, an experienced bookseller who previously worked in the editorial department of a London publishers before flying to the Maldives.

Among her highlights of her time on Soneva Fushi was interviewing actor Stanley Tucci ahead of a screening of one of his films at the resort’s outdoor cinema.

Writing about the experience in a blogpost, Polhill said: "The best thing about working as Soneva Fushi’s barefoot bookseller is the unpredictability; you never know what adventures a new week will bring.”

Soneva Fushi is a popular resort for celebrities, with a number of A-list stars visiting, including John Legend and Chrissy Teigen and actor Ed Westwick. It is also the resort where Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas spent their honeymoon.

Interested candidates can learn more and apply via the Barefoot Bookseller website.