Where the A-listers are holidaying this summer: from Amalfi Coast to the Maldives

With the summer firmly upon us, people around the world are packing up and heading on holiday.

And the A-list are no different. As travel makes a return to pre-pandemic levels, social media has been awash with stars' posts from luxury destinations around the world.

This week, John Legend and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, posted images on social media of their recent Egyptian escape, including enjoying the sights at the Pyramids of Giza.

The shots were taken during the singer's brief stay in the country, which included a performance at the Playa resort on Egypt’s North Coast on Friday.

In an Instagram Story uploaded on Sunday, Teigen posted an image of her son Miles, 4, with the ocean at his feet. She wrote: "I really had no idea the beaches of Egypt were this beautiful. Some of the prettiest ocean I've ever seen.”

Here are some of the other spots celebrities have been visiting this summer:

Drake

Rapper Drake has been enjoying the French Riviera over the past week, holidaying in Saint-Tropez with a group of friends.

As well as spending time on luxury yachts, the Hotline Bling star has been spotted at several hotspots, including Le Club 55, known as one of the area’s most exclusive spots.

He also made a stop in Ibiza before jetting into Saint-Tropez.

The Beckhams

Also making the most of the French Riviera this summer are David and Victoria Beckham, who have been holidaying on their yacht off the coast of Saint-Tropez over the past couple of weeks. As well as being joined by their youngest son, Cruz, and their daughter, Harper, supermodel Gigi Hadid has been spotted soaking up the sun from the deck of their vessel.

The famous family have been sharing plenty of content from their trip, including a video of former Spice Girl Victoria singing unplugged karaoke, and ex-footballer David doing the worm.

Jasmine Tookes

In May, model Jasmine Tookes enjoyed a belated honeymoon in the Maldives, staying at the exclusive The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands.

Following her September wedding to Snapchat executive Juan David Borrero, held in Ecuador, the couple jetted off to their island escape, sharing snippets on social media.

One picture shows her lounging on a hammock above turquoise waters. “Most beautiful water I’ve ever seen,” she captioned the shot.

They also stopped in India, where they visited the Taj Mahal, which she described as “mesmerising”.

Reese Witherspoon

Actor and producer Reese Witherspoon spent three days in Costa Rica in June, and recently shared photos from the new luxury resort The Well at Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection.

Along with a group of friends, Witherspoon went on daily hikes, swam in a river, enjoyed the hotel’s spa facilities, and met “lots of incredible people”, she said.

Sharing a video of her trip with her 28 million Instagram followers, she said: “It was amazing, so incredible. I love Costa Rica so much.”

Camilla Cabello

Pop star Camilla Cabello enjoyed an Italian getaway on the Amalfi Coast in June. The Havana singer took in the views of picturesque Positano from the comfort of a yacht, as well as sampling fresh Italian pasta from a cliff-side restaurant, overlooking the famous coastline.

JLo and Ben Affleck

After tying the knot in Las Vegas, newly-weds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are honeymooning in Paris.

The couple, who rekindled their romance last year two decades after they were first engaged, wed in a low-key ceremony on Saturday, with Lopez choosing an off-the-shoulder lace gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.

Last week, the couple were spotted in the City of Lights, dressed formally as they strolled hand-in-hand on the way to dinner.

Kendall Jenner

Supermodel Kendall Jenner took a break from the runway for a trip to Hawaii with friends in July.

The star shared glimpses from her laid-back trip on social media, showing her enjoying colourful sunsets on deserted beaches, and chilling on a yacht with friend Lauren Perez.

The friends made the most of Hawaii’s natural landscape, trekking to waterfalls and swimming in the ocean.

Kim Kardashian

In June, Kim Kardashian returned to her favourite vacation spot, Turks and Caicos, with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The reality star shared several shots from the trip with her 326 million Instagram followers, including the couple paddle boarding in serene turquoise waters.

She returned to the same spot in July to celebrate sister Khloe Kardashian’s birthday, along with their children.