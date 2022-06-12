JBR among top 10 trending beach destinations in Asia

More than 320 beaches across Asia were reviewed to come up with the ranking for the continent's trending shorelines for summer 2022.

The study, done by hotel brand Premier Inn, determined that Iho Tewoo Beach in South Korea, which is hidden behind a pine forest and known for its white and red horse-shaped lighthouses, is the most coveted location for beachgoers this year.

Iho Tewoo is followed closely by Jodogahama in Japan, thanks to its golden sands, volcanic rock formations and Japanese red pine trees, while White Beach in the Philippines, a four-kilometre stretch of white sand in Boracay, rounds out the top three.

Dubai's JBR Beach came in at ninth place, courtesy of its stunning views of the city's skyline and new attraction Ain Dubai.

“With summer now upon us and this year feeling freer than the past few following further easing of travel restrictions, many will be looking for travel and adventure," said a Premier Inn representative.

"The world has so much to offer, so we were eager to provide a handy guide for those looking for a beach holiday or cultural landmark experience to kick off their travels.

"It’s great to see so many countries make the rankings including famous sights, and lesser-known hidden gems.”

Asia’s top 10 trending beach destinations

Iho Tewoo Beach, South Korea Jodogahama, Japan White Beach, Philippines Baros, Maldives Beidaihe, China Haad Rin Beach, Thailand Amanohashidate, Japan Putuoshan Island Beach, China JBR Beach, Dubai Hadahaa, Maldives

Asia’s top 10 trending landmarks

Among more than 200 Asian landmarks surveyed, two from the UAE made the top 10. Burj Khalifa came in second, just trailing behind India's magnificent Taj Mahal, while Burj Al Arab came in fourth, behind the Great Wall of China.

The Taj Mahal had more than 1,000 Pinterest boards and 1.8 million monthly Google searches.

India also had two other landmarks on the list: Konark Sun Temple in Odisha, and the Golden Temple of Amritsar.

Two locations from Japan also made the cut, with Mount Fuji coming in sixth, after Cambodia's Angkor Wat, and Tokyo Tower in Japan in seventh place.

Rounding out the top 10 is Potala Palace in Tibet.

Taj Mahal, India Burj Khalifa, UAE Great Wall of China, China Burj Al Arab, UAE Angkor Wat, Cambodia Mount Fuji, Japan Toyko Tower, Japan Konark Sun Temple, India Golden Temple of Amritsar, India Potala Palace, Tibet

