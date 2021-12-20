Dh250,000 up for grabs in UAE's World’s Coolest Winter Photography Competition

The Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Awards (Hipa) has launched the World’s Coolest Winter Photography Competition.

A collaboration with the UAE Government Media Office, the initiative is offering Dh250,000 ($68,073) in prize money and is open to amateurs and professionals.

It is being held alongside the second season of the World’s Coolest Winter campaign, which aims to familiarise residents and tourists with the various activities on offer in the UAE during cooler months. To this effect, submissions will highlight the UAE’s entertainment, cultural and natural attractions.

Alia Al Hammadi, deputy chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office, speaks at the launch of the World’s Coolest Winter Photography Competition. Photo: UAE Government Media Office

There are two main award categories. One Photo is open to the public and covers five subcategories: Desert, Sea, Mountains, Valleys, and the Emirates from Above. The second category, Portfolio, is exclusive to professional photographers and includes four subcategories: Emirates in Your Eyes, Emirates Wilderness, Faces from Emirates, and Street Life in Emirates.

Participants must be over the age of 18 and submit their photos through the online registration page on the Hipa website.

The competition will run until Thursday, January 20 and conclude with an awards ceremony. Winners in each of the five subcategories of One Photo will receive Dh7,000, while Dh50,000 has been allocated for each of the subcategories in Portfolio. Participants must also share their photo under a One Photo category on their Instagram account, with the campaign hashtag #WorldsCoolestWinter.

Quote The UAE’s natural, touristic and cultural landmarks inspire viewers to see them through a new lens Alia Al Hammadi, deputy chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office

“The UAE’s natural, touristic and cultural landmarks inspire viewers to see them through a new lens,” says Alia Al Hammadi, deputy chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office. “The World’s Coolest Winter Photography Competition, which is being organised in collaboration with Hipa, will capture the magnificence of these landmarks and put them centre stage. It will also familiarise residents and visitors from abroad with the beauty that the UAE holds.”

Submissions will be judged by an expert panel that includes John Stanmeyer, an American photojournalist who received the World Press Photo of the Year award, and Canadian Barbara Davidson, a three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer.

“Photographs strongly influence emotion and spark excitement, meaning they can make a significant impression on any audience,” said Ali Khalifa Bin Thalith, secretary general of Hipa.

“We are delighted to manage the World’s Coolest Winter Photography Competition, and strongly support the photography community here in the UAE, including hobbyists and professionals, to play a role in promoting UAE winter culture and tourism. I look forward to seeing their skills and talent competing for the prizes and also the experience and knowledge they have gained along the way.”

Secret UAE spots where photographers go for the best shots - in pictures: